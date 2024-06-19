Inklings Coffee and Tea
Featured Items
- Flavored Latte
Experience pure coffee bliss with our Creamy Flavored Latte, a classic favorite with a twist. We blend bold espresso with smooth, steamed milk, and homemade flavored syrup to create a comforting and delicious drink. Rich Espresso Shot: We start with a strong, freshly brewed Devout Coffee's espresso for a flavorful kick that wakes up your taste buds. Velvety Steamed Milk: Our expertly steamed milk adds a creamy texture that complements the espresso perfectly. Crafted with Care: Our skilled baristas skillfully combine the espresso and steamed milk to create a balanced and delightful latte. The finishing touch is a layer of airy milk foam, making each sip even more enjoyable. Personalize Your Latte: Make it your own by adding a splash of our Flavors such as vanilla, caramel bourbon, or lavender, giving your latte a unique twist that suits your preferences. Perfect Pairings: Pair your Creamy Flavored Latte with a selection of tasty pastries or treats for a truly$5.75
- Latte
Experience pure coffee bliss with our Creamy Latte, a classic favorite. We blend bold espresso with smooth, steamed milk to create a comforting and delicious drink. Rich Espresso Shot: We start with a strong, freshly brewed Devout Coffee's espresso for a flavorful kick that wakes up your taste buds. Velvety Steamed Milk: Our expertly steamed milk adds a creamy texture that complements the espresso perfectly. Crafted with Care: Our skilled baristas skillfully combine the espresso and steamed milk to create a balanced and delightful latte. The finishing touch is a layer of airy milk foam, making each sip even more enjoyable. Perfect Pairings: Pair your Creamy Latte with a selection of tasty pastries or treats for a truly satisfying experience. *Non Dairy milk is available for an additional cost$5.50
- Cappuccino
Indulge in the perfect harmony of bold espresso, velvety steamed milk, and a delicate crown of creamy froth with our classic Cappuccino. Crafted to satisfy the discerning palate, this Italian-inspired masterpiece starts with a rich and aromatic espresso base, carefully extracted to perfection. We then expertly steam the finest milk, creating a luscious and smooth texture that beautifully intertwines with the espresso. Savor the balance between the robust espresso, the creamy milk, and the airy froth with every sip. Whether enjoyed as a morning ritual or a midday indulgence, our Cappuccino offers a timeless experience that celebrates the essence of coffee craftsmanship.$4.50
BEVERAGE
Coffee
- Drip Coffee
Devout Coffee's Worka Sakaro from Ethiopia Pink lemonade ,Strawberry , Rounded Farmer: Neguesse Debela Region: Gedab, Yirgacheffe Process: Fully washed and dried on raised beds Variety: JARC Varieties$3.50
- Cafe Au Lait
Indulge in the comforting harmony of rich coffee and velvety milk with our signature Cafe Au Lait. Savor the perfect balance of freshly brewed, premium roasted coffee beans gently combined with steamed milk to create a smooth and luxurious experience for your palate. Whether you're seeking a morning pick-me-up or a serene afternoon treat, our Cafe Au Lait offers a harmonious blend that dances between the robustness of coffee and the silkiness of milk. Immerse yourself in a symphony of flavors as you take each sip, and let the warmth of this classic concoction wrap around you like a cozy embrace. Perfectly suited for those seeking a blend of boldness and smoothness in every cup.$4.75
- Box of Brew$35.00
- Iced Coffee$3.50
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$3.75
- Cortado
Savor the exquisite fusion of intense espresso and velvety steamed milk in our Cortado. With a carefully balanced ratio of espresso to milk, this beverage offers a distinct and robust coffee experience, while the milk tempers the intensity for a harmonious sip every time. Our Cortado is built upon a foundation of masterfully extracted espresso, boasting a deep and complex flavor profile that showcases the finest notes of the coffee bean. The addition of just the right amount of steamed milk creates a luxurious texture that envelops your palate, enhancing the coffee's natural sweetness and mellowing its edges. Each Cortado is meticulously crafted by our skilled baristas, resulting in a visually appealing, short coffee drink with a creamy crema on top.$4.00
- Traditional Macchiato
Indulge in the timeless allure of our Traditional Macchiato, expertly crafted to showcase the rich harmony of Devout espresso and velvety milk. With a nod to Italian coffee heritage, this classic concoction begins with a shot of intense, aromatic espresso, meticulously pulled to perfection. A delicate flourish of steamed milk is then elegantly added, creating a striking visual contrast as it gently melds with the dark coffee currents. The result is a symphony of bold flavors and subtle creaminess, where the robust bitterness of the espresso harmonizes with the smooth sweetness of the milk. Savor each sip of this refined masterpiece, a tribute to the artistry of espresso craftsmanship.$4.00
- Cappuccino
- Americano$3.75
- Flavored Latte
- Latte
- Mocha
Indulge in the rich harmony of flavors with our signature Mocha. Crafted to perfection, this enticing beverage is a fusion of robust espresso and velvety chocolate, elegantly blended to satisfy your cravings. Each sip offers a symphony of bittersweet notes from the espresso, beautifully complemented by the luscious embrace of creamy chocolate. Topped with a delicate swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder, this masterpiece is a treat for both your palate and your senses. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation or a burst of delightful energy, this indulgent Mocha is the perfect companion.$6.00
- Espresso Tonic$4.50
Cold Brew
Kombucha
Other Drinks
RTD
Tea
Mocktails
Seasonal Drinks
- Heartbreaker
Raspberry Leamonade Kombucha with blueberry syrup$6.25
- Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso$6.50
- Hazelnut Latte$6.25
- Golden Latte$5.50
- Smores Mocha
Try our S'mores Mocha! We start with rich espresso and blend it with velvety steamed milk and our special house-made s'mores syrup. We add a generous amount of chocolate inside for extra indulgence. Then, we top it with gooey marshmallows, crunchy graham cracker crumbs, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. It's like a campfire treat in a cup—perfect for relaxing and enjoying a sweet moment.$7.25
- Blue Sky Matcha
Introducing our Blueberry Matcha Latte! This vibrant drink starts with a blend of blue pea powder and our house-made blueberry syrup, creating a stunning blue base with a hint of sweetness. We top it off with smooth, creamy matcha cold foam for the perfect balance of flavors. Refreshing and unique, this latte is a delightful twist on the classic matcha experience.$6.75
- Amethyst Lemonade
Introducing our Amethyst Lemonade! This enchanting drink combines the floral notes of our house-made lavender syrup with the vibrant hue of blue pea tea, all perfectly balanced by delicious, refreshing lemonade. The result is a stunning purple beverage that's as delightful to look at as it is to sip. Perfect for a refreshing and unique twist on your usual lemonade.$5.25
- Pineapple Dole Whip
Introducing our Pineapple Dole Whip Lemonade! This tropical delight features our house-made pineapple syrup blended with creamy white chocolate and refreshing lemonade. The result is a sweet and tangy drink that's perfect for a sunny day. Indulge in a burst of tropical flavor with every sip!$6.50
BAKED GOODS
Firebrand
- Almond Croissant
Firebrand Bakery's flakey and buttery croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar$5.25
- Plain Croissant
Firebrand Bakery's take on a Classic Croissant that is both Flakey and Buttery$4.75
- Chocolate Croissant
Firebrand Bakery's flaky and butter croissant made with valrhona chocolate$5.25
- Ham & Gruyere Croissant
Firebrand Bakery's flaky and buttery classic croissant with ham & gruyere cheese$5.75
- Kouign Aman
Firebrand Bakery's sweet Breton cake made with layers of bread dough, butter, and sugar$5.25
- Mini Blueberry Scone$3.50
- Gruyere Pretzel Bomb
Firebrand Bakery's pretzel bomb with gruyere and pimenton$5.25
- Herbed Goat Cheese Pretzel Knot
Firebrand Bakery's authentic pretzel knot baked with herb goat cheese$5.25
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
Firebrand Bakery's salted chocolate chip cookie$3.95
- Blackberry Cream Cheese Danish$5.50
Sweet Freedom
Butter & Batter Cookies
- Specialty Butter & Batter Cookie
Online Orders! We may not have the exact flavor you want. Give us a call to confirm the flavors that are in stock. Flavors: Pandan Prinkle Chocolate Caramel Drip Cookie Butter Fruity Pebbles PB & Jam S’mores Cookies & Cream Mint Chip Twisted pretzel Circus Caramel Stroop Waffle Hot Cocoa$5.75
FOOD
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Basic Breakfast Sandwich (egg & cheese)
*Bagel will be substituted when Ciabatta runs out :)$7.00
- Avocado Poblano Sandwich
Wake up your taste buds with our Avocado Poblano Breakfast Sandwich! Served on toasted ciabatta bread, it features two slices of egg, fresh arugula, and your choice of bacon or turkey sausage. Plus, customize it with creamy cheddar or spicy pepper jack cheese, all brought together by our irresistible avocado poblano spread. It's the perfect start to your day!$8.75
- Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sandwich
Indulge in our Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Breakfast Sandwich, a delightful morning treat! Featuring ciabatta bread toasted to perfection, this sandwich is loaded with two slices of egg, fresh arugula, and your choice of savory bacon or turkey sausage. Customize it with creamy cheddar or zesty pepper jack cheese, all tied together with our irresistible Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto spread. It's a burst of flavor in every bite, perfect for starting your day on a delicious note!$8.75
Mauja Salads
- Doting Burma Salad
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. Burmese Salad with Chimichurri Dressing Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, No Preservatives, Non-GMO Ingredients: Salad-iceberg lettuce, napa cabbage, jicama, mangos, cucumber, peanuts, grape tomatoes, green cabage, carrots, hemp seeds, chickpeas, green onions, sunflower seeds, fried garlic. Dressing-lemon juice, safflower oil, parsley, cilantro, garlic, shallots, jaggery, koser salt, chili flakes, black pepper.$13.00
- Ancient Gem Salad
The ancient grain pearl millet is a nutrient -rich source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals like iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Our salad is enhanced with a delicious and refreshing avocado-based dressing, creating a perfect balance of flavor and nutrition Vegan, Gluten-Free, Organic, No Preservatives, Non-GMO Ingredients: Salad-pearl millet, red beets, jicama, mangos, avocados, cucumber, tomato, baby spinach, carrot, hulled hemp seeds, bell peppers, pumpkin seeds, walnuts. Dressing-lemon juice, safflower oil, avocados, garlic, cilantro, chili peppers, jaggery, koser salt, black pepper.$13.00
- China Town - Rice Noodle with Crunchy Edamame
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. Our Version of the popular rice noodle salad - is a gluten-free and veggie-packed lunch option that comes with crunchy edamame, spiced peanuts, and garlicky chili soy dressing. It is a popular choic among all ages, including kids. Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, No Preservatives, Non-GMO Ingredients: Salad-boiled thin rice noodles, napa cabbage, red beets, organic tofu, jicama, bell peppers, cucumber, green cabage, carrots, peanuts, dry roasted edamame, green onions, fried garlic, sesame seeds. Dressing-peanuts, tamari, soy sauce, safflower oil, distilled vineagar, garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, jaggery, kosher salt, black pepper, chili flakes.$13.00
- Orchard Hill Salad
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. Savor our fruity salad made with sweet apples, fennel, artisan greens, pecan bits, and sunflower seeds, topped with a zesty vinaigrette dressing. It is a perfect light and refreshing lunch option that offers both texture and flavor Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, No Preservatives, Non-GMO Ingredients: Salad-butternut squash, jicama, fuji apples, rice, fennel, romaine hearts or little gem lettuce, cucumber, grape tomatoes, baby spinach, celery, pecans, pumpkin seeds, hulled hemp seeds, dill. Dressing-lemon juice, safflower oil, olive oil, oregano, garlic, jaggery, kosher salt, black pepper, chili flakes.$13.00
- The Underdog-Black Chickpea & Coconut Salad
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. Protien-packed tropical salad made with black chickpeas, fresh coconut & other organic vegetables, enhanced with a spiced dressing. It delivers a satisfying & enjoyable texture and perfect for all age groups. Vegan, Gluten-free, Organic, No Preservatives, Non-GMO Ingredients: Salad-black chickpeas, jicama, spinach, peaches or nectarines, cucumber, tomatoes, carrot, bell peppers, fresh coconut, pumpkin seeds. Dressing-lemon juice, safflower oil, garlic, lentil dal, jagggery, curry, kosher salt, cumin, mustard seed, black pepper, chili flakes.$13.00
- Olive Farm
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. Mediterranian Salad combines chickpeas with fresh vegetables, herbs, and flavorful greens. An excellent source of plant-based protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. The salty and tangy flavor of Kalamata olives and feta cheese make this a perfect lunch. Vegetarian, Organic, No Preservatives, Non-GM, Contains Cheese Ingredients: Salad-chickpeas, romaine hearts or little gem lettuce, jicama, cucumber, tomato, sunflower seeds, olives, feta, onions, bell peppers, parsley. Dressing- lemon juice, safflower oil, olive oil, oregano, garlic, jaggery, kosher salt, black pepper, chili flakes$13.00
- Green Papaya
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. A vibrant and refreshing salad that combines the crispness of green papaya with the creamy richness of a peanut-based dressing. Our take on this papaya salad offers a perfect balance of textures and flavors, making it a wonderful choice for a light and satisfying meal.$13.00
- From the Andes
Online Orders! We may not have the exact salad in stock. Give us a call to confirm the salad options that are in stock. Our golden quinoa salad, featuring a South American native crop, is a nutritious and filling option for weight management. High in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, it regulates blood sugar levels and boosts immunity. Topped with our delicious turmeric-based golden dressing, it can be enjoyed warm or cold.$13.00
Mauja Hot Food
Oatmeal
- Blueberry Maple
Indulge in the delightful blend of flavors with our Blueberry Maple Oatmeal. Bursting with the sweetness of fresh blueberries and enriched with the warmth of brown sugar, each spoonful offers a comforting embrace of natural goodness. Savor the creamy texture of oats infused with the rich essence of maple syrup, complemented by the juicy pop of real blueberries. Perfect for a nourishing breakfast or a cozy anytime treat, this wholesome dish promises a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving more.$6.00
- Strawberry Vanilla
Treat yourself to a delightful symphony of flavors with our Strawberry Vanilla Oatmeal. Crafted to perfection, this wholesome blend features creamy oats infused with the fragrant essence of vanilla, complemented by the sweetness of ripe strawberries. Each spoonful is a journey of indulgence, enhanced further by a delicate drizzle of honey that adds a touch of natural sweetness. Packed with real strawberries and wholesome ingredients, this oatmeal is a delicious and nutritious way to start your day on a bright and flavorful note.$6.00
- Roasted Almond
Indulge in the rich, nutty goodness of our Roasted Almond Oatmeal. Made with care, this wholesome blend features creamy oats infused with the satisfying crunch of roasted almonds. Each spoonful is a symphony of flavors, enhanced by a sprinkle of brown sugar that adds just the right amount of sweetness. Packed with real almonds and wholesome ingredients, this oatmeal is a delicious and nutritious way to fuel your day with natural energy and delightful taste.$6.00
RETAIL
Online Retail
- Beer Glass
16 oz. Sturdy clear glass with Seek the Good Logo in gold on it.$12.00
- Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt
Classic Inklings Logo Black Sweatshirt. 60% cotton, 40% Polyester. Please specify size S-XL in the special instructions box$34.00
- Inklings House T-Shirt
Super soft cotton T-shirt featuring Inklings House drawing on front. Please note S-XL and Color: Olive Green, Maroon, Navy Blue, Black in special instructions.$19.95
- Seek the Good T-Shirt
Super soft cotton Black T-shirt featuring Seek the Good Logo on front. Please note S-XL in special instructions.$19.95