Inner Bay Cafe
FOOD
Apertivos - Appetizers
- Tasting Platter (4 Choices)$15.00
- Tasting Platter (5 Choices)$20.00
- Tasting Platter (6 Choices)$25.00
- Tasting Platter (Open Choices)
- Mexilhões à Bulhão Pato$12.00
- Camarão Mozambique Appetizer$12.00
- Lulas Fritas$12.00
- Amêijoas à Bulhão Pato$13.00
- Lapas Grelhadas$18.00
- Camarao Alhinho$15.00
- Chourico O Bombeiro$12.00
- Ameijuas a Espanhola$18.00
Sopa - Soups
Sandwiches
Inner Bay's Classics
Peixes - Seafood
Carnes - Meats
Sides
Specials
- Garoupa$21.00
- Salmao Grelhado$23.00
- Bacalhau Espanhola nc$21.00
- Medallions w Mushrooms mm$30.00Out of stock
- Bf Galinha com Cogm Porto$16.00Out of stock
- Cosido a Portuguesa$24.00
- Cacoila a Regional$18.00
- Alcatra nc$23.00
- Espedarte Grelhado$25.00Out of stock
- Cavala$20.00Out of stock
- Feijoada de Buzios$23.00
- Dobrada nc$18.00
- Leitao$28.00
- Polvo Guisado nc$21.00
- Rijois de Porco$18.00Out of stock
- Trio Aappetizer$18.00
- Entrecosta nc$18.00Out of stock
- Feijoada a Tras Montana$18.00Out of stock
- Seafood Linguini$26.00Out of stock
- Coelho nc$22.00Out of stock
- Salmao na Cassarola nc$23.00Out of stock
- Carne Espeto mm$22.00Out of stock
- Bacalhau com Broa$22.00Out of stock
- Bacalhau a Marineiro$26.00Out of stock
- Sweet Chili Salmao$25.00Out of stock
- Picanha nc$23.00Out of stock
- Paelha a Valenciana$32.00Out of stock
- Carne Guisada nc$18.00Out of stock
- Espetada de Galinha nc$18.00Out of stock
- Atum Regional nc$21.00Out of stock
Desserts
- Flan$6.00
- Arroz Doce$6.00
- Pudin de Pao$7.50
- Specialty Cake$8.50
- Creme Brulee$9.00Out of stock
- Cookie Doughs$8.00Out of stock
- Mousse$8.00Out of stock
- Gelado$3.00
- Ananas$6.00
- Cheesecake$8.50Out of stock
- Doce de Maravilhas$7.00Out of stock
- Grapenut Custard$6.00Out of stock
- Tiramisu$8.50Out of stock
- Bolo De Bolacha$7.50Out of stock
- Brigadeiro Pud Ck$8.00Out of stock
- Brookie Sundae$9.00
- Mini Bundt Cake$8.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Pudding Cake$9.00Out of stock
- Creme Pie$8.50Out of stock
Kids Menu
CATERING
Platters
- Baked Stuffed Filets of Sole$100.00+
- Codfish Gomes de Sa$110.00+
- Codfish Silmo Style$95.00+
- Codfish "a Braz"$110.00+
- Octopus "a Lagareiro"$185.00+
- Filetes of Fish Portuguese Style$100.00+
- Chicken & Littlenecks Alentejana$125.00+
- Roast Chicken$95.00+
- Chicken Breast Mozambique$105.00+
- Baked Stuffed Chicken Breast$110.00+
- Chicken Wings$75.00+
- Carne Mista$115.00+
- Pork & Littlenecks Alentejana$120.00+
- Roast Beef "a Moda Antiga"$105.00+
- Roast Potatoes$65.00+
- Rice$50.00+
- Tossed Salad$45.00+
- Function Food$740.00
- Function Dessert$125.00
Inner Bay Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 353-5655
