Inta Juice Loveland-West, CO
SMOOTHIES
SMOOTHIES*
100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai
Soy Milk, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Acai
Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Granola, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry
Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Spinach, Honey, Mango, Pineapple
Almond Milk, Unsweetened Coconut, Frappe Mix, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Amazonic Energy, Raspberry Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Granola, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Blackberry
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Mango, Blueberry
Fat-Free Milk, Chai Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Cherry
Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry
Lemonade Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Lime Sherbet, Cherry
100% Raspberry Juice, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Cherry
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein
Lemonade Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Mango
100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet
100% Cranberry Juice, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
100% Cranberry Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pitaya
Dairy-Free, 100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Honey, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pitaya
100% Fresh Juiced Carrots, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Soy Milk, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Honey, Blueberry, Pitaya
Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Peach
100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet
Watermelon Red Bull, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai. If you order a 32oz we do add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.
Blueberry Red Bull, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry
Peach Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry
Dragon Fruit Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Blueberry, Pitaya 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice
Regular or Sugar-Free (or your choice of a flavored) Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Coconut Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Strawberry. 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice
Peach Redbull, Peaches, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add 100% Peach Juice
Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry. 32oz. we add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry 32oz. we add our 100% Lemonade
Peach Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry 32oz. we add our 100% Peach Juice
Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberries, Banana 32oz. we add our 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice
Yellow Red Bull, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add our 100% Pineapple Juice
Dairy-Free, 100% Guava Juice, Honey, Mango, Peach
Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry
100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Peach
100% Raspberry Juice, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blackberry
Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Acai
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet
Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Mango, Peach
Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Ginger, Mango, Strawberry
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry
Dairy Free, 100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Strawberry
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vitamin C, Immune Support Blend, Raspberry Sherbet, Mango
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Whey Protein, Strawberry, Peach
Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Raspberry
100% Apple Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
100% Guava Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Blackberry, Peach
Dairy Free, Soy Milk, Banana, Honey, Choice of 2 Fruits
Diary Free, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
100% Apple Juice, Banana. Whey Protein, Strawberry.
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
Watermelon Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
100% Guava Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach
100% Peach Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
Watermelon Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Peach
Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry
100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Granola, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry, Blueberry
Fat-Free Milk, Malt, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt (Has Gluten)
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Blackberry
BOWLS
BOWLS*
Dairy Free, Cashew Milk, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berries, Banana. Topped with Granola, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit, and Pumpkin Seeds
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, Strawberry, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl with Granola, Sliced Banana, and Honey.
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, and Strawberries. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
100% Apple Juice, Almond Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry. Served in a Bowl and topped with seasonal fruit and chia seeds.
Chai Tea, Banana, Cinnamon, Chai Powder, Strawberry, Acai
Choice of Fat-Free Milk, or Soy Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Cherry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, and Honey.
100% Cranberry Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, coconut, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and Honey.
Almond Milk, Spinach, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
100% Apple Juice, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Seasonal Fruits.
Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Pitaya. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Coconut, Banana, and Honey.
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.
100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.
VEGGIES
VEGGIES*
Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Carrot
Carrot- Apple Juice
Carrot - Orange Juice
Cucumber, Apple, Lemon
Beets, Cucumber, Celery, Carrot
Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Apple, Carrot
Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, and Ginger
Apple, Ginger, Celery, Lemon, Carrot