Popular Items

Strawberry Blast
$5.35+

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Love Potion #9
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blackberry

Lime You're Mine
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry

SMOOTHIES

5 Hour Energy
$8.35+
5 Hour Sweet Tart
$8.35+
Acai Bliss**
$8.35+

100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai

Acai Smoothie**
$8.35+

Soy Milk, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Acai

Almond Breeze*
$6.05+

Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Granola, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry

Almond Chill*
$6.05+

Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Spinach, Honey, Mango, Pineapple

Almond Joy*
$6.05+

Almond Milk, Unsweetened Coconut, Frappe Mix, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Amazonic Energy*
$8.95+

Amazonic Energy, Raspberry Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry

Banana Berry Burst*
$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both

Banana Bread
$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Granola, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Berry Berry Blue
$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry

Betcha Wanna Blackberry
$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Blackberry

Caribbean Blend
$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry

Cashew Mango Berry
$6.05+

Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Mango, Blueberry

Chai High
$5.55+

Fat-Free Milk, Chai Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Cherry Berry
$6.05+

100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Cherry

Cherry Cream Cashew
$6.05+

Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry

Cherry Limeade
$6.05+

Lemonade Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Lime Sherbet, Cherry

Cherry Smash
$6.05+

100% Raspberry Juice, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Cherry

Choc-O-Nutter
$5.55+

Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Chocolate Monkey
$8.35+

Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein

Citrus Cyclone
$5.35+

Lemonade Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Mango

Colada Cooler
$5.35+

100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet

Cran-Orange Twist
$5.35+

100% Cranberry Juice, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Crazy Cranberry
$5.35+

100% Cranberry Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

Dragon Spell
$8.45+

100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pitaya

Dragon Wizard
$8.45+

Dairy-Free, 100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Honey, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pitaya

For Your Eyes Only
$6.95+

100% Fresh Juiced Carrots, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet

Fruit Flirtation
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry

Fruit Fusion
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry

Fruit Kiss
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry

Going Bananas
$5.35+

Soy Milk, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Green Dragon
$8.45+

Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Honey, Blueberry, Pitaya

Green Tea
$5.55+

Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Groovin' Guava
$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Peach

Hawaiian Dream
$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet

INTENSE ACAI
$10.75+

Watermelon Red Bull, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai. If you order a 32oz we do add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.

INTENSE BLUEBERRY
$8.95+

Blueberry Red Bull, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry

INTENSE CARIBBEAN
$8.95+

Peach Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry

INTENSE DRAGON
$10.75+

Dragon Fruit Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Blueberry, Pitaya 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice

INTENSE ENERGY
$8.95+

Regular or Sugar-Free (or your choice of a flavored) Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry

INTENSE HAWAII
$8.95+

Coconut Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Strawberry. 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice

INTENSE PEACH
$8.95+

Peach Redbull, Peaches, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add 100% Peach Juice

INTENSE RAINBOW
$8.95+

Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry. 32oz. we add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.

INTENSE RAZZ
$8.95+

Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry 32oz. we add our 100% Lemonade

INTENSE TAHITI
$8.95+

Peach Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry 32oz. we add our 100% Peach Juice

INTENSE TIDAL WAVE
$8.95+

Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberries, Banana 32oz. we add our 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice

INTENSE TROPICAL
$8.95+

Yellow Red Bull, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add our 100% Pineapple Juice

Islander
$6.05+

Dairy-Free, 100% Guava Juice, Honey, Mango, Peach

Java Lava
$5.55+

Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.

Jazzberry
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry

Just Peach
$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Peach

Lime You're Mine
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry

Love Potion #9
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blackberry

Luscious Lemon
$5.35+

Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

Mango-Habanero
$5.35+
Omega Fuel
$8.45+

Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Acai

Orange Crush
$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet

Oreo Smoothie
$5.35+
Paleo Paradise
$6.05+

Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Mango, Peach

Paleo Strawberry Mango
$6.05+

Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Ginger, Mango, Strawberry

Peachy Keen
$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry

Pineapple Paradise
$6.05+

Dairy Free, 100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Strawberry

Power Immunity
$7.65+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vitamin C, Immune Support Blend, Raspberry Sherbet, Mango

Power Protein
$8.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Whey Protein, Strawberry, Peach

Raspberry Allure
$6.05+

Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Raspberry

Raspberry Green Tea
$6.35+

100% Apple Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Razz-a-lade
$5.35+

Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry

South Pacific Sunrise
$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Blackberry, Peach

Soy Joy
$6.05+

Dairy Free, Soy Milk, Banana, Honey, Choice of 2 Fruits

Squeeze Please
$6.05+

Diary Free, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry

Strawberry Blast
$5.35+

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Strawberry Blast-a-Whey
$8.35+

100% Apple Juice, Banana. Whey Protein, Strawberry.

Strawberry Splash
$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Summer's Dream
$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Sunset Beach
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Sunshine Passion
$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Tahiti Delight
$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

Tango Mango
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Peach

Tastes Like Skittles
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

The Pom
$7.65+

100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry

Thin Mint
$5.35+
Tootie Frootie
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Trailmixer
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Granola, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry

Tropical Breeze
$6.05+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry, Blueberry

Udder Chocolate
$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Malt, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt (Has Gluten)

Watermelon Wave
$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry

Wild Banana
$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Blackberry

BOWLS

BOWLS*

Battle Beauty Bowl
$9.45

Dairy Free, Cashew Milk, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berries, Banana. Topped with Granola, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit, and Pumpkin Seeds

Berry Warrior Bowl
$9.45

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, Strawberry, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl with Granola, Sliced Banana, and Honey.

Brazilian Bowl
$9.45

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, and Strawberries. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.

Californian Bowl
$9.45

100% Apple Juice, Almond Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry. Served in a Bowl and topped with seasonal fruit and chia seeds.

Chai Bowl
$9.45

Chai Tea, Banana, Cinnamon, Chai Powder, Strawberry, Acai

Coloradoan Bowl
$9.45

Choice of Fat-Free Milk, or Soy Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Cherry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, and Honey.

Cranberry Pitaya Bowl
$9.45

100% Cranberry Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, coconut, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and Honey.

Dragon Bowl
$9.45

Almond Milk, Spinach, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.

Island Bowl
$9.45

100% Apple Juice, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Seasonal Fruits.

Peanut-Aya Bowl
$9.45

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Pitaya. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Coconut, Banana, and Honey.

Pitaya Mamma Bowl
$9.45

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.

Purple Hippie Bowl
$9.45

100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.

VEGGIES

VEGGIES*

Apple Zinger
$7.25+

Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Carrot

Carrot-Apple
$7.25+

Carrot- Apple Juice

Carrot-Orange
$7.25+

Carrot - Orange Juice

Cool Cucumber
$7.25+

Cucumber, Apple, Lemon

Energizer
$7.25+

Beets, Cucumber, Celery, Carrot

Extreme Veggie
$7.25+

Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Apple, Carrot

Garden Greens
$7.25+

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery

Lean N Green
$7.25+

Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, and Ginger

Vitalizer
$7.25+

Apple, Ginger, Celery, Lemon, Carrot

SHOTS

Wheatgrass

1oz Wheatgrass
$3.25
2oz Wheatgrass
$4.50

Ginger Shots

2oz Ginger-Lemon Shot
$4.50

Delicious Ginger/Lemon Shot 100% Ginger and 100% Lemon Juice

Green Tea

4oz Green Tea Shot
$4.50

Choose Orange Juice or Soy Milk as your base and then enjoy our Match Green Tea mixed to make a wonderful Green Tea Shot. Delicious!

Turmeric Shot

Tumeric Shot
$4.50

What a wonderful wellness shot mixed up in 4oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Turmeric