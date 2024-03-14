Interurban Food & Bar 221 W POLK ST STE 1010
Food
Starters
- Raw Oyster$7.95+
Fresh shucked gulf oysters
- Ceviche$10.95+
Bite sized fish marinated in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo & avocado.. Served with chips.
- Tostada$7.95+
Tosada, mayo, pico de gallo, avocado and choice of ceviche, shrimp or combination.
- Cocktail de Camaron$9.95+
Chilled shrimp in house tomato sauce, pico de gallo & avocado slices.
- Valve a la Vida$18.95
Chilled shrimp, raw oysters and ceviche in house tomato sauce, pico de gallo & avocado slices.
- Aquachile$15.95+
Fresh shrimp & ceviche in liquid seasoning with cucumber, onions, cilantro & avocado slices.
- Guacamole & Chips$8.95
Made to order avocado mixed with pico de gallo served with tortilla chips
- Fried Mozzearella$10.95
4 deep fried mozzarella bites
- Calamari Frito$10.95
Fried squid rings
- Loaded Nachos$10.95
Crispy tortilla chips topped with sour cream nacho cheese and pico de gallo.
- Loaded Fries$8.95
French fries topped with melted cheese, bacon and green onions.
Boiled Seafood
Fried
- Chicken Wings$9.95+
Chicken wings tossed in your choice sauce. Comes with fries or onion rings
- 6 Chicken Tenders$11.95
6 lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with fries or onion rings
- Fried Mojarra$16.95
Fried whole tilapia served with rice, fries & salad.
- Flautas De Pollo$12.95
4 Flautas rolled with chicken and cheese. Served with rice & salad.
Grilled
- Camarones A La Diabla$16.95
Succulent shrimp shimmered in in-house spicy red Chile sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
- Tilapia$15.95
Crushed pork rinds in mild tomatillo sauce
- Salmon$16.95
Pork ribs in green tomatillo sauce
- Shrimp Plate$12.95
3 shrimp tacos served with rice & salad.
- Pollo Plate$12.95
3 grilled chicken tacos served with rice & beans.
Tacos | Quesadillas
- Pastor Taco$2.95
Marinated pork topped with onions & cilantro.
- Fajita Taco$2.95
Sizzling marinated beef topped with onions & cilantro.
- Barbacoa Taco$2.95
Slowly roasted meat topped with onions & cilantro.
- Asada Taco$2.95
Sirloin meat topped with onions & cilantro.
- Chicken Quesadillas$10.95
Grilled chicken and cheese tortilla served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
- Steak Quesadillas$12.95
Steak and cheese tortilla served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Quesadillas$14.95
Shrimp and cheese tortilla served with sour cream & pico de gallo.
- Quesabirria$8.95
3 beef Barbara with a cheese barrio folded into a tortilla.
Burgers
- Mexican Burger$12.95
Comes with mayo, jalapeños, avocado, cheese, lettuce, and grilled onions. Choice of fries or onion rings
- Classic Burger$11.95
Comes with mayo, cheese, lettuce, and onions. Choice of fries or onion rings
- Tex Burger$12.95
Comes with BBQ sauce, bacon, fried onions, and Cheddar cheese. Choice of fries or onion rings
Soups & Salads
- Caldo De Mariscos$14.95
Tilapia and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, cabbage, zucchini, onions, carrots. Comes with chopped onions, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with piece of toasted bread
- Fajita Salad$13.95
Grilled chicken or fajita beef atop green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and Cheddar cheese. Ranch dressing on the side
- Chicken Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken with romain hearts, onion, avocado, mixed cheese and in house dressing.
Kids Menu
- Kids Wings$6.95
3 Chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce and served with fries or onion rings
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.95
Cheeseburger served with fries or onion rings
- Kids Chicken Quesadillas$6.95
Grilled tortill wrapped with chicken and cheese served with fries or onion rings
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 pieces of lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with fries or onion rings.
Beer
Bottles
- Modelo Especial$5.25
- Corona$5.25
- Dos Equis$5.25
- Pacifico$5.25
- Victoria$5.25
- Michelob Ultra$4.75
- Bud Light$4.75
- Corona Familiar$5.25
- Miller Lite$4.75
- Negra Modelo$5.25
- Indio$5.25
- Shinner$4.75
- Budweiser$4.75
- Topo Chico Seltzer$4.25
- Angry Orchard$4.75
- Heineken 0%$4.75
- Heineken$4.75
- Bucket Beer$26.39
- High Noon$4.25
- Guinness$4.75
- Coronita$4.00
- Michelada$9.95