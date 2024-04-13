Skip to Main content
Food
Appetizers
Irish Poutine
$12.00
Chips & Salsa
$10.00+
Chicken Wings
$15.00+
Nachos
$14.00
Quesadilla
$13.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$13.00
French Fries
$8.00
Breakfast
2 Eggs Breakfast
$12.00
Full Irish Breakfast
$22.00
Mini Irish Breakfast
$15.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$9.00
Breakfast Burrito
$9.00
Main
Bangers and Mash
$21.00
Fish n Chips
$27.00
Shepard's Pie
$20.00
Irish Curry
$18.00
Daily Special Entree
$20.00
Sandwiches
Times Burgers
$18.00
Turkey Club
$17.00
Mushroom Grilled Cheese
$16.00
Chicken Fillet Roll
$17.00
Daily Special Sandwich
$18.00
Sides
COLESLAW
$4.00
GUACAMOLE
$4.00
MASH
$4.00
SEASONAL VEGETABLES
$4.00
SIDE AVOCADO
$4.00
SIDE OF TOAST
$3.00
MUFFIN
$2.00
SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE
$1.00
SIDE OF RANCH
$0.50
SIDE PUDDING
$4.00
SIDE BACON
$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
$4.00
MIXED GREENS SIDE
$4.00
SIDE CURRY
$4.00
SIDE CAESAR
$6.00
SIDE OF RASHERS
$4.00
Soups and Salads
Soup
$8.00+
Smoked Salmon Salad
$18.00
California Cobb
$17.00
Tijuana Caesar
$14.00
Mixed Green Salad
$14.00
Industry
Industry Night Beer
$7.00
INDUSTRY CORONA
$6.00
Industry Fernet
$8.00
IndustryTullamore dew
$7.00
INDUSTRY DON JULIO
$11.00
Industry Hendricks
$11.00
INDUSTRY JAGER
$8.00
INDUSTRY TITOS
$8.00
INDUSTRY VIDA
$9.00
Irish Times Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 217-5060
500 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 10AM
All hours
