Iron chef
Appetizers
- Spring Roll (2 Pieces)$4.95
Cabbage and carrots wrapped with choice of shrimp or chicken
- Iron Chef Rangoon$6.95
- California Roll$6.50
Crabmeat, avocado & cucumber
- Gyoza$5.95
Pan-fried crispy pork dumplings
- Shrimp Tempura$8.95
Shrimp deep-fried in crispy light golden batter
- Calamari$7.95
Tempura batter & deep-fried
- Side Noodle$3.99
- Edamame$4.95
Fresh soy beans steamed with light salt
- Seaweed Salad$4.95
- Chicken Tempura$7.95
Japanese chicken tender
- Vegetable Tempura$7.95
Assorted fresh seasonal vegetables gently fried, served with tempura sauce
- Small (Sauce & Soup)$2.50
8oz
- Medium (Sauce & Soup)$5.00
16oz
- Large (Sauce & Soup)$10.00
32oz
- Side Fried Rice$3.99
Order without entrees
- Side Egg Yolk$4.00
Order without entrees
- Mushroom Soup$2.50
- Salad$2.50
Main Menu
Entrees
- D-Yaki Vegetable$15.95
Assorted fresh vegetables
- D-Hibachi Chicken$19.95
Tender chicken breast cooked in traditional hibachi style
- D-Teppanyaki New York Steak$24.95
The very lean choice of N.Y. Strip
- D-Filet Mignon$29.95
Tender and delicious, the best cut meat
- D-Hibachi Shrimp$24.95
Fresh shrimp grilled with a hint of lemon
- D-Hibachi Salmon$24.95
Fresh salmon grilled with perfection
- D-Hibachi Scallop$29.95
With egg york sauce
- D-Hibachi Calamari$24.95
- D-Hibachi Lobster Tail$40.95
- Extra Egg Yolk$2.00
- ---------------
Combination Entrees
- ---------------
- D-Chicken & Shrimp$25.95
- D-Chicken & Steak$25.95
- D-Chicken & Filet Mignon$28.95
- D-Chicken & Scallop$27.95
- D-Chicken & Calamari$27.95
- D-Chicken & Salmon$27.95
- D-Chicken & Lobster$33.95
- D-Steak & Shrimp$26.95
- D-Steak & Scallop$28.95
- D-Steak & Salmon$28.95
- D-Steak & calamari$28.95
- D-Steak & Lobster$33.95
- D-Filet & Shrimp$28.95
- D-Filet & Scallop$29.95
- D-Filet & Salmon$29.95
- D-Filet & Calamari$29.95
- D-Filet & Lobster Tail$35.95
- D-Salmon & Calamari$27.95
- D-Salmon & Lobster$33.95
- D-Salmon & Scallop$28.95
- D-Scallop & Calamari$28.95
- D-Scallop & lobster$33.95
- D-Shrimp & Scallops$27.95
- D-Shrimp & Calamari$27.95
- D-Shrimp & Lobster$33.95
- D-Shrimp & Salmon$27.95
- Imperial Feast for Two$75.95
- Single Order - Land & Sea$37.95
Filet mignon, shrimp & chicken. Includes soup, salad, vegetables, steamed rice, and shrimp appetizer
- Single Order - Seafood Lover$37.95
Shrimp, lobster, and scallops. Includes soup, salad, vegetables, steamed rice, and shrimp appetizer
- Extra Egg Yolk$2.00
Okasama Menu
Sushi
Sushi & Sashimi
Maki & Temaki - Vegetable
Maki & Temaki - Cooked
Maki & Temaki - Raw
Special Maki
- Golden Spider Roll$12.95
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, and smelt egg
- Rainbow Roll$12.95
California roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, and yellowtail on top
- Buckeye Roll$11.95
Eel, tuna, and cream cheese
- Dragon Roll$12.95
Tempura shrimp with eel & avocado on the top
- Hawaii Roll$11.95
Tuna, spicy tuna, and avocado
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
Salmon, cream cheese wrapped & seaweed roll
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$14.95
Mixed with spicy mayo sauce, topped with extra large of soft shell crab
- Rock N' Roll$14.95
Fried crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, rolled & topped with spicy mayo & sweet sauce
- Yum Yum Roll$12.95
- ---------------
Sushi & Sashimi Entrees
Bar
Exotic Specialties
- Zombie$6.95
Light rum, 151 rum, Triple Sec, grenadine, and pineapple juice
- Mai Tai$6.95
Light rum, triple served sour mix and pineapple juice
- Strawberry Daiquiri$6.95
Light rum and strawberry mix
- Piña-Colada$6.95
Light rum and piña colada mix
- Miami Vice$6.95
151 rum, pina colada mix, and daiquiri mix
- Long Island Iced Tea$6.95
Sake, triple served sour mix, and Coke
- Iron Chef Panda$6.95
Vodka, midori, sour mix, and pineapple juice
- Geisha$6.95
Light rum, blue curacao, and pineapple juice
- Scorpion$6.95
Light rum, dark rum, brandy, orange syrup, orange juice, lime juice, and sugar syrup
- Blue Typhoon$6.95
Malibu, peach schnapps, blue Curacao, and pineapple juice
- Bahama Mama$6.95
- Lemon Drop$8.95
- Sex on the Beach$7.95
- Tequila Sunrise$7.95
Beer
Wine
- Bottle Plum Wine$24.00
- Bottle Chardonnay, Woodbridge$24.00
- Bottle Chardonnay, Kendall-Jackson$28.00
- Bottle Chardonnay, Josh$28.00
- Bottle Moscato, Barefoot$24.00
- Bottle White Zinfandel, Beringer$24.00
- Bottle Riesling, J. Lohr$28.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio, Ecco Domani$28.00
- Bottle Cabernet, Wood-Bridge$24.00
- Bottle Cabernet, 19 Crimes$28.00
- Bottle Cabernet, Josh$28.00
- Bottle Merlot, La Terre$24.00
- Bottle Merlot, Kendall Jackson$28.00
- Bottle Shiraz, Jacob's Creek$28.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir, Yellowtail$28.00
- Bottle Roscato, Rose Dolce$28.00