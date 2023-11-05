Iron City Sports Bar
Popular Items
- Boneless
Fresh hand cut boneless wings, lightly breaded and deep fried.
- Buckeye Bites$10.99+
Our most popular shareable! Generous portion of soft pretzel bites served with a side of our house beer cheese. Now OFFERING : Family size buckeye bites: 40 Buckeye Bites and 8oz serving of our house made Beer Cheese!
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Hot Cheese Balls$10.99
Pepper jack cheese balls lightly breaded and fried served with Ranch.
- Loaded Fries or Waffle Fries$12.99
It's your choice of battered fries or tots, topped with our famous house beer cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions and bacon.
- Loaded Nachos$9.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapenos, house beer cheese and drizzled sour cream sauce and cilantro.
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
- Pickle Chips$9.99
Dill pickle chips fried and served with spicy ranch
- Tortilla Chips & Salsa$6.99
Basket of tasty tortilla chips, lightly seasoned with a side of salsa.
- Onion Rings APP$8.99
Battered and fried Onion Rings, served with a side of Chipotle BBQ
- Onion Petal APP$9.99
- Mexican Street Corn Dip$8.99
Our new cheesy Mexican Street Corn Dip
- The Triple Threat$11.99
A trio of dips including our Housemade Salsa, Mexican Street Corn Dip, and Guacamole topped with fresh pico de galo
- Battered Brussel Sprouts$9.99
Seasoned with smoky Herbs de Province and served with a side of Bacon Jam Ranch
- Chicken Cruncheros$13.99Out of stock
Hatch Green Chili Chicken and Cheese Taquito fried and served with sour cream and salsa
- Cauliflower Bites
Pickled, battered, and fried, then seasoned with our buffalo lemon pepper seasoning
WINGS
BURGERS
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.99
seasoned burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
- The Classic$14.99
Topped with American Cheese or swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun.
- A-1 Burger$14.99
Steak seasoned burger, gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & mushrooms, A-1 sauce served on a brioche bun.
- Iron City Burger$15.99
Our #1 Selling Burger! Topped with house made beer cheese, bacon strips and onion rings on a pretzel bun.
- The GOAT Burger$15.99
Chipotle seasoned burger, hot pepper bacon jam, creamy goat cheese, peppered bacon strips and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.
- Afternoon Delight Burger$16.99
1/2lb burger, topped with American cheese, double the bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Saucy Sow's bacon mayo.
- Bee Sting Burger$16.99
Topped with our house made beer cheese, bacon, pickle chips, crispy onion straws, and Mikes Hot Honey
- Tex Mex Burger$16.99
Topped with Mexican Street Corn dip, bacon, crispy onion straws and guacamole
- Blue Magic Burger$16.99
Topped with Blue Cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, balsamic onion jam and lettuce
STEAKS
- 8oz Sirloin Dinner$22.99
8oz grilled sirloin cooked to the temp of your choice, topped with a garlic butter sauce. comes with two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, or onions straws if you would like for no extra charge.
- 10oz New York Strip$28.99
12oz New York Strip cooked to your favorite temperature, served with your choice of two sides. Top your steak with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions or onion straws for no extra charge.
- 12oz Ribeye$34.99Out of stock
ENTREES
- Tenders & Taters$14.99
Three crispy tenders served with your choice of battered fries or tots.
- Mac Entree$12.99
Pasta noodles smothered in a cheesy mix of cheddar cheese and creamy cheese sauce, finished off in the oven with a crunchy breadcrumb topping!
- BBQ Piggy Mac$14.99
Seasoned pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw and onion rings on top of classic Iron City Mac and Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch Mac$14.99
Mild Buffalo tossed chicken chunks on top of IC Mac Entree and ranch drizzle.
- Quesadilla$11.99
A large griddled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, served with lettuce, sour cream, and our house made salsa on the side.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Quesdilla$14.99
Our House Pulled Pork, seasoned and stuffed with Jack Cheddar blend, served with a side of cole slaw and sweet BBQ sauce.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesdilla$14.99
grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, stuffed with Jack Cheddar blend and served with a side of ranch
- Southwest Quesadilla$14.99
Comes with grilled chicken, chipotle seasoning, pico de gallo, and cheddar-jack cheese blend, sour cream and house made salsa on the side.
- Sundried Grilled Chicken Platter$15.99
Two 6oz grilled and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
- Hot Honey Hootenanny$15.99
Breaded and fried chicken breast with pickle chips and Mikes Hot Honey, served on Texas Toast
- Garlic Peppercorn Grilled Pork Ribeye Platter$17.99
- The Big T$14.99
An Enormous fried tenderloin sandwich on a split top bun, topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
- Bologna Sandwhich$14.99
Thick cut bologna sandwhich, have it grilled or fried! Served on a split top bun; add lettuce, tomato, onion, or mayo
SANDWICHES AND WRAPS
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese.
- Triple Decker Club Sandwich$14.99
One of our best Sellers! Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Stacked high on Sourdough Bread.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
Slow-roasted hand pulled house pork marinated in sweet BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw and onion rings on a pretzel bun.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried Chicken Breast on top of lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun. Add you favorite wing sauce for no extra charge.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch, all wrapped in a tortilla.
SOUP AND SALADS
- Santa Fe Salad$13.99
Fresh mixed lettuce topped with chipotle grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn bean salsa, bacon crumbles, pico de gallo, and jalapenos. Pairs nicely nicely with our house-made jalapeno vinaigrette.
- Chicken Salad$13.99
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken on top of lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese with your choice or dressing on the side.
- Chef Salad$12.99
Sliced ham, turkey, and bacon over mixed greens. Topped with cheese, egg, red onions and tomato
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, bacon, diced tomatoes, shredded jack cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, boiled egg, and red onions. Add grilled or fried chicken for $3
KIDS
- Kids Mac N Cheese$6.99
Served with one side, and a oreo!!
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with one side and a oreo!!
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with one side and a oreo!!
- Kids Mini Corn Dogs$6.99
Served with one side and a oreo!!
- Kids Cheese burger$6.99
served with one side and an oreo!!
- Kids Hamburger$6.99
served with one side and an oreo!!
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
served with one side and an oreo!!
SIDES
- Waffle Fries$3.00Out of stock
- Battered Fries$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Garlic Mashed Potato$3.00
- Mac-N-Cheese$4.00
- Side Salad$4.00
lettuce mix topped with tomatoes, red onions, jack cheddar cheese and croutons.
- Onion Petal Side$5.00
- Bacon Mac-N-Cheese$5.00
- Garlic Parm Fries$6.00
- Kettle Chips & Pickle$3.00
- Celery$1.99
- Loaded mashed potatoes$5.00
- Jalapeno Corn$3.00
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$5.00
SAUCES
- Beer Cheese$1.00
- Ranch$0.99
- Spicy Ranch$0.99
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.99
- Caesar$0.99
- French$0.99
- Honey Mustard$0.99
- Italian$0.99
- Thousand Island$0.99
- Jalapeno Vinagrette$0.99
- Raspberry Vinagrette$0.99
- Reaper$0.99
- Hot$0.99
- Nashville Hot$0.99
- Sweet House Hot$0.99Out of stock
- Spicy Garlic$0.99
- Jamaican Jerk$0.99
- Spicy Honey$0.99
- Chipotle BBQ$0.99
- Mild$0.99
- Maple Bourbon$0.99
- Mango Habanero$0.99
- Garlic Parmesan$0.99
- Carolina Gold$0.99
- Honey BBQ$0.99
- Garlic Aioli$0.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Marinara
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Mexican Corn Dip$3.00
- Hot Bbq
- Honey Garlic