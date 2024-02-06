Iron Fork Cafe - Georgia 106 Harmony Crossing
FOOD
Appetizer
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.99
Golden fried and served with Sriracha horseradish sauce.
- Brew Pub Pretzel$11.99
Served with homemade beer cheese
- Buffalo Wings$10.99
8 bone-in wings tossed in buffalo, lemon pepper, or Korran BBQ. Served with Ranch and celery.
- The "Real Dill" Fried Pickles$9.99
Golden fried dill pickles served with cool Ranch .
- Sweet Sriracha Shrimp$11.99
Battered and fried shrimp tossed in our house made swet shili sauce.
- Loaded Cheese Fries$10.99
A pile of fries topped with melted cheddar and jack cheeses and bacon crumbles. Served with cool Ranch.
- Cup of Soup$3.99
Burger
- Classic Burger$10.99
7 ounce choice beef patty on toasted bun served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle on the side.
- Bacon Pimento Burger$12.99
Smoked bacon and our house made pimento cheese stacked atop the Classic.
- Sunrise Burger$12.99
Classic burger topped with smoked bacon, an over easy egg, and melted cheddar.
- Melt Burger$12.99
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, and melted Swiss atop the Classic.
Salad
- Fried Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders served on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with bacon crumbles, cheddar and jack cheeses, red onion, tomato, and potato sticks.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with bacon crumbles, cheddar and jack cheeses, red onion, tomato, and potato sticks.
- Blackened Salmon Salad$15.99
Seared blackened salmon served on bed of greens with tomato, red onion, and grilled aspagus.
- Chicken Fiesta Salad$13.99
Bed of greens with blackened chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese, black bean and corn salsa, sliced avocado, and tortilla chips.
- Shrimp Fiesta Salad$15.99
Bed of greens with blackened shrimp, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese, black bean and corn salsa, sliced avocado, and tortilla chips.
- Steak Fiesta Salad$16.99
Bed of greens with blackened steak, sauteed peppers and onions, shredded cheese, black bean and corn salsa, sliced avocado, and tortilla chips.
- Garden Salad$5.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomato, red onion, potato sticks, bacon crumbles, and shredded cheeses.
Sandwich
- Grilled BC Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast toppoed with smoked bacon and melted cheddar on a buttered bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.
- Salmon Avocado BLT$15.99
Blackened salmon, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and lemon dill aoili on toasted bun.
- Soup and Grilled Cheese$10.99
- French Dip$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken Salad Croissant$12.99
- Grilled Caribbean Sandwich$12.99
- Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Favorites
- Blackened Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.99
Blackened shrimp, sliced avocado, black bean and corn salsa, and lime wedges over chipotle rice.
- The Southern$11.99
Crispy fried green tomatoes stacked with pimento cheese, bacon and lettuce. Served on a toasted bun.
- Caribbean Chicken Tenders$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders dipped in our Caribbean sauce. Served with Ranch and two sides.
Entree
- Chopped Steak$11.99
Smothered with sauteed onions and gravy
- Chicken Fried Steak$10.99
Deep fried and covered in white gravy.
- Fried Pork Chops$13.99
Two bone-in pork chops deep fried to a golden crisp.
- Grilled Pork Chops$13.99
Two bone-in pork chops seasoned and grilled.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$11.99
Seasoned and grilled Springer Mountain Chicken topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms
- Fried Shrimp$14.99
Hand battered fried shrimp served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
- Grilled Shrimp$14.99
Seasoned and grilled shrimp
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
Juicy golden fried chicken tenders served with our secret recipe honey mustard.
- Grilled Basa$14.99
Mild white fish seasoned and grilled.
- Blackened Basa$14.99
Blackened
- Fried Basa$14.99
Hand battered and fried to a golden crisp.
- Ollie's Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle ranch, smoked bacon, melted cheddar and jack cheeses.
- Grilled Salmon$15.99
Hand cut fresh seared salmon
- Blackened Salmon$15.99
Blackened fresh salmon
- 3 Vegetable Plate$6.99
- 4 Vegetable Plate$8.99
- Buffalo Tenders$12.99
Side
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$2.50
- Macaroni and Cheese$2.50
- Green Beans$2.50
- Black Eyed Peas$2.50
- Squash Casserole$2.50
- Collard Greens$2.50Out of stock
- Fried Okra$2.50
- French Fries$2.50
- Cole Slaw$2.50
- Creamed Corn$2.50
- Stewed Tomatoes$2.50
- Brussel Sprouted$3.99
- Asparagus$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Side Fried Green Tomatoes$3.99
- Side Fried Pickles$3.99
- Rice and Gravy
- Side Salad$1.99
- Fruit