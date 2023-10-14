Iron Town Diner (Saugus) 327 Main Street
Breakfast Menu
Starters
Pancakes
1 Almond Raspberry Pancake
1 Banana NUT Pancake
1 Banana Pancake
1 Blueberry Pancake
1 Buttermilk Pancake
1 Chocolate Chip Pancake
1 Nutella & Walnut Pancake
1 Strawberry Pancake
1 Fruity Pebbles Pancake
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Minnie Mouse Pancake
1 Sweet Potato Pancake
1 Pumpkin Pecan Pancake
Short Stack Almond Raspberry Pancakes
Short Stack Banana NUT Pancakes
Short Stack Banana Pancakes
Short Stack Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes
Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Short Stack Nutella and Walnut Pancakes
Short Stack Strawberry Pancakes
Short Stack Fruity Pebbles Pancakes
Short Sweet Potato Cakes
Short Stack Pumpkin Pecan
Full Almond Raspberry Pancakes
Full Banana NUT Pancakes
Full Banana Pancakes
Full Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Full Buttermilk Pancakes
Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Full Nutella and Walnut
Full Strawberry Pancakes
Full Fruity Pebbles Pancakes
Full Sweet Potato Cakes
Full Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes
Waffles
Fried Chicken Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken strips and a side of gravy
Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter and powdered sugar
Nutella Waffle
Belgian waffle drizzled with Nutella and finished with powdered sugar
Iron Town Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, and bananas with whipped butter and powdered sugar
Blueberry Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with blueberries with whipped butter and powdered sugar
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with strawberries with whipped butter and powdered sugar
Cinnamon Roll Waffle
French Toast
1 Piece French Toast
Single Cinnabon French Toast
Single Blueberry French Toast
Single Strawberry French Toast
Single Nutella & Banana French Toast
Single Portuguese French Toast
Single Texas Style French Toast
SIngle Almond-Raspberry French Toast
Single S'Mores French Toast
1 Boston Creme F.T.
Short Stack Berry Stuffed French Toast
Two pieces of French toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries, and blueberries
Short Stack Cinnabon French Toast
Topped with a frosting glaze, powdered sugar, and cinnamon
Short Stack French Toast with Blueberries
Short Stack French Toast with Strawberries
Short Stack Nutella and Banana French Toast
Short Stack Portuguese French Toast
Two thick slices of fresh Portuguese sweet bread French toast
Short Stack Texas Style French Toast
Short Stack Almond Raspberry French Toast
Short Stack Plain French Toast
Short Stack S'Mores French Toast
Short Boston Creme F.T.
Full Almond Raspberry French Toast
Full Berry Stuffed French Toast
Two pieces of French toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries, and blueberries
Full Cinnabon French Toast
Topped with a frosting glaze, powdered sugar, and cinnamon
Full French Toast with Blueberries
Full French Toast with Strawberries
Full Nutella and Banana French Toast
Full S'Mores French Toast
Full Texas Style French Toast
Full Plain French Toast
Full Portuguese French Toast
Full Boston Creme F.T.
Full Apple Cider F.T.
From the Coop
Boston Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs with peppers, onions, sausage, and American cheese
Iron Town Combo
Two eggs any style with choice of two slices of French toast or two pancakes, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage and home fries
Meaty Scramble
Bacon, ham, and sausage scrambled in three eggs and topped with American cheese
Steak Tips and Eggs
Iron town steak tips served with two eggs any style, home fries, and toast
Triple Scrambled
Three scrambled eggs with Cheddar cheese and bacon, ham, or sausage
Two Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes and Spinach
One Egg with Meat
One egg any style with choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Two Eggs with Meat
Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Two Eggs Over Corned Beef Hash
Two Eggs Over Sweet Potato Hash
Two Eggs No Meat
Three Eggs With Meat
Three Eggs No Meat
Four Eggs With Meat
Four Eggs No Meat
Two Eggs On Harvest Hash
Omelettes
Create Your Own
Plain
Cheese
With three slices of American cheese
Homemade Corned Beef Hash and Swiss
Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash
With Swiss cheese
Greek
Greek sausage, tomatoes, and feta
Town of Saugus
Sausage, mushrooms, tomato, ham, and Swiss
Western
Ham, peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Baked Potato
Bacon bits, potato, and Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and scallions
Philly
Shaved steak and American cheese
Chicago
Tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach wrapped in bacon with Jack cheese
California
Bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and Cheddar
Nacho
Bacon bits, black beans, salsa, and Jack cheese topped with sour cream and scallions
Bacon with American Cheese
Ham with American Cheese
Sausage with American Cheese
Miami
Avocado, jalapeños, bacon, mushroom, and Jack cheese
Italian
Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella, and basil
Spinach and Feta
Mexican
Green peppers, onions, salsa, and Cheddar cheese
Blacksmith
Potatoes, onions, peppers, and American cheese
Iron Man Meat Lover's
Sausage, bacon, ham, and Cheddar cheese
Boston
Sausage, peppers, onions, and American cheese
Chicken Sausage
Veggie
Scally
Breakfast Sandwiches
Western Sandwich
Two eggs, ham, peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Egg, Avocado, and Cheese Sandwich
Cream cheese, avocado, egg, and choice of cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Ham Egg & Cheese
Turkey Bac Egg & Cheese
Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese
Breakfast Panini
Lox Sandwich
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Benny
With Canadian bacon
Corned Beef Hash Benny
Sweet Potato Hash* Benny
Salmon Benny
With smoked nova Scotia lox and a sprinkle of red onion
Classic Benny
With three slices of bacon
Blacksmith* Benny
With grilled sliced tomatoes and bacon
Philly* Benny
With shaved steak and American cheese
Sausage Benny
Two poached eggs on an English muffin with sausage
Sushi Roll Benny
With smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and a sprinkle of red onion
Florentine Benny
With spinach and tomato
Prosciutto Benny
With prosciutto, tomato, and basil
Short Rib Benny
Sides
Toast
Jumbo English Muffin
Croissant
Kielbasa
Loukaniko
Hot Oatmeal*
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Plain Bagel
With cream cheese or peanut butter
Sesame Bagel
With cream cheese or peanut butter
Cold Cereal with Milk
Home Fries
Bacon
Ham
Sausage*
Canadian Bacon
Nacho Home Fries
Large side of home fries, bacon, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions
Gravy French Fries
Fries large side of steak fries topped with turkey gravy and mozzarella cheese
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Sweet Potato Corned Beef Hash**
Baked Beans
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
4 Eggs
Berry Fruit Cup
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Grilled Tomatoes
Sliced Tomatoes
Hollandaise Sauce
Kielbasa
Peanut Butter
Berry Fruit Bowl
Seasonal Fruit Bowl
Real Maple Syrup
Turkey Bacon
Sausage Patty
Avocado
Lox
Cream Cheese
Coffee Mug
Side Harvest Hash
Lunch Menu
Salads
Large Greek Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Large Garden Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Small Garden Salad
BBQ Steak Tip Salad
Over Greek
Chicken Caesar Salad
Roasted Turkey Salad
Over garden
Chef Salad
Fresh turkey, Virginia ham, swiss cheese and a boiled egg over fresh spring mix, and iceberg lettuce
Lamb Tip Salad
Over Greek
Chicken Salad
Over garden
Chicken Kabob Salad
Over Greek
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Boneless breaded chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce over a crispy caesar salad with bacon bits
Tuna Salad
Over garden
Arugula, Kale, Peach & Proscuitto Salad
Watermelon & Feta Salad
Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches
Gorgonzola and Bacon Burger
Gorgonzola cheese and bacon
Iron Town Cheeseburger
Sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese
American Cheeseburger
Melted American cheese
Iron Mac Burger
Bacon, pickles, thousand island dressing, and Cheddar cheese
Iron Melt
Burger on a reversed grilled bun with ketchup, mayo, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Saugus Chicken Sandwich
With bacon and Cheddar
Iron Town Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Fried Chicken BLT Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast fillet topped with bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken sandwich grilled chicken breast seared in Cajun seasoning with sauteed peppers and melted Jack cheese
Country Fried Chicken
Lunch Entrees
Lamb Tips
Served with vegetables and a choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or French fries
BBQ Steak Tips and Chicken Combo
Served with vegetables and a choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or French fries
Iron Town BBQ Steak Tips
Served with vegetables and a choice of mashed potatoes, rice, or French fries
Open Faced Roasted Turkey
Open-faced roasted turkey our famous turkey over white bread topped with gravy. Served with mashed potatoes and a vegetable
Roasted Turkey with Stuffing Dinner
Our famous roasted turkey over savoury stuffing with mashed potatoes and a choice of vegetables. Topped with gravy
From the Deli
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Albacore all white tuna with Swiss cheese and grilled on your choice of bread
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Turkey Reuben Sandwich
Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on a grilled dark rye
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
Fresh corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing served on a grilled dark rye
Turkey Cranberry Panini
Roasted turkey, spinach, cranberry, Swiss cheese, and mayo
George's Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled on your choice of bread with lean pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, sauteed red onions, and pickle chips
Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, mayo, and Cheddar cheese
Corned Beef and Swiss Cheese
Thinly sliced, home-cooked corned beef
Classic BLT Sandwich
Monte Cristo
Thin sliced ham, turkey, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled egg battered French toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our own deli salad served with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our own deli salad served with lettuce and tomato
Shirley Pastrami
Fresh, extra lean pastrami, coleslaw, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese and served on a grilled dark rye
Hot Pastrami and Swiss
Steak & Cheese Sub
Wraps
Chicken Souvlaki Gyro
Tender pieces of marinated chicken served in grilled gyro bread with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and traditional Greek tzatziki sauce
Lamb Souvlaki Gyro
Tender pieces of marinated lamb tips served in grilled gyro bread with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and traditional Greek tzatziki sauce
Chicken Kabob
With fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and feta cheese tossed with our famous house dressings
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
With lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
Steak Tip Greek Wrap
With fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, and feta cheese tossed with our famous house dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar
BLT Wrap
Tuna Wrap
With lettuce and tomato
Roasted Turkey BLT
With bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Wrap
With lettuce and tomato