Ironside Cafe at Miami Ironside
TO START YOUR DAY
- Avocado Toast$18.00
Honey oat bread served with: > Mashed avocado, marinated cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese & micro greens OR > Mashed avocado, mushrooms & onions
- Croissant Classic$6.25
Served with strawberry jam or Nutella
- Omelette$15.50
Build your own omelette or scrambles eggs with whole egg or egg whites - up to 4 fillings included. *Add more fillings for $2 each
- Scrambled eggs$15.50
- Cheese Bread$3.50+
Gluten-free Brazilian cheese puffs
- Tapioca$18.00
It's a gluten-free Brazilian classic crepe made of tapioca (yucca) starch. Build your own Tapioca 4 fillings included. *Add more fillings for $2 each
SANDWICHES
SALADS & COUSCOUS BOWL
- Ironside Salad$14.50
Mix greens, shredded carrot, green apple, cucumber, parmesan, tomatoes & cashew nuts served with lemon and olive oil.
- Tuna Salad$19.75
Premium & wild caught yellowfin tuna, mix of greens, shredded carrot, radish, cucumber & tomatoes served with lemon & olive oil. Add egg if you like!
- Mediterranean Couscous Bowl$15.50
Pearl couscous, celery, carrot, parsley, mix of nuts, yellow & red pepper.
BOWLS
- Classic Açaí$16.75
Açaí blended with banana topped with fresh fruits & granola or walnuts
- Mango Passion$18.75
Mango blended with passion fruit topped with fresh fruits & granola or walnuts
- Fruit Salad$13.75
Seasonal fruits salad served with granola or walnuts
- Porridge$12.75
Oatmeal topped with fruits & honey or maple syrup