Irrawaddy Taste of Burma 7076 Katella Ave
Food
Appetizers
Salads
- Tea Leaf Salad$16.00
Peanuts, lentils, fried garlic, sesame seed, sunflower seed, tomato, and romaine lettuce with lime tea leaf dressing.
- Golden Tofu Salad$16.00
Yellow bean curd, shredded cabbage, cilantro, sesame seeds, and ground peanuts tossed with a tamarind garlic sauce.
- Ginger Salad$16.00
Shredded cabbage, tomato, lentils, peanuts, and chickpea powder mixed with marinated ginger.
- Tea Leaf dressing Kit$30.00
Included Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Dressing in the Bottle ( 8 Ounces) & Mixed Nuts (8 Ounces) Peanuts, Lentils, fried garlic, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds.
- Rainbow Salad (Ah Sone Thote)$16.00
Mixture of noodles, shredded vegetables, boiled potato, chickpea powder, fried garlic and shallots
- Burmese Chicken Salad$16.00
Sliced chicken breast, cabbage, onion, fresh chili and cilantro, with sweet lime fish sauce
- Burmese Rice Salad$15.00
- Penny Worth Salad$16.00
- Samusa Salad$16.00
- HALF Tea Leaf Salad$8.00
- Ba Yar Jau Salad$16.00
- HALF Ginger Salad$8.00
- Single Tea Leaf Dressing$18.00
- Mixed Nuts$12.00
Noodles & Rice
- Southern Style Noodles (Nun Gyi Thote)$15.50
Wide rice noodles mixed with chicken, boiled egg, cabbage, bean powder, onion, cilantro, lime, and topped with crispy noodles.
- Mandalay Style Coconut Noodles (Kauk Sware Thote)$15.50
Wheat noodles mixed with coconut chicken, shredded cabbage, toasted chip pea powder, onion, garnish with carrot, and cilantro.
- Garlic Noodles (C jet Kauk Sware)$15.50
Wheat noodles tossed in seasoned soy garlic, green onion, and topped with (chicken, Pork, Shrimp, Tofu)
- Burmese Style Pad Thai (Shan Kauk Sware)$15.50
Rice noodles mixed with (chicken, Shrimp, Tofu), sweet soy sauce, chili bean, crispy onion, spices, topped with peanut, and cilantro.
- Burmese Fried Rice$13.00
White or brown rice sauteed with onion and yellow peas.
- Biryani (Dan Pauk)$18.00
Basmati rice cooked with Indian spices and served with chicken or Beef or Lamp.
- Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Soup
- Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup$15.50
Catfish with ginger, garlic, onion, lemongrass, and simmered in bean based soup. Served with rice vermicelli, boiled egg, and crispy peas.
- Coconut Noodle Soup$15.50
Egg noodle. Boiled egg in coconut chicken soup.
- Vegetable Soup$15.00
Seasonal vegetables in Burmese spice base tamarind lentil soup.
- Samusa Soup$15.50
samusa, fresh mint, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chili with tamarind sauce in lentil soup
- Pork Noodles Soup$15.50
- Beef Noodles Soup$15.50
Stir Fry
- Green Beans$15.00
Crispy green bean sautes with sweet onion.
- Mango Chicken$16.00
Sliced mango, chicken breast, sweet peppers, and onion with a tangy sauce.
- Roasted Pepper Chicken$16.00
Sliced chicken breast, onion, garlic, dry chills, and sauteed with roasted pepper sauce.
- Basil Fish$18.00
White fish simmered in sweet and spicy paprika basil sauce.
- Sweet Basil Beef$19.00
Filet mignon steak slices, sweet peppers, onion, and wok tossed in sweet basil sauce.
- Sweet Basil Shrimp$18.00
Jumbo shrimp, sweet peppers, onion, and wok tossed in sweet basil sauce.
- Garlic Butter Shrimp$18.00
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with red and green pepper with turmeric garlic butter.
- Green Bean Chicken$16.00
Sliced chicken breast and crispy green bean saute in a savory sauce.
- Mint Leaf Chicken$16.00
Minced chicken saute with Burmese spices, mint, chili, tomato, and onion.
- Chicken Kebat (Mint Leaf Chicken)$16.00
Mint leaf chicken. Gluten-free. Minced chicken sauté with burmese spices, fresh mint, chili, tomato and onion. This dish is mild spicy, refreshing and aromatic.
- Okra$15.00
Okra sauteed with sweet onion and fish sauce
- Chayote Chicken$16.00
Sliced chicken breast, crispy mushrooms, baby corn, sweet peppers and chayote sauteed with savory sauce
- Pork Nugget$16.00
Lightly battered tender pork nuggets served with chili garlic soy vinaigrette.
- Basil Chicken$16.00
- Basil Tofu$15.00
- Kebat$16.00
- Mango Shrimp$18.00
Home Cooking
- Chicken Masala$16.00
Bone in chicken leg simmered with mild curry spices.
- Beef Masala$18.00
Tender beef cubes and potato simmered with mild curry spices.
- Lamb Masala$19.00
Tender Iamb cubes simmered with mild curry spices.
- Tea Leaf Chicken$17.00
- Tea leaf Beef$18.00
Tender beef cubes and tea leaf simmered with spices.
- Tea Leaf Lamb$19.00
Lamb cubes and tea leaf simmered with spices.
- Pumpkin Pork Stew$18.00
Tender pork with Burmese spices and served with kabocha squash.
- Bamboo Shoot Pork$17.00
Tender pork simmered in Burmese style curry with bamboo shoots.
- Fish Curry$18.00
Tilapia simmered with mild Burmese spices, tomato, and cilantro.
- Coconut Salmon$18.00
Grilled salmon dressed with coconut lime sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$18.00
Seared jumbo shrimps wok tossed in coconut lime sauce.
- Paprika Shrimp$18.00
Jumbo shrimp simmered in sweet paprika tomato sauce.
- Sour Leaf Shrimp$19.00
a Blend of Burmese sour leaf, okra, bamboo shoot, green chili, and shrimp cooked with Burmese spices
- Egg with Okra$16.00
Boiled eggs and okra in tomato tamarind base Burmese curry.
- Veggie Stew$16.00
Eggplant, cauliflower, okra, squash, carrots, and potatoes. Simmered with Burmese spices, tamarind, and lentil.
- Eggplant Curry$16.00
Paprika tomato based sauce cooked with eggplant, okra, and cilantro.
- Tofu Curry$16.00
Paprika tomato based sauce cooked with tofu and red bell pepper.
- Okra Curry$16.00
- Dal Beef$18.00
Chana dal and beef cubes slowly cooked with indian spices
- Spicy Fried Fish Curry$18.00
Side
- Brown Rice$3.50
A mixture of jasmine brown and red rice.
- Coconut Rice$3.50
Jasmine rice cooked with coconut.
- Steamed Rice$2.50
Jasmine long grain rice.
- Ba La Choung (small)$7.00
Ground dried shrimp sauteed with chili, onion, and fish sauce.
- Paratha (Side) 2 piece$5.00
multi layered Indian style pan cake served
- Catfish Chowder (Small)$8.00
Catfish with ginger, garlic, onion, lemongrass, and simmered in bean based soup
- Veggi Soup (Small)$8.00
Seasonal vegetables in Burmese spice base tamarind lentil soup.
- Ba La Choung Jau (Large)$14.00
- Biryani Rice$6.00
- Catfish Chowder ( Lg, no noodles)$14.00
- Coconut Chix Soup ( Lg, no noodles)$14.00
- Yellow Peas Bag$6.00
- Coconut curry sauce$2.00
- One extra Paratha$3.00
- Q Fees$0.99
Rice Dish
Drink & Dessert
Beverages
- Burmese Sweet Tea$4.50
- Green Tea$3.00
- Limeade$4.00
- Sodas$3.00
- Orange Juice$5.50
- Young Coconut Juice$5.50
- Regular Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemon Ginger Tea$4.50
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- Myanmar Beer Small$5.50
- Wine by the Glass$7.00
Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, pinot Gris, Sauvignon blanc
- Local Craft Beer$5.50
- Wine Bottle$35.00
- Corkage Fees$12.00
- Singha Beer$10.00
- Lemon Iced Tea$4.00
- Optimal Tea$4.50
- Bottle Water$3.00
Party Tray
Noodle & Rice
Stir Fry
Home Cooking
- Sweet Basil Beef Tray$125.00
- Tea Leaf Beef Tray$110.00
- Tea Leaf Lamb Tray$125.00
- Chicken Curry Tray$95.00
- Fish Curry Tray$110.00
- Beef Curry Tray$110.00
- Lamb Curry Tray$125.00
- Tofu Curry Tray$95.00
- Eggplant Curry Tray$85.00
- Bamboo shoot Pork Tray$100.00
- Paprika Shrimp Tray$125.00
- Egg with Okra Tray$95.00
- Vege Stew Tray$85.00