Poke Bowl
Small Bowl 2 scoops
$14.95
2 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce
Regular Bowl 3 scoops
$16.45
3 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Large Bowl 5 scoops
$18.95
5 Scoops Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Vegetarian Bowl 1 scoop
$11.25
1 scoop Tofu Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Seaweed Salad
$5.00
Edamame
$4.00
Poke Dot 17921 MacArthur Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 932-0028
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM