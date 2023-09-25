Coffee & Espresso

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.95
Macchiato

$4.45

Cortado

$4.75
Cappuccino

$4.95
Latte

$5.45+
Mocha

$6.25+
Americano

$3.95+
Iced Espresso

$4.45
Iced Latte

$5.50+
Iced Mocha

$6.75+
Iced Americano

$4.45+

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.45+

160oz. Hot Coffee Box

$36.00
Cold Brew

$4.95+

32oz. Cold Brew Growler^

$18.00
Red Eye

$5.95+
Iced Red Eye

$6.95+

Tea & Other Drinks

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.45+
Iced Tea

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

32oz. Chai Concentrate Growler^

$19.00
Chai

$5.75+
Dirty Chai

$7.50+

Iced Chai

$5.75+
Iced Dirty Chai

$7.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.45+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.95+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.45+

Lemonade

$4.25+
Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

Cold Milk

$3.50+

Steamed Milk

$3.25+

Bottled Bevs

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

RAW Green Juice

$10.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Almond Croissant

$5.25

Cinnamon Cardamom Bun

$5.75

Cheddar Chive Scone

$4.75

Wild Blueberry Scone

$4.75

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$4.75

Morning Glory Mini Loaf

$5.25

Chocolate Chunk Cookie (Vegan)

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookie (Gluten Free)

$3.75

Whole Wheat Banana Bread

$5.25

Meyer Lemon Almond Loaf (Gluten Free)

$5.25

Chewy Granola Bar (Gluten Free)

$5.75

Everything Croissant

$6.00

Coffee Bags

71 House

$16.00

Medium Roast • Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Clementine

Blackstrap

$16.00

Medium-Dark Roast • Molasses, Orange Zest, Bittersweet Chocolate

Gotham

$16.00

Dark Roast • Toasted Marshmallow, Dark Chocolate, Hickory

Highline

$17.00

Organic Light Roast • Lemon, Hibiscus, Wildflower Honey

Decaf Blackstrap

$17.00

Medium Roast • Honey, Nutmeg, Baker's Chocolate

Half-Caf Blackstrap

$17.00

Fazenda Vassourao, Brazil

$20.00

Colombia Microlot Series

$20.00

Fig, Milk Chocolate, Dried Cherry

Santa Isabel, Guatemala

$21.00

Mushonyi, Rwanda

$22.00

Food

Egg & Cheese Sandwich^

$7.95Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, fresh herbs and cheddar cheese on an English muffin; toasted on panini press

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese^

$9.95Out of stock

Bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on an english muffin; toasted on a panini press

Egg White Wrap^

$11.95Out of stock

Scrambled egg whites, spinach, and feta wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of avocado habanero sauce

Breakfast Burrito^

$11.95Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted on panini press; served with a side of salsa

Veggie Breakfast Burrito^

$11.95Out of stock

Paprika seasoned potatoes, black beans, red peppers, spinach, cashew cheese and pico de Gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted on panini press. Served with a side of salsa

Grilled Cheese^

$8.25Out of stock

Cheddar and muenster cheese between two slices of sourdough bread; toasted on panini press

Caprese Sandwich^

$11.95Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze between two slices of multigrain bread; toasted upon request

Chicken Pesto Sandwich^

$12.95Out of stock

Shredded chicken with pesto, baby spinach, tomato and walnuts wrapped in a flour tortilla; toasted upon request

Bagel^

$3.50

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait^

$6.50

Berries La Fermiere Yogurt

$4.50

Mylk Labs Oatmeal: Blueberry & Maple

$4.95Out of stock

Mylk Labs Oatmeal: Apple & Cinnamon

$4.95Out of stock

Mylk Labs Oatmeal: Almond & Himalayan Salt

$4.95Out of stock