Isla Cuban Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar

Food

TAPAS - Appetizers

EMPANADAS

$14.00

Turnovers filled with choice of Chicken, Beef, Vegetable or Ham & Cheese

PAPAS RELLENAS

$14.00

Stuffed potatoes with seasoned ground beef

TOSTONES RELLENOS

$14.00

Green plantains stuffed with your choice of pork, chicken or ropa vieja

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

$17.00

Crispy pieces of marinated fried chicken served with tostones and ajillo sauce

CEVICHE DE CAMARON Y MANGO

$16.00

Shrimp ceviche combined with a sweet, savory and spicy mango salsa

YUCA CHEESE BALLS

$12.00

Crispy yucca with cheese, creamy cilantro sauce

CROQUETAS

$12.00

Seasoned bechamel mixed with diced ham coated with panko crumbs and fried to a crispy golden brown

ISLA SAMPLE PLATTER

$50.00

Empanadas of your choice, papas rellenas, ham croquetts and yucca cheese balls

SALADS & SOUPS

ENSALADA DE MANGO CARIBEÑA

$12.00

Harvest blend combination of green leaf, read leaf, tangos, lolla rosa, batavia, and oaks, diced mango, red onions, red peppers, mango dressing

ENSALADA LA SABROSA

$12.00

Arugula, cucumber, red onions, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

ENSALADA CESAR

$12.00

Traditional caesar salad, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons

SOPA DE POLLO

$15.00

Cuban style chicken noodle soup with potato served with a side of white rice or congri

CARNES - Beef

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$26.00

USDA prime flap steak sauteed with onions

RABO ENCENDIDO

$26.00

Beef Oxtail with olive oil, garlic, bell peppers in a Creole sauce

ROPA VIEJA

$24.00

Shredded beef braised in salsa criolla, peppers, onions and tomatoes

RANCHERA ASADA

$26.00

USDA Prime flap, seasoned with our signature citrus marinade

LOMO SALTADO

$28.00

Tender strips of USDA prime flap steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and french fries

VACA FRITA

$24.00

Shredded flank steak sauteed in olive with citrus juice, onions and bell peppers. Seared untill crispy

PICADILLO A LA HABANA

$22.00

Ground beef stewed in our house criolla sauce with potatoes, onions and bell peppers

MAR Y TIERRA

$50.00

PUERCO - Pork

LECHON ASADO

$22.00

Traditional roasted pork marinated 48 hours with Cuban garlic mojo criollo sauce roasted to perfection

MASITAS DE PUERCO

$22.00

Chunky Crispy, tender, fried pork marinated in garlic

POLLO - Chicken

POLLO ASADO ISLA

$24.00

Slow roasted chicken marinated in garlic mojo sauce

POLLO A LA PLANCHA

$22.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions

POLLO SALTADO

$25.00

Tender strips of chicken sauteed with tomatoes, onios, cilantro, soy sauce, and french fries

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

$19.00

Dominican style fried chicken, lightly battered, moist and served to perfection

FRICASE DE POLLO

$19.00

Tender chicken with potato seasoned in a white wine and tomato sauce

ARROZ CON POLLO

$19.00

Pieces of chicken and rice cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers

MARISCOS - Seafood

SALMON AL AJILLO

$28.00

Grilled salmon filet, seasoned with garlic and olive oil

SALMON HABANERO

$28.00

Grilled salmon filet seasoned in a spicy tomato and habanero sauce

CAMARONES SALTADO

$26.00

Shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and french fries

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$24.00

Shrimp sauted in our signature garlic butter sauce

CAMARONES HABANERO

$24.00

Shrimp sauteed in a spicy tomato and habanero sauce

SANDWICHES

EL CUBANO

$18.00

Traditional cuban pressed sandwich, roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle & cuban dressing

PAN CON BISTEC

$19.00

Traditional Prime beef steak sandwich with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions

PAN CON LECHON

$18.00

Roasted pork sandwich with grilled onions and garlic mojo sauce

SANDWICH DE POLLO

$18.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and swiss cheese

MEDIA NOCHE

$18.00

Sweet bread, pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, mayonnaise and butter

SANDWICH DE CROQUETA PREPARADA

$18.00

Cuban bread with our crispy ham croquete, swiss cheese, ham, cuban dressing, pickles

SANDWICH DE ROPA VIEJA

$19.00

Cuban bread with our famous ropa vieja

MOFONGO

$22.00

A caribbean dish made with green plantains mashed with salt, garlic, pork rinds and olive oil

SIDE ORDERS

MADUROS

$6.00

Fried sweet plantains

PAPAS FRITAS

$8.00

French fries

YUCA CON MOJO

$8.00

Yucca, garlic mojo

TOSTONES CON MOJO

$7.00

Fried green plantains, garlic mojo

YUCCA FRITA

$8.00

Crispy yucca , cilantro dipping sauce

CONGRI

$6.00

Black beans and rice

ARROZ BLANCO

$5.00

White rice

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$4.00

Black beans

VEGGIES

$10.00

Green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and asparagus

Avocado Side

$5.00

Side Steak

$17.00

Side Salmon

$17.00

Side Rabo

$18.00

Side Pechuga

$15.00

Side Masitas de Puerto

$15.00

Side Rope Vieja

$15.00

POSTRES - Desserts

ARROZ CON LECHE

$9.00

Caribbean style rice pudding with sweetened condensed milk and cinnamon

FLAN

$9.00

A rich, thick custard made with eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and topped with caramelized sugar

TRES LECHES

$12.00

Sponge cake soaked with blend of condensed milk, evaporated milk and whole milk

HOT COFFEES

CAFE CUBANO

$3.00

Espresso

CORTADITO CUBANO

$4.00

Espresso & lightly steamed milk

GLUTEN FREE

GF Rice

GF Beans

Beverage

NA Bev

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Aqua Panna Mineral Water

$8.00

Materva

$4.00

Ironbeer

$4.00

Jupiña

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.95

Ice Tea

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids Quesadilla/Fries

$12.00

Kids Chicharron de Pollo

$14.00

Kids Pollo a la Plancha

$14.00

Kids Carne Asada

$15.00