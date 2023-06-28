Isla Cuban Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar
Food
TAPAS - Appetizers
EMPANADAS
Turnovers filled with choice of Chicken, Beef, Vegetable or Ham & Cheese
PAPAS RELLENAS
Stuffed potatoes with seasoned ground beef
TOSTONES RELLENOS
Green plantains stuffed with your choice of pork, chicken or ropa vieja
CHICHARRON DE POLLO
Crispy pieces of marinated fried chicken served with tostones and ajillo sauce
CEVICHE DE CAMARON Y MANGO
Shrimp ceviche combined with a sweet, savory and spicy mango salsa
YUCA CHEESE BALLS
Crispy yucca with cheese, creamy cilantro sauce
CROQUETAS
Seasoned bechamel mixed with diced ham coated with panko crumbs and fried to a crispy golden brown
ISLA SAMPLE PLATTER
Empanadas of your choice, papas rellenas, ham croquetts and yucca cheese balls
SALADS & SOUPS
ENSALADA DE MANGO CARIBEÑA
Harvest blend combination of green leaf, read leaf, tangos, lolla rosa, batavia, and oaks, diced mango, red onions, red peppers, mango dressing
ENSALADA LA SABROSA
Arugula, cucumber, red onions, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
ENSALADA CESAR
Traditional caesar salad, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons
SOPA DE POLLO
Cuban style chicken noodle soup with potato served with a side of white rice or congri
CARNES - Beef
BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO
USDA prime flap steak sauteed with onions
RABO ENCENDIDO
Beef Oxtail with olive oil, garlic, bell peppers in a Creole sauce
ROPA VIEJA
Shredded beef braised in salsa criolla, peppers, onions and tomatoes
RANCHERA ASADA
USDA Prime flap, seasoned with our signature citrus marinade
LOMO SALTADO
Tender strips of USDA prime flap steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and french fries
VACA FRITA
Shredded flank steak sauteed in olive with citrus juice, onions and bell peppers. Seared untill crispy
PICADILLO A LA HABANA
Ground beef stewed in our house criolla sauce with potatoes, onions and bell peppers
MAR Y TIERRA
PUERCO - Pork
POLLO - Chicken
POLLO ASADO ISLA
Slow roasted chicken marinated in garlic mojo sauce
POLLO A LA PLANCHA
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with grilled onions
POLLO SALTADO
Tender strips of chicken sauteed with tomatoes, onios, cilantro, soy sauce, and french fries
CHICHARRON DE POLLO
Dominican style fried chicken, lightly battered, moist and served to perfection
FRICASE DE POLLO
Tender chicken with potato seasoned in a white wine and tomato sauce
ARROZ CON POLLO
Pieces of chicken and rice cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers
MARISCOS - Seafood
SALMON AL AJILLO
Grilled salmon filet, seasoned with garlic and olive oil
SALMON HABANERO
Grilled salmon filet seasoned in a spicy tomato and habanero sauce
CAMARONES SALTADO
Shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce and french fries
CAMARONES AL AJILLO
Shrimp sauted in our signature garlic butter sauce
CAMARONES HABANERO
Shrimp sauteed in a spicy tomato and habanero sauce
SANDWICHES
EL CUBANO
Traditional cuban pressed sandwich, roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle & cuban dressing
PAN CON BISTEC
Traditional Prime beef steak sandwich with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions
PAN CON LECHON
Roasted pork sandwich with grilled onions and garlic mojo sauce
SANDWICH DE POLLO
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and swiss cheese
MEDIA NOCHE
Sweet bread, pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, mustard, mayonnaise and butter
SANDWICH DE CROQUETA PREPARADA
Cuban bread with our crispy ham croquete, swiss cheese, ham, cuban dressing, pickles
SANDWICH DE ROPA VIEJA
Cuban bread with our famous ropa vieja
MOFONGO
SIDE ORDERS
MADUROS
Fried sweet plantains
PAPAS FRITAS
French fries
YUCA CON MOJO
Yucca, garlic mojo
TOSTONES CON MOJO
Fried green plantains, garlic mojo
YUCCA FRITA
Crispy yucca , cilantro dipping sauce
CONGRI
Black beans and rice
ARROZ BLANCO
White rice
FRIJOLES NEGROS
Black beans
VEGGIES
Green and red bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, carrots, onions and asparagus