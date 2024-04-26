Skip to Main content
Island Brew Coffeehouse Manoa
1810 University Avenue
Island Brew Manoa
Island Brew Coffeehouse Manoa
1810 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822
Espresso & Coffee
Coffee
Tea & More
Infusions
Pastries
Espresso & Coffee
Americano
$4.95
Latte
$5.95
Cappuccino
$5.75+
Cold Brewed Iced Coffee
$5.95
Caramel Machiatto
$6.95
Hazelnut Latte
$6.95
Dark Mocha
$6.95
Haupia Latte
$6.95
Hawaiian Honey Latte
$7.25
Lavender Rose Latte
$6.95
Raspberry Mocha
$6.95
Vanilla Latte
$6.95
White Mocha
$6.95
Espresso
$3.95
Coffee
Cold Brew
$5.95
Tea & More
Chai Latte
$6.95
Matcha Latte
$6.45
Manoa Falls Matcha
$7.95
Iced Tea
$3.95
Out of stock
Brewed Tea
$3.95
Strawberry & Cream Tea Latte
$6.95
Strawberry Dream Matcha
$7.95
Infusions
Red Bull Infusion
$4.95
Pastries
Scone
$4.95
Out of stock
Brownie
$3.95
Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant
$3.95
Out of stock
Croissant
$3.95
Out of stock
Banana Bread
$4.95
Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll
$3.95
Out of stock
Island Brew Coffeehouse Manoa Location and Ordering Hours
(808) 497-9989
1810 University Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822
Open now
• Closes at 5PM
