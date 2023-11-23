2x points now for loyalty members
Island Tings Caribbean Vibes Miramar
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bogo
- Brown Stew Chicken Bogo$13.99
Served with plantains,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice & peas
- Curry Chicken Bogo$14.99
Served with plantains,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice & peas
- Fried Chicken Wings & Fries Bogo$12.99
Six Whole Wings & Fries
- 1/4 Jerk Chicken Bogo$10.99
Served with plantains,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice & peas
- Grilled Chicken Breast Bogo$16.99
- Lemonade Bogo$3.35
Entrees
- 4pc Fried Shrimp Dinner$16.99
Served with plantains,steamed cabbage,and your choice of white rice or rice & peas
- 4pc Shrimp & Fries$13.99
- 6pc Fried Shrimp Dinner$19.99
Served with plantains,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice & peas
- 6pc Shrimp & Fries$16.99
- 6" Jerk Chicken Hoagie$8.99
- Jerk Chicken Hoagie$12.99
- Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Jerk Chicken Sliders$12.99
- Ackee & Saltfish$20.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Brown Stew Chicken$13.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Brown Stew Fish$25.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Callaloo$10.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Callaoo & Saltfish$18.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Classic Salmon & Mash$13.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Curry Chicken$14.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Curry Conch$24.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Curry Goat$17.50
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Curry Lobster$29.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Curry Shrimp$19.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Curry Snapper & Shrimp$30.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Escovitch Fish$24.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Fried Chicken$14.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Fried Snapper Fillet & Fries$21.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Fried Snapper Dinner$23.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Grilled Snapper Dinner$24.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Grilled Steak Dinner$20.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Jerk Lobster Dinner$29.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Jerk Pork Dinner$15.50
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Jerk Ribs Dinner$14.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Jerk Salmon Dinner$22.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Jerk Shrimp Dinner$19.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Jerk Wings Dinner$14.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Oxtail Dinner$24.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Salmon Teriyaki Dinner$15.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Saltfish Dinner$14.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Steak Dinner$22.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Steam Snapper Dinner$25.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Stew Peas Dinner$14.99
Served with plantains ,steamed cabbage and your choice of white rice or rice and peas
- Veggie Plate$9.99
- Veggie Stir Fry$13.99
- Stewed Conch$24.99
- Jerk Chicken Dinner$14.99
- Lamb Chops$33.99
- Jerk Chicken Rolls$10.99
Pasta
Burger
Fried Rice
- House Special Fried Rice PT$14.99
- House Special Fried Rice QT$23.99
- House Special PT$19.99
- House Special QT$24.99
- Original Fried Rice PT$7.99
- Original Fried Rice QT$13.99
- Conch Fried Rice PT$16.99
- Conch Fried Rice QT$20.99
- Shrimp & Conch Fried Rice PT$16.99
- Shrimp & Conch Fried Rice QT$21.99
- Steak & Shrimp Fried Rice PT$18.99
- Steak & Shrimp Fried Rice QT$23.99
Soups
Sides
- Boil Dumplin$1.10
- Boil Food$1.00
- Cabbage$3.00
- Coca Bread$2.50
- Corn$2.00
- Cucumber Salad$5.99
- Festival (1)$1.25
- Festivals$3.00
- Fried Dumplins$3.00
- Fried Dumplins (1)$1.25
- Fries$3.99
- Garlic Bread$1.29
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Mixed Vegetables$2.50
- Plantians$3.00
- Rice & Peas$4.00
- Salad$4.00
- Scoth Bonnet Sauce$0.75
- White Rice$3.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
Protein Sides
Beverages
Beverages
- Arizona Tea$3.00
- Caribban Coconut Water$3.99
- Daiquiri$6.99
- Fruit Punch Small$3.35
- Fruit Punch Large$5.99
- Gatorade$3.00
- Ginger Lemonade$5.99
- Ginger Shot$6.99
- Island Ting Water$2.50
- Pineapple Jamaican Soda$2.99
- Jarritos$2.86
- Lemonade Small$3.35
- Lemonade Large$5.99
- Pineapple Lemonade Small$3.75
- Pineapple Lemonade Large$6.50
- Rasta Punch Small$4.99
- Rasta Punch Large$6.99
- Rasberry Lemonade Small$3.75
- Rasberry Lemonade Large$6.50
- Sea Moss Drink$6.99
- Smoothie Small$8.50
- Smoothie Large$11.99
- Snapple$2.50
- Sorrel$5.99
- Ting$3.45
- Tropicana$2.50
- Apple Juice$3.99