Espresso

Hot

Doppio (2 oz)

$2.75

Macchiato (3 oz)

$3.00

Cortado (4 oz)

$3.40

Cappuccino (12 oz)

$3.90

Cappuccino (16 oz)

$4.70

Flat White (12 oz)

$4.90

Flat White (16 oz)

$5.40

Americano (12 oz)

$3.40

Americano (16 oz)

$3.90

Latte (12 oz)

$3.90

Latte (16 oz)

$4.70

Mocha (12 oz)

$4.60

Mocha (16 oz)

$5.20

Iced

Americano (16 oz)

$3.95

Latte (16 oz)

$4.90

White Chocolate Mocha (16 oz)

$5.70

Mocha (16 oz)

$5.40

Tea, Coffee, & Refreshers

Brewed Coffee

Medium House Blend Roast 12 oz

$2.65

Medium House Blend Roast 16 oz

$2.95

Tea

Hot Tea (12 oz)

$2.95

2 tablespoons (30 ml) of loose leaf tea in 12 oz cup

Iced Tea (12 oz)

$2.95

2 tablespoons (30 ml) of loose leaf tea in 12 oz cup

Refreshers

Sunshine Splash

$4.85

Delicious mango chucks, apple juice, guava nectar, and mint leaves bring this refresher to life.

Island Splash

$4.85

Tasty strawberries, orange juice, sprite, and mint leaves bring this refresher to life.

Ocean Blue

$4.85

Satisfying Gatorade, mango, and sprite bring this tasty drink to life.

Tropical Splash

$4.85

Delicious strawberries, orange juice, Gatorade, and sprite bring this satisfying refresher to life.

Food

Sandwiches & Toasts

Tasty sandwiches and toasts that come with your choice of a side salad or chips

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Artisan Multigrain Bread, Avocado, Bacon, Sesame Seed

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.15

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Egg & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$6.25

Ham & Cheese

Ham Club

$10.00

Wheat Toast, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheese, Mayo

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.15

Ham, Egg & Cheese

Island Jerked

$12.59

Brioche Bun, Jerked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Island Sunshine

$13.75

Brioch Bun, Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, Cheese

Power Time

$8.99

Wheat Toast, Egg White, Spinach, Avocado

Rasta Toast

$8.59

Artisan Multigrain bread, Spinach, Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato, sprinkled with sesame seed and black pepper

Strawberry Walnut

$8.99

Artisan multigrain, Avocado spread, Strawberries, Walnuts, Sesame Seed

Turkey & Cheese

$6.25

On a wheat toast or a croissant

Turkey Club

$10.00

3 slices of Wheat Toast, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheese, Mayo

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$7.15

On a wheat toast or a croissant

Salads

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, eggs, avocado, blue cheese, grape tomatoes

Island Vybz Salad

$12.75

Mixed greens, jerked chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomatoes

Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed Greens, grilled chicken breast, grape tomatoes, egg, walnuts

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.65

Cheese Danish

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.09

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.09

Cinnamon Scone

$2.59Out of stock

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$9.59

Other Beverages

Soda

12 fl oz

Sprite

$1.75

Coca-Cola

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.75

Water

Open Water Still Water

$2.15

CANNED WATER IN ECO-FRIENDLY ALUMINUM BOTTLES, NOT PLASTIC - Open Water uses sustainable packaging made of 100% recyclable BPA-free aluminum; ultra-purified canned water; CLIMATE NEUTRAL CERTIFIED

Dasani

$1.89

Juice

15.2 fl oz

Tropicana 100% Apple Juice

$2.79

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape

$2.79

Tropicana 100% Orange Juice

$2.79

Ocean Spray White Cran-Peach

$2.79

Smoothie

Tropical Island

$8.99

Apple, strawberry, banana, mango, pineapple

Island Twist

$8.99

Strawberries, mango, guava

Strawberry Twist

$8.99

Strawberries, banana, guava

Mango Twist

$8.99

Mango, banana, pineapple

Infused Sparkling Water

A new mood awaits you in a 12 oz can. A magnesium and adaptogen infused sparkling water to calm the mind and lift the mood.

Recess - Grapefruit Tangerine

$4.99

Recess - Strawberry Rose

$4.99

Recess - Raspberry Lemon

$4.99

Recess - Lime Citrus

$4.99

Merchandise

100% Arabica Whole Bean Bags

House Blend - Brazil | Ethiopia

$17.00

Delicious blend of Brazilian and Ethiopian Medium Roast (Tasting Notes: Apricot, Nuts, Jasmine)

Ethiopia Sidama

$15.00

Delicious Ethiopian Sidama Medium Roast (Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Hibiscus, Melon)

Brazil Fazenda Reunidas Bela Vista

$15.00

Delicious Medium Roast from the Fazenda Reunidas Bela Vista farm in Brazil (region of Sul de Minas, Minas Gerais); Tasting Notes: Caramel, Honey, Chocolate

Decaf Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$15.00

Delicious whole bean Ethiopian decaf whole bean coffee; Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Cashew, Sugar Cane