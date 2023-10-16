Island Touch 1711 Amazing Way, Unit 113
Espresso
Hot
Tea, Coffee, & Refreshers
Tea
Refreshers
Sunshine Splash
Delicious mango chucks, apple juice, guava nectar, and mint leaves bring this refresher to life.
Island Splash
Tasty strawberries, orange juice, sprite, and mint leaves bring this refresher to life.
Ocean Blue
Satisfying Gatorade, mango, and sprite bring this tasty drink to life.
Tropical Splash
Delicious strawberries, orange juice, Gatorade, and sprite bring this satisfying refresher to life.
Food
Sandwiches & Toasts
Avocado Toast
Artisan Multigrain Bread, Avocado, Bacon, Sesame Seed
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Ham & Cheese
Ham Club
Wheat Toast, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheese, Mayo
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Island Jerked
Brioche Bun, Jerked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes
Island Sunshine
Brioch Bun, Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, Cheese
Power Time
Wheat Toast, Egg White, Spinach, Avocado
Rasta Toast
Artisan Multigrain bread, Spinach, Avocado, Cucumber, and Tomato, sprinkled with sesame seed and black pepper
Strawberry Walnut
Artisan multigrain, Avocado spread, Strawberries, Walnuts, Sesame Seed
Turkey & Cheese
On a wheat toast or a croissant
Turkey Club
3 slices of Wheat Toast, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheese, Mayo
Turkey, Egg & Cheese
On a wheat toast or a croissant
Salads
Pastries
Acai Bowl
Other Beverages
Water
Juice
Smoothie
Infused Sparkling Water
Merchandise
100% Arabica Whole Bean Bags
House Blend - Brazil | Ethiopia
Delicious blend of Brazilian and Ethiopian Medium Roast (Tasting Notes: Apricot, Nuts, Jasmine)
Ethiopia Sidama
Delicious Ethiopian Sidama Medium Roast (Tasting Notes: Blueberry, Hibiscus, Melon)
Brazil Fazenda Reunidas Bela Vista
Delicious Medium Roast from the Fazenda Reunidas Bela Vista farm in Brazil (region of Sul de Minas, Minas Gerais); Tasting Notes: Caramel, Honey, Chocolate
Decaf Ethiopia Yirgacheffe
Delicious whole bean Ethiopian decaf whole bean coffee; Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Cashew, Sugar Cane