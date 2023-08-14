Island Vintage Coffee- The Shops at Wailea 3750 Alanui Drive, Unit B17
DRINKS
Espresso Drinks
Latte
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
Island Latte
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
Hawaiian Honey Latte
100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.
Lava Mocha
Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!
Americano
Also called a Long Black. Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.
Espresso
The classic beverage. Two shots total.
Mocha
A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Flat White
Served hot. Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.
Cappuccino
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.
Macchiato (4 oz)
A smaller version of a cappuccino.
Piccolo (4 oz)
A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.
Affogato
Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.
Specialty Plant-Based Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Tea, Milkshake
Tropical Sensation
Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.
Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)
Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.
Hot Tea (16oz)
Hot Matcha Green Tea Latte (16oz)
Matcha Green Tea (20 oz)
Regular milk.
Iced Tea
Ginger Chai Latte
Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.
Chai Latte
Soy milk.
Frozen Chai (20 oz)
Island Taro (20oz)
Coconut Milkshake
Mac Nut Milkshake
Frozen Kona Mocha (20 oz)
Chocolate Drinks, Coffee Free
Smoothies
Acai Smoothie (20 oz)
Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.
Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)
Pitaya, mango, pineapple, lilikoi, cold-pressed apple juice, coconut milk.
Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)
Strawberry, banana, soy milk
Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)
Pineapple, banana, mango, soy milk.
Bottled Water, Juice
ACAI BOWLS
Original Acai Bowl
Moana Bowl
Haupia Moana Bowl
Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Liliko'i Moana Bowl
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Cacao Moana Bowl
Toppings : Wailua cacao nibs, blackberries, papaya, house-made almond butter, Big Island organic raw white honey, organic granola, hemp seeds. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Waialua Moana Bowl
Toppings: Wailua dark chocolate, Big Island cacao nibs, house-made coconut peanut butter, local banana, strawberry, seasonal berries, granola, Big Island organic raw white honey. Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk.
Yogurt and Papaya Bowl
Yogurt + Papaya
Non-fat Greek yogurt, local papaya, berries, local banana, local pineapple, organic granola, and Big Island organic honey topped with Mānoa bee pollen.
Papaya + Almond Butter Boat With Regular Granola
Local papaya, house-made almond butter, gluten-free granola, and Big Island organic, raw white honey. Served with local banana, berries, and Wailua cacao nibs, goji berries