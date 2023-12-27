Island Breeze Bistro 102 S College St
Bowls
- VEGETARIAN & VEGAN BOWL$17.00
Rice, Beans, SAUSAGE CHORIZ VEGAN, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Pikliz, Roasted veggies, and Guacamole *Gravy Available*
- CARIBBEAN BOWL$19.99
Rice, Beans, Marinade Chicken or Beef, Pico de Gallo, Pikliz, Cheese, and Shredded Romaine Lettuce. *Gravy Available*
- STUDENT BOWL$14.99
Plates
- BAKE ISLAND CHICKEN MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
"Wednesday's Only" BAKE ISLAND CHICKEN MEAT +2 "Including 2 sides"
- BAKE ISLAND CHICKEN MEAT +3$21.99Out of stock
"Wednesday's Only" BAKE ISLAND CHICKEN MEAT +3 "Including 3 sides"
- BROWN BEEF STEW MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
"Request Only" Marinated beef with Caribbean spice, slow cooked in with peppers onions carrots and potatoes. Spice level 5/10 *Including 2 side*
- BROWN CHIKEN STEW MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
"Request Only" Hand chopped leg quarters marinated with Caribbean spice, slow cooked in with peppers onions carrots and potatoes. Spice level 5/10 *Including 2 side*
- CARIBBEAN SALMON +2$24.99Out of stock
"Request Only" 8oz salmon basted in our herb butter finished off in oven *Including 2 side*
- CREOLE CURRY CHICKEN MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
"Friday's Only" A great balance of authentic spices/ Caribbean flavor cooked with hand chopped leg quarters (spice level 5/10) Marinated chicken in a combination of Caribbean spices with curry. Cooked with it’s natural delicious gravy. *Including 2 side* "Friday's only" CREOLE CURRY CHICKEN MEAT +2
- CREOLE CURRY CHICKEN MEAT +3$21.99Out of stock
"Friday's Only" A great balance of authentic spices/ Caribbean flavor cooked with hand chopped leg quarters (spice level 5/10) Marinated chicken in a combination of Caribbean spices with curry. Cooked with it’s natural delicious gravy. *Including 3 side* "Friday's only" CREOLE CURRY CHICKEN MEAT +3
- CREOLE OXTAIL MEAT +2$26.99Out of stock
"Saturday's Only" Caribbean marinated and served with fresh hand cut peppers, onions. *Including 2 side* "Saturday's Only" CREOLE OXTAIL MEAT +2
- CREOLE WINGS$21.99Out of stock
"Friday's Only" CREOLE WINGS *Including 2 side*
- GRIYO CREOLE PORK$19.99Out of stock
"Request Only" Chunk-cut pork marinated in a special blend of spice seasoning. Braised and deep fried to perfection. "Including 2 sides"
- JERK CHICKEN MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
"Thursday's Only" A blend of our Caribbean spices marinated leg quarters (Spice level 5/10) oven roasted. *Including 2 side* "Thursday's Only" JERK CHICKEN MEAT +2
- JERK CHICKEN MEAT +3$21.99Out of stock
"Thursday's Only" A blend of our Caribbean spices marinated leg quarters (Spice level 5/10) oven roasted. *Including 3 side* "Thursday's Only" JERK CHICKEN MEAT +3
- CREOLE LEMON PEPPER CHICKEN MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
- CREOLE BBQ CHICKEN MEAT +2$19.99Out of stock
CREOLE BBQ CHICKEN MEAT +2 "Include 2 side"
Soups
- Vegetable Soup$14.99Out of stock
- White Chicken Chili$14.99Out of stock
- Butternut Squash Soup$14.99Out of stock
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.99Out of stock
- Beef Stew Soup$14.99Out of stock
- Chicken and Dumplings$14.99Out of stock
- Lentil Soup$13.99Out of stock
- Broccoli Cheese Soup$14.99Out of stock
- Tomato Soup$13.99Out of stock
- Chicken Pot Pie Soup$14.99Out of stock
Drinks
Desserts
Sides
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Red Bean & Rice$4.00
- Steamed Cabbage$4.00
- Sweet Plantains$5.00
- Garden Rice$4.00Out of stock
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00Out of stock
- Smoked Turkey Collards$4.00
- Sweet Potato Yams$4.00Out of stock
Oven Baked Sweet Potato Yams
- White Rice$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Pikliz/ Caribbean Coleslaw$1.50
- Chimichurri$0.99Out of stock
- Black Beans$3.00
- Pinto Beans$3.00
- Guacamole$1.50
- Pico de Gallo$0.99
- Corn$2.00
- Veggies$4.00