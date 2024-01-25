ISM Brewing
Food
First Impressions
- Olive and Let Die$9.00
Olives & Nuts: warm, za'atar seasoned castelvetrano olives and kalamata olives served with a house blend of nuts
- Playa Party$13.00
Green apple aguachile: lime cured shrimp, serrano peppers, cukes, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, avocado and radish served with crispy tortilla chips. Great for sharing.
- Chicken Wangz$16.00
Chef Fonzy's signature achiote marinated chicken wings. Choose your Sauce: Plain (no sauce added, crispy perfection), Tatanka (buffalo), Tangy BBQ (chili-infused, slightly smoky) or Erawan (Thai sweet & spicy) served with a side of citrus slaw and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping
- Nacho Standard Nachos$12.00
A bed of smoky pork shank black beans, verticalized tortilla chips, tangy poblano cream sauce, melty monterey jack, pickled & candied jalapeno slices, diced tomato and guacamole topped with smoked & sliced tri tip
- Craft not Kraft$15.00
Tri Tip Mac & Cheese: cavatappi pasta smothered in ISM beer cheese sauce, topped with smoked & thinly sliced tri tip and drizzled with tangy bbq sauce
- Covered & Chunked$13.00
Loaded Fries: hand-cut fries covered in ISM beer cheese sauce & beef gravy, and chunked with smoke-kissed pork belly ends
Healthy(ish?)
- Nonconformist$12.00
Arugula lettuce, cukes, cherry tomato, mandarin orange segments, toasted almond slivers and pearl mozzarella tossed in a tangy jalapeno-honey vinaigrette
- Romaine Calm, All is Well$10.00
Blackened shrimp caesar salad: hearts of romaine, house-made croutons and grated parmesan cheese tossed with cilantro-lime caesar dressing topped with blackened shrimp
Sandos & Such
- Garden of Eatin'$14.00
Housemade garden cream cheese, avocado spread, green lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, cukes and sprouts, served on toasted ciabatta with your choice of side
- Flew the Coop$17.00
Chicken Sando: two smashed chicken patties, green lettuce, tomato, gooey provolone, avocado, tangy bbq and chipotle mayo, finished with a crispy chicken skin chicharrone, served on a toasted ciabatta
- Swimmin' Upstream$16.00
Salmon Melt Sando: confit Atlantic salmon, chipotle mayo, red onion, red bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro, cukes and house smoked cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread with your choice of side
- Pro Tip #1$16.00
Tri Tip Sando: smoked, coffee rubbed & sliced tri tip, chimichurri, corn succotash, chipotle mayo, and swiss, served on a toasted ciabatta and your choice of side
- Watch Me Dip & Nae Nae$15.00
Braised Beef Dip: ISM beer braised pot roast, horseradish cream, caramelized onions and gooey provolone, served on a toasted ciabatta with a tangy, ale jus for dipping with your choice of side
- Slammin' Salmon$17.00
Unorthodox Fish & Chips: long strips of Atlantic salmon, dipped & fried in Pasts Return red ale batter, served with hand-cut fries, tapatio crema and lemon wedges.
Sides
- Hand-Cut Fries$6.00
Housemade, hand-cut fries made with love
- Citrus Slaw$5.00
Thinly sliced red & green cabbage, red bell pepper and carrot tossed in lemon oil topped with pepitas
- Corn Succotash$5.00
Sweet roasted corn, red bell pepper, red onion and cilantro tossed in lime juice
- Mini Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi pasta smothered in ISM beer cheese sauce and topped with buttered bread crumbs
Sauces
Beer To Go
ISM Beers
- Stable Trestles$14.00
Belgian-inspired Table Bier: 4.2% abv. Your new old-reliable. Designed to be supremely sessionable, thirst-quenching and easy drinking.
- Plough & Harrow$14.00
Belgian-style Saison: 6.2% abv. Brewed with Canadian pilsner malt, German rye & wheat, and classic German Perle hops. The yeast boasts expressive phenols and fruit esters typical of the style.
- Bleach Boys$14.00
Blonde Ale: 4.8% abv. When in So Cal, you gotta love those seemingly endless summer days, warm nights, fake tans and bleached blonde hair! This simply smashable blonde ale was designed to make those days last forever.
- Peaches for Days$14.00
Fruity Blonde Ale: 4.8% abv. Peachy, hop-derived terpene infused Blonde ale.
- Interloper$14.50
Intercontinental Pilsner: 4.7% abv. Ever feel like you are caught between two of your favorite places? Well, we brought ours together. Premium German pilsner malts lay down a crisp, bready foundation for Oregon-grown Lorien Hops from our friends at Indie Hops. The result is an intercontinental dream for fans of lager everywhere.
- Gulp of Mexico$14.50
Mexican Lager: 5.0% abv. Are you missing that beach in Mexico? The masterminds behind the scenes figured out how to bring the beach to you, anytime of the year. Grab a pint, kick up your feet and forget your troubles.
- Quaffable at Best$15.00
Pale Ale: 5.3% abv. Dry-hopping rates on modern pale ales have evolved to rival those of their more-popular-sibling, the IPA. Those rates are becoming increasingly laughable but their desired aromatic contributions are unsurpassed. For maximum quaffability, we dry-hopped this light bodied pale ale at 3# per bbl with Nectaron, Simcoe and Strata for maximum enjoyment.
- Icy Death$15.00
Cold IPA: 6.4% abv. No one escapes the grip of the cold. HBC586, Mosaic and Riwaka gleefully dig your icy grave; it's your choice to jump in.
- Break the Cycle$15.00
West Coast IPA: 6.6% abv. There are fleeting moments in our constant search to break free from craft beer samsara. Every so often we unlock a combination that allows a sliver of light to shine through. This is one of those times.
- Valve Float$15.00
West Coast IPA: 6.6% abv. At high speeds, caution should be employed to avoid this damaging vehicular condition... Alternatively, we embrace the condition Valve Float puts us in: relaxed, care-free & giddy.
- Western Standard Time$15.00
West Coast IPA: 6.8% abv. Here where the waves of the Pacific continually crash against our beautiful beaches, its always Western Standard Time (WST) and this beer is the best way to celebrate our home.
- Salubrious Slugfest$15.00
West Coast IPA: 6.5% abv. sa·lu·bri·ous: flavorable to and promoting well-being. slug·fest: a fight marked by the exchange of heavy blows. Therefore, prepare yourself for an intense battering of flavor.
- Implicit Intuition$15.00
West Coast Double IPA: 8.2% abv. Sometimes is really is "just like riding a bike". Stepping back into our brewhouse was like stepping back into a time when life was simpler and craft beer was king! We crafted this Double IPA as a nod to the beers that have graced these taps for many years. Citra, Ekuanot, Mosaic Cryo, Mosaic Incognito and Simcoe intuitively coalesce and make this imperial ready for your weekend sessions.
- Pasts Return$14.50
Red Ale: 6.0% abv. An ode to one of my favorite beers of all time; an integral part of my beer journey. This slightly roasty American red ale benefits from 18% Caramel Rye and a generous charge of Columbus Cryo hops at whirlpool.
- Calf Fiend$14.50
Coffee-infused Brown Ale: 5.7% abv. Are you a two-wheel warrior, addicted to caffeine and the thrill of the open road? Wash away the road grime in your teeth with this sublime brown ale infused with Moongoat Coffee Roasters Peruvian roast.
- Algernon$14.50
American Stout: 6.9% abv. Never-ending experimentation and testing goes into crafting a world-class stout. There are many varieties nowadays, from barrel-aged to pastry and everything in between. We opted for a classic take on a tried and true American Stout and the results are beyond our imagination. Roast, hops, chocolate and dark fruit all shine through this opaque beauty.
- The Thickening$22.00
Imperial Stout w/ Tahitian Vanilla & Ghanaian Cacao Nibs: 10% abv.
- Western Standard Time$19.00
