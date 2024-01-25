Algernon

$14.50

American Stout: 6.9% abv. Never-ending experimentation and testing goes into crafting a world-class stout. There are many varieties nowadays, from barrel-aged to pastry and everything in between. We opted for a classic take on a tried and true American Stout and the results are beyond our imagination. Roast, hops, chocolate and dark fruit all shine through this opaque beauty.