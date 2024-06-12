Italian Deli and Market
Featured Items
- Custom NY Style 16"
hand-tossed, thin crust. Topped with basil and oregano$18.00
- The Italian Sandwich - Cold
Fresh sliced mortadella, capicola, sopressatta, ham, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and a splash of vinaigrette (don't forget to add the fresh mozzarella!)$15.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
Sliced and stuffed with a mix of mascarpone, ricotta, and parmesan cheeses, smothered in marinara and provolone$13.00
Appetizers
- 3 Meatball Appetizer$7.00
- 4 Blue Cheese Bread Slice$7.00
- Arancini Appetizer (2)
Traditional risotto ball with bolognese sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan cheese, breaded and fried$14.00
- Chips$2.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
Sliced and stuffed with a mix of mascarpone, ricotta, and parmesan cheeses, smothered in marinara and provolone$13.00
- Fire Roasted Wings Appetizer
Marinated and fire roasted, with roasted garlic and onions$15.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Garlic Bread- 6 Slices$8.00
- Garlic Sticks Vesuvio (8)
Homemade, topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh Italian meats, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, and marinara$14.00
- Grilled Sausage & Peppers Appetizer$13.00
- Island Calamari Appetizer$15.00
- Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer$9.00
- Olives Ascolane Appetizer (9)
Stuffed olives with Italian sausage, cheese, and hand-breaded and flash fried$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Stuffed Artichoke Hearts Appetizer
Boursin cheese, served with lemon aioli$14.00
- Truffle Fries$6.00
- Artichoke Bites$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
- Fried Ravioli$10.00
- Salmon$6.00
- Half Pint Marinara$3.00
- Side Of Sausage$5.00
- zucccnini fries$9.00
- ricotta toast$12.00
- cucumber shrimp$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- fried chix cutlet$5.00
- mini side of mariana$0.50
- Tomato Basil Bruschetta$13.00
Sandwiches - Cold
- Caprese with prosciutto Sandwich - Cold$16.00
- Classic Eggplant Cold Sandwich - Cold
Sliced eggplant, tomatoes, red onions, fresh mozzarella, oil and balsamic vinegar$13.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich - Cold$15.00
- Roasted turkey Sandwich - Cold$13.00
- The Italian Sandwich - Cold
Fresh sliced mortadella, capicola, sopressatta, ham, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and a splash of vinaigrette (don't forget to add the fresh mozzarella!)$15.00
- Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich$13.00
- Ham Sandwich - Cold$13.00
- Padrino Sandwich$40.00
Sandwiches - Hot
- Angus Burger Sandwich - Hot$14.00
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich - Hot$14.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Hot$16.00
- Chicken & Cheese Sandwich - Hot
Shredded chicken cheese"steak"$15.00
- Corned Beef Sandwich - Hot$15.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich - Hot$14.00
- Italian Beef Sandwich - Hot W/ French Fries$16.00
- Italian Sausage & Peppers Sandwich - Hot$14.00
- Marinated Steak Tip Sandwich - Hot
Served on a bun with onions and jalapenos$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Hot$14.00
- Pastrami Sandwich - Hot$14.00
- Ribeye Sandwich - Hot$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich - Hot$16.00
- Steak & Cheese Sandwich - Hot$16.00
- Veal Parmesan Sandwich - Hot$17.00
Pizza & Calzone
- Custom NY Style 16"
hand-tossed, thin crust. Topped with basil and oregano$18.00
- Custom Neapolitan Style 12"
Mozzarella, sauce, basil, & EVOO$14.00
- Custom Calzone
Mozzarella & ricotta OR pizza fritta (fried) mozzarella, ham, & sauce$17.00
- Custom Sicilian Style
Family-size deep dish, topped with romano, basil, and oregano$32.00
- Gluten Free Pizza$16.00
- Bruschetta (white) - NY 16"
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and EVOO$21.00
- Margherita - NY 16"
Sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil (NY-style 16" version)$20.00
- Kitchen Sink - NY 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms$25.00
- Pizza Abbondanza - NY 16"
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, and onions$21.00
- Pizza Artichoke (white) - NY 16"
Artichokes, roasted red peppers, EVOO, fresh basil$22.00
- Pizza Vegetariano - NY 16"
green peppers, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions$20.00
- Quattro Formaggi (white) - NY 16"
Provolone, parmesan, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese$22.00
- Sarda - NY 16"
Sausage, mushroom, and black olives$21.00
- Godfather Tomato Pie - NY 16"
Extra Marinara Sauce, Grated Pecorino Romano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and topped with Oregano. Cooked well done. No mozzarella$20.00
- Hawaiian - NY 16"
Ham & pineapple for the non-traditionalists$23.00
- Star Pizza w/ Burrata - NY 16"
Fresh burrata, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, and balsamic glaze!$26.00
- Carnivora - Neapolitan 12"
Sausage, pepper, bacon, ham, shredded mozzarella$18.00
- Burrata (white) - Neapolitan 12"
Fresh burrata, arugula, prosciutto, balsamic glaze$20.00
- Italian Dream - Neapolitan 12"
Mortadella, capicola, parmesan, ricotta, prosciutto, roasted red pepper cream$22.00
- La Diavola - Neapolitan 12"
Spicy Italian salame, fresh mozzarella$16.00
- The Butcher (white) - Neapolitan 12
Spicy Italian salame, mortadella, white truffle, parmesan cheese, provolone, french fries!$20.00
- Prosciutto & Funghi - Neapolitan 12"
White pizza with mushroom, mozzarella, and prosciutto$22.00
- Stromboli$18.00
- Sicilian And Two Sodas$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$27.00OUT OF STOCK
- taco pizza$20.00
- 2-4 ONLY pizza special 12 incher$10.00
Entrees
- 6 Meatball Entree - Hot$14.00
- Baked Ziti Entree$15.00
- Chicken Entree$21.00
- Eggplant Parmesan Entree$18.00
- Fettucini Alfredo$16.00
- Kids Pasta$8.00
- Lasagna Entree$15.00
- Linguini w/ Clam Sauce Entree$22.00
- Manicotti Entree$15.00
- Pasta marinara w/ meatballs$18.00
- Penne ala Vodka Entree$18.00
- Risotto Dish$15.00
- Penne Bolognese$18.00
- Sausage, Pepper, & Onion Penne Entree$18.00
- Shrimp Alfredo$22.00
- Shrimp fra diavalo Entree$22.00
- Shrimp Parmesan Entree$22.00
- Tuscan Salmon over Risotto Entree$24.00
- Veal Enteee$25.00
- Manicotti Vodka$18.00
- Side Of Salmon$6.00
- Adult pasta$16.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.00
- Caprese Burrata Salad$14.00
- Chef Salad$15.00
- Greek Salad$13.00
- Italian Chop House Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, shaved carrots tossed in balsamic vinegar, parmesan cheese, and topped with a meatball$14.00
- Marco Antipasto Salad
Assorted Italian meats, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olives, and vinaigrette dressing$17.00
- Wedge Salad$16.00
- House salad$12.00
- Small House Salad$6.00
- Small Caesar$6.00
- Iceberg Salad$12.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- Small Greek$8.00
Soups
DAILY SUMMER PIZZA SPECIALS
- SUNDAY ONLY: Pizza ALA VODKA
NY STYLE PIZZA TOPPED WITH PENNE ALA VODKA PASTA$20.00
- MONDAY ONLY: Pizza BLT
NY STYLE PIZZA WITH BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO$21.00
- TUESDAY ONLY: Pizza BUFFALO CHICKEN
NY STYLE PIZZA WITH FRIED CHICKEN CUTLET & BUFFALO SAUCE$21.00
- WEDNESDAY ONLY: Pizza SICILIAN
FOCACCIA STYLE THICK CRUST/DEEP DISH – FAMILY SIZE$29.00
- THURSDAY ONLY: Italian-Azza
ITALIAN MEATS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN DRESSING IN A FOLDED PIZZA CRUST$17.00
- FRIDAY ONLY: Pizza Fritta CAESAR
FRIED NY PIZZA DOUGH TOPPED WITH ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, CROUTONS, HARD BOILED EGG$20.00
- SATURDAY ONLY: Pizza CARBONARA
NEAPOLITAN STYLE PIZZA WITH PANCETTA, PECORINO ROMANO, FRIED EGG$17.00