FOOD

HOMEMADE PASTA

FETTUCCINE

FETTUCCINE

$11.00

Skinny flat long noodles. Eggs, flour.

TAGLIATELLE

TAGLIATELLE

$11.00

Medium size long flat noodles. Eggs, flour.

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$11.00

Pappardelle are long, flat and broad ribbons. Eggs, flour.

FUSILLI

FUSILLI

$11.00

Fusilli is a spiral or corkscrew shaped pasta. Semolina flour.

SPAGHETTI

SPAGHETTI

$11.00

Is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta. Made just with Flour and water.

RIGATONI

RIGATONI

$11.00

Short wide tubes of pasta that have ridges on the outside.

GNOCCHI

GNOCCHI

$13.50

Gnocchi are a type of pasta consisting of soft, fat and chewy dumplings, made of 85% potatoes, 5% eggs & 10% flour.

MEAT RAVIOLI

MEAT RAVIOLI

$13.50

Pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with beef, Parmigiano 24 months, fresh cow Ricotta.

VEGETERIAN RAVIOLI

VEGETERIAN RAVIOLI

$13.50

Veggie Raviolis are square pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with fresh cow Ricotta, Parmigiano 24 moths, spinach. The dough is mixed with spinach.

TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI

$17.00

Tortellini is a ring shaped stuffed pasta filled with Pork loin, prosciutto di Parma 18 months, Mortadella, Parmigiano 24 months

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

GLUTEN FREE FUSILLI

$18.00

GLUTEN FREE PENNE

$18.00

SPECIALTIES

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

Lasagna consist in layers of large wide flat noodles, in between the layers is filled with bolognese sauce, bechamel, 24 month grated parmesan cheese.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

Meat ball are made with beef & Pork, spices, cook in delicious tomatoes sauce and serve with bolognese.

PIADINA

Piadina is a flat round bread, folded over in half moon shape.
PIADINA ROAST BEEF

PIADINA ROAST BEEF

$13.25

Roast beef piadina serve with homemade roast beef, homemade spreadable Pecorino cheese, caramelized onion.

PIADINA CLASSICA

PIADINA CLASSICA

$13.25

Piadina classica with prosciutto di Parma 18 month, Stracchino cheese, rucola.

PIADINA CAPRESE

$12.00

CASSONI

Cassone is a flat griddle bread that is folded and sealed, stuffed with warm ingredients.
CASSONE POLPETTA

CASSONE POLPETTA

$12.00

Stuffed with meat balls, fresh ricotta cow cheese, 24 month Parmigiano cheese.

CASSONE SALSICCIA

CASSONE SALSICCIA

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed with homemade Pork sausage, bell pepper red & yellow, fresh mozzarella cheese.

CASSONE FUNGHI

CASSONE FUNGHI

$12.00

Stuffed with mix mushroom, fresh cow ricotta, 24 month Parmigiano cheese, smoked mozzarella.

SALADS

SALAD CAPRESE

SALAD CAPRESE

$14.50

Caprese Salad, fresh round slice of tomatoes, imported Italian mozzarella, rucola, balsamic glaze and olive oil for dressing. Served with Piadina.

SALAD GARDEN

SALAD GARDEN

$9.50

Mixed greens salad, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, radish. Balsamic olive oil dressing. Served with Piadina.

SALAD BURRATA

SALAD BURRATA

$14.50

Burrata is a soft cow's milk cheese that's formed into a plump ball, served with rucola, cherry tomatoes, balsamic & olive oil for dressing. Served with Piadina bread.

SALAD MOZZARELLA

$13.00
CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA

CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA

$14.50

Bresaola is air dried cured beef, served with rucola salad, cherry tomatoes, balsamic & olive oil for dressing. Piadina as a side bread.

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$8.00

Tiramisù is a layered no-bake dessert consisting of ladyfingers soaked with coffee, layered with a whipped mixture, eggs and the creamy, sweet mascarpone.

PANNACOTTA

PANNACOTTA

$6.50

Panna cotta is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.

EXTRAS

EXTRAS

SIDES EXTRAS

EXTRA BOLOGNESE

$2.75

EXTRA MARINARA

$2.50

EXTRA PASTICCIATA

$2.75

EXTRA PESTO

$3.00

SIDE PARMESAN CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE CHILLY FLAKES

FOCACCIA WITH MARINARA

FOCACCIA W MARINARA

$5.50Out of stock

ITALIAN DONUTS

NUTELLA

NUTELLA

$2.00

Little donuts filled with Nutella.

CUSTARD

CUSTARD

$2.00

little donuts filled with vanilla custard.

PLAIN

PLAIN

$2.00

Little donuts topped with a light dust of sugar.

3 ASSOERTMENT

3 ASSOERTMENT

$5.50

Assortment of 3 donuts, chose from plain sugar, nutella, vanilla custard.

6 ASSORTMENT

6 ASSORTMENT

$10.00

Six little donuts, chose from plain sugar, nutella, vanilla custard.

GELATO

GELATO ANY FLAVOR

$6.90

GELATO PISTACCHIO

$7.90

UNTENSILS

ADD UNTESILS

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGES

SPRITE

$3.25

SAN PELLEGRINO WATER 500ML

$4.25

SAN PELLEGRINO WATER SMALL

$3.25

JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

JARRITO MANDARIN

$3.50

LEMON ICED TEA

$4.25

PEACH ICED TEA

$4.25

GINGER ALE

$3.50

SNAPPLE PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

STILL WATER

$2.25

DIET COKE

$3.00

PELLEGRINO SODA

$3.25+

MEXICAN COKE

$4.25+

Beer

OFFSHOOT IPA

OFFSHOOT IPA

$7.00

The hazy IPAs tend to integrate fresh citrus and other tart flavors, notes like orange, grapefruit, papaya, mango.

BOOMTOWN

BOOMTOWN

$7.00

The malt profile is rounded and bready like the Bohemian style, flowery aroma and a firm clean bitterness.

FRIULI

FRIULI

$7.00

This is how our low fermentation craft Lager came to be, with its incredible “DRINKABILITY” and FRESHNESS maintaining the attention and care of the ARTISAN in creating and packaging a product with UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS.

MENABREA AMBER

MENABREA AMBER

$7.00

Menabrea’s Ambrata Lager differs by the addition of a proportion of roasted barley malts, golden-amber color with bronze undertones, rounded, robust, slightly toffee/caramel flavor.

00 NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

00 NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

$6.00

A delicious Italian beer of high quality! It has a delicate sence of malt and notes of citrus fruits. Delicious to drink with a slice of lime.

MENABREA

MENABREA

$7.00

Menabrea uses pure mountain water sourced high in the Alps. The water combines with selected barley malt and maize (corn), maize gives a lightness to the beer both in terms of color and taste and also adds a hint of sweetness.

CATERING MENU

PASTA TRAY

FETTUCCINE TRAY

$48.00

TAGLIATELLE TRAY

$48.00

PAPPARDELLE TRAY

$48.00

GNOCCHI TRAY

$55.00

MEAT RAVIOLI TRAY

$58.00

VEGGI RAVIOLI TRAY

$58.00

TORTELLINI TRAY

$70.00

RIGATONI TRAY

$48.00

SPAGHETTI TRAY

$48.00

FUSILLI TRAY

$48.00

GLUTEN FRRE PENNE

$60.00

GLUTEN FREE FUSILLI

$60.00

GROCERY WINES

RED WINES RETAIL

NERO D'AVOLA D.O.C BTL

$26.00

Sicily native grape, Intense ruby red with violet reflections. Aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry and red currant. Well-balanced, spicy, elegant and persistent.

MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZOBTL

$27.00

Montepulciano 100% from Abruzzo region, Medium bodied & lively. Meaty, fresh tobacco, black tea. Montepulciano with real depth. This wine is light, bloody, and beautifully textured.

LAGREIN CASTELFEDR BTL

$28.00

An indigenous grape variety of Trentino alto Adige, this deep, dark red is medium bodied in the mouth but finishes with elegance, depth, and structure.

SCHIAVA BTL

$26.00

Indigenous grape from Alto Adige, red in color, fruity bouquet of black cherry and violets, medium-bodied palate of red summer fruits, mild acidity, medium length, and a soft and smooth finish.

BARBERA SCHIAVENZA CRU BTL

$24.00

100% Barbera d'Alba Schiavenza is an intriguing red wine that combines fruity aromas and a full-bodied and harmonious sip with a pleasant mineral vein that makes it very pleasant to drink.

BARBERA D'ALBA D.O.C BTL

$26.00

100% Barbera d'Alba, richly aromatic nose of red fruit and a smooth, surprisingly rich palate with very good depth of flavor and a lingering finish

BARBERA SUPERIORE FEYLES CRU BTL

$35.00

100% Barbera, Complex, delicate, penetrating aroma, fruity (blackberry and plum) with hints of spices. Aged in small oak for 6 months.

NEBBIOLO LANGHE BTL

$36.00

ROSSO DA TAVOLA BTL

$30.00

PINOT NOIR BTL

$25.00

CHIANTI CLASSICO (MELETO)

$33.00

RUCHÈ D.O.C MONTEMAGNO BTL

$32.00

SANGIOVESE ORGANIC AMPHORA

$28.00

WHITE WINES RETAIL

FALANGHINA DEL SANNINO BTL

$22.00

FAVORITA BTL

$22.00

VERDICCHI CASTELLI DI JESI BTL

$25.00

FRIULANO ORANGE BTL

$25.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC BTL

$25.00

SPARKLING WINES RETAIL

PROSECCO BRUT BTL

$19.00

PROSECCO BRUT ROSÈ BTL

$19.00

BEERS & APERITIF RETAIL

6 PACK MENABREA

$14.00

6 PACK IPA

$21.00

6 PACK BOOMTOWN

$19.00

6 PACK MENABREA AMBER

$16.00

6 PACK 00 NON ALCOHOLIC BEER

$27.00

SPRITZ CLUSTER 3 SMALL BTL

$18.00

MY SPRITZ 750 ML BTL

$25.00

ROSÈ WINE RETAIL

ROSES ROSES BTL

$20.00

DESSERT WINE RETAIL

MOSCATO D'ASTI BTL

$24.00