HOMEMADE PASTA
FETTUCCINE
Skinny flat long noodles. Eggs, flour.
TAGLIATELLE
Medium size long flat noodles. Eggs, flour.
PAPPARDELLE
Pappardelle are long, flat and broad ribbons. Eggs, flour.
FUSILLI
Fusilli is a spiral or corkscrew shaped pasta. Semolina flour.
SPAGHETTI
Is a long, thin, solid, cylindrical pasta. Made just with Flour and water.
RIGATONI
Short wide tubes of pasta that have ridges on the outside.
GNOCCHI
Gnocchi are a type of pasta consisting of soft, fat and chewy dumplings, made of 85% potatoes, 5% eggs & 10% flour.
MEAT RAVIOLI
Pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with beef, Parmigiano 24 months, fresh cow Ricotta.
VEGETERIAN RAVIOLI
Veggie Raviolis are square pillow shaped stuffed pasta, filled with fresh cow Ricotta, Parmigiano 24 moths, spinach. The dough is mixed with spinach.
TORTELLINI
Tortellini is a ring shaped stuffed pasta filled with Pork loin, prosciutto di Parma 18 months, Mortadella, Parmigiano 24 months
GLUTEN FREE PASTA
SPECIALTIES
PIADINA
CASSONI
CASSONE POLPETTA
Stuffed with meat balls, fresh ricotta cow cheese, 24 month Parmigiano cheese.
CASSONE SALSICCIA
Stuffed with homemade Pork sausage, bell pepper red & yellow, fresh mozzarella cheese.
CASSONE FUNGHI
Stuffed with mix mushroom, fresh cow ricotta, 24 month Parmigiano cheese, smoked mozzarella.
SALADS
SALAD CAPRESE
Caprese Salad, fresh round slice of tomatoes, imported Italian mozzarella, rucola, balsamic glaze and olive oil for dressing. Served with Piadina.
SALAD GARDEN
Mixed greens salad, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, radish. Balsamic olive oil dressing. Served with Piadina.
SALAD BURRATA
Burrata is a soft cow's milk cheese that's formed into a plump ball, served with rucola, cherry tomatoes, balsamic & olive oil for dressing. Served with Piadina bread.
SALAD MOZZARELLA
CARPACCIO DI BRESAOLA
Bresaola is air dried cured beef, served with rucola salad, cherry tomatoes, balsamic & olive oil for dressing. Piadina as a side bread.
DESSERTS
FOCACCIA WITH MARINARA
ITALIAN DONUTS
NUTELLA
Little donuts filled with Nutella.
CUSTARD
little donuts filled with vanilla custard.
PLAIN
Little donuts topped with a light dust of sugar.
3 ASSOERTMENT
Assortment of 3 donuts, chose from plain sugar, nutella, vanilla custard.
6 ASSORTMENT
Six little donuts, chose from plain sugar, nutella, vanilla custard.
BEVERAGES
Beer
OFFSHOOT IPA
The hazy IPAs tend to integrate fresh citrus and other tart flavors, notes like orange, grapefruit, papaya, mango.
BOOMTOWN
The malt profile is rounded and bready like the Bohemian style, flowery aroma and a firm clean bitterness.
FRIULI
This is how our low fermentation craft Lager came to be, with its incredible “DRINKABILITY” and FRESHNESS maintaining the attention and care of the ARTISAN in creating and packaging a product with UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS.
MENABREA AMBER
Menabrea’s Ambrata Lager differs by the addition of a proportion of roasted barley malts, golden-amber color with bronze undertones, rounded, robust, slightly toffee/caramel flavor.
00 NON ALCOHOLIC BEER
A delicious Italian beer of high quality! It has a delicate sence of malt and notes of citrus fruits. Delicious to drink with a slice of lime.
MENABREA
Menabrea uses pure mountain water sourced high in the Alps. The water combines with selected barley malt and maize (corn), maize gives a lightness to the beer both in terms of color and taste and also adds a hint of sweetness.
RED WINES RETAIL
NERO D'AVOLA D.O.C BTL
Sicily native grape, Intense ruby red with violet reflections. Aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry and red currant. Well-balanced, spicy, elegant and persistent.
MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZOBTL
Montepulciano 100% from Abruzzo region, Medium bodied & lively. Meaty, fresh tobacco, black tea. Montepulciano with real depth. This wine is light, bloody, and beautifully textured.
LAGREIN CASTELFEDR BTL
An indigenous grape variety of Trentino alto Adige, this deep, dark red is medium bodied in the mouth but finishes with elegance, depth, and structure.
SCHIAVA BTL
Indigenous grape from Alto Adige, red in color, fruity bouquet of black cherry and violets, medium-bodied palate of red summer fruits, mild acidity, medium length, and a soft and smooth finish.
BARBERA SCHIAVENZA CRU BTL
100% Barbera d'Alba Schiavenza is an intriguing red wine that combines fruity aromas and a full-bodied and harmonious sip with a pleasant mineral vein that makes it very pleasant to drink.
BARBERA D'ALBA D.O.C BTL
100% Barbera d'Alba, richly aromatic nose of red fruit and a smooth, surprisingly rich palate with very good depth of flavor and a lingering finish
BARBERA SUPERIORE FEYLES CRU BTL
100% Barbera, Complex, delicate, penetrating aroma, fruity (blackberry and plum) with hints of spices. Aged in small oak for 6 months.