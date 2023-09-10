iThai Boba
Appetizer
EGG ROLLS
Fried mixed vegetables and clear noodles in egg roll wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.
FRESH ROLLS TOFU
Mixed green wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce.
FRESH ROLLS SHRIMP
Mixed green wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce.
FRIED POT STICKER
Deep fried dumpling with pork and vegetables.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Deep fried Tiger shrimp battered with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce.
FRIED TOFU
Fried Thin Crispy Strips Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crush peanut.
iThai CHICKEN WING
With our special coriander seed and tamarind sweet chili sauce, and garnish with green onions and cilantro.
Food
PAD THAI
Medium size rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, onions and ground peanut
THAI HOLY BASIL STIR FRIED
Stir Fried Minced Meat with Thai Holy Basil, minced green beans and Fresh Garlic and Chili. Served with Rice
PAD SEE-EW
Wide size rice noodle with egg and chinese broccoli
PAD-KEE-MAO
Wide size rice noodle with egg, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, bean sprout, basil and basil chili sauce
HOUSE FRIED RICE
Fried Rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, and Chinese Broccoli