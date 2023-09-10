Milk Tea Series

iThai Thai Milk Tea

$5.50
iThai Thai Green Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50
iThai Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50
Lavender Milk Tea

$5.50
Rose Milk Tea

$5.50
Salted Caramel Milk Tea

$5.50
Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50
Strawberry Matcha Milk tea

$5.50
Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

Blended Series

Purple Taro

$6.00
Orange Dream

$6.00
Strawberry Cloud

$6.00
Lychee Lychee

$6.00
Helloooo Pineapple

$6.00
Mango Mango

$6.00
Watermelon Slush

$6.00

Fruit Tea Series

Thai Tea Lemon Tea

$5.25
Orange Blossom Black Tea

$5.25
Honey Lemon Black Tea

$5.25
Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.25
Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.25
Strawberry Green Tea

$5.25
Mango Green Tea

$5.25
Peach Black Tea

$5.25
Lychee Green Tea

$5.25
Pineapple Green Tea

$5.25

Coffee Series

Bubble Coffee

$5.50

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

Appetizer

EGG ROLLS

$6.00

Fried mixed vegetables and clear noodles in egg roll wrapper served with sweet and sour sauce.

FRESH ROLLS TOFU

$6.00

Mixed green wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce.

FRESH ROLLS SHRIMP

$8.00

Mixed green wrapped in rice papers served with peanut sauce.

FRIED POT STICKER

$8.00

Deep fried dumpling with pork and vegetables.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$10.00

Deep fried Tiger shrimp battered with shredded coconut served with sweet and sour sauce.

FRIED TOFU

$7.00

Fried Thin Crispy Strips Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crush peanut.

iThai CHICKEN WING

$13.00

With our special coriander seed and tamarind sweet chili sauce, and garnish with green onions and cilantro.

Food

PAD THAI

$13.95

Medium size rice noodle with egg, bean sprout, onions and ground peanut

THAI HOLY BASIL STIR FRIED

$13.95

Stir Fried Minced Meat with Thai Holy Basil, minced green beans and Fresh Garlic and Chili. Served with Rice

PAD SEE-EW

$13.95

Wide size rice noodle with egg and chinese broccoli

PAD-KEE-MAO

$13.95

Wide size rice noodle with egg, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, bean sprout, basil and basil chili sauce

HOUSE FRIED RICE

$13.95

Fried Rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, and Chinese Broccoli

Side Order

Rice

$2.00
Peanut Sacue

$2.00
FRIED EGG

$2.00