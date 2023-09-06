It's Boba Time DTLA
Top 20
Thai Tea
It's Boba Time's best selling drink! Thai Tea that has been brewed for 6 hours served with Half & Half.
Thai Tea Smoothie
A refreshing ice blended version of our best selling Thai Tea recipe.
Coconut Strawberry Smoothie
Coconut shake ice blended with milk on top of chopped fresh strawberries
Cookies & Cream Shake
A classic Oreo cookie shake ice blended with milk and vanilla flavor for a creamy and crunchy combination
Mango Smoothie
A sweet and refreshing mango ice blended beverage.
Mango Slush
A classic favorite: mango slush blended with sweet mangoes and syrup.
Pistachio Frappe
Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with milk for a sweet and creamy beverage.
Watermelon Slush
Sweet and refreshing, the watermelon slush is a tasty way to stay cool.
House Milk Tea
Our freshly brewed rich and creamy signature milk tea.
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea
A layered milk tea made with ceremonial grade matcha, whole milk and strawberry puree.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Fresh strawberries and bananas ice blended with milk.
Tiger Sugar Milk
Beautiful brown sugar stripes formed as milk is poured in, making an irresistibly rich and creamy combination. (Caffeine free)
Taro Milk Tea
Famous for its rich purple color, the sweet and creamy taro milk tea
Taro Smoothie
The popular purple taro milk tea as a refreshing ice blended beverage.
Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea
Peach and strawberry infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped strawberry and peach bits.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Premium grade Assam Black milk tea sweetened with dark brown sugar.
Galaxy Iced Tea
Get energized with our beautiful Galaxy Iced Tea made with organic Butterfly Pea Tea, strawberry lemonade, and our star-shaped mango jelly.
Strawberry Oreo Shake
Enjoy the fresh taste of strawberries and the delicious crunch of Oreos with our Strawberry Oreo Shake made with milk and ice cream
Peach Mango Smoothie
Fresh peach and mango blended with ice and milk.
Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie
Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with chopped strawberries.
Jasmine Milk Tea
A blend of sweet and creamy jasmine milk tea.
Mocha Frappe
A delicious ice blended beverage with rich chocolate flavor and a hint of coffee.
Horchata Smoothie
A sweet and creamy horchata smoothie ice blended with milk and a dash of cinnamon.
Milk Tea
Almond Milk Tea
Rich and nutty almond flavor infused in Premium Assam Black Tea.
Blue Sky Milk Tea
Combination of Jasmine and Lychee Milk Tea topped with a beautiful layer of Butterfly Pea Tea. Served with Strawberry bits and Lychee Jelly topping for a delicious boost.
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Premium grade Assam Black milk tea sweetened with dark brown sugar.
Caramel Milk Tea
Drizzled around with caramel and made with our Premium Assam Black Tea.
Chai Milk Tea
Milk tea made with Chai Tea extracted to provide a great taste of cinnamon and spice.
Chocolate Milk Tea
Chocolate flavor and our original Milk Tea, sweet and simple.
Classic Black Milk Tea
Freshly brewed Premium Assam Black Tea combined with non-dairy creamer over ice. Customize the sweetness level for your personal preference.
Coffee Milk Tea (Duet)
Better together: Coffee & Milk Tea.
Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey Tea extracted to order giving it a distinctive and lightly fragrant aroma.
Green Thai Tea
Jasmine infused Thai Tea sweetened by cane sugar topped with half & half.
Hokkaido Milk Tea
A milk tea that has a Butterscotch candy-like taste.
Honey Milk Tea
Black milk tea mixed with Longan Honey.
Honeydew Milk Tea
Sweet and creamy honeydew flavor milk tea.
House Milk Tea
Our freshly brewed rich and creamy signature milk tea.
Jasmine Matcha
Jasmine milk tea with a layer of rich premium grade matcha.
Jasmine Milk Tea
A blend of sweet and creamy jasmine milk tea.
Lavender Milk Tea
Floral lavender flavor infused with premium grade Assam Black tea.
Lychee Milk Tea w/ Bits
Mango Milk Tea
Mango flavor infused green milk tea.
Matcha Milk Tea
Ceremonial grade Matcha with fresh milk.
Matchata
A unique but delicious combination of rich premium matcha layered on top of refreshing horchata.
Oreo Matcha Milk Tea
Ceremonial grade matcha with fresh milk poured into a brulée cup covered with crushed Oreos.
Oreo Milk Tea
A creamy combination of our classic milk tea paired with our brulée cream cup covered with crushed Oreos.
Oreo Thai Tea
Our best selling drink gets an upgrade with the help of crushed Oreos and brulée cream to create a deliciously sweet drink.
Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea (TP)
Pistachio Matcha Milk Tea
Ceremonial grade Matcha with pistachio flavored milk tea.
Pistachio Milk Tea
A rich and nutty pistachio flavored milk tea.
Red Bean Milk Tea
Sweet red beans (aka adzuki beans), commonly found in asian sweets, blended with our rich and creamy milk tea.
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Freshly roasted oolong milk tea.
Rose Matcha Milk Tea
Ceremonial grade matcha over floral rose flavored milk tea made with fresh milk.
Rose Milk Tea
Floral, aromatic rose flavor infused in premium grade Assam Black Tea.
Rose Oolong Milk Tea (TP)
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea
A layered milk tea made with ceremonial grade matcha, whole milk and strawberry puree.
Strawberry Milk Tea
Assam black milk tea mixed with strawberry puree and fresh strawberry bits.
Taro Milk Tea
Famous for its rich purple color, the sweet and creamy taro milk tea
Thai Tea
It's Boba Time's best selling drink! Thai Tea that has been brewed for 6 hours served with Half & Half.
Tiger Sugar Black Tea Latte
Tiger sugar milk topped off with Assam black tea. Whole milk + brown sugar + black tea.
Tiger Sugar Milk
Beautiful brown sugar stripes formed as milk is poured in, making an irresistibly rich and creamy combination. (Caffeine free)
Toffee Black Milk Tea (TP)
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Wintermelon flavor infused in green milk tea.
Iced Tea
Blueberry Fruit Tea Lemonade (TP)
Butterfly Lemonade
A beautiful layer of Butterfly pea tea over refreshing lemonade topped with a lemon slice.
Chamomile & Citron Iced Tea (TP)
Four Seasons & Jade Green Tea (TP)
Fresh Lemon Black Tea
Freshly brewed premium grade Assam black tea over ice with lemon slices.
Galaxy Iced Tea
Get energized with our beautiful Galaxy Iced Tea made with organic Butterfly Pea Tea, strawberry lemonade, and our star-shaped mango jelly.
Guava Iced Tea
A sweet and refreshing Guava infused jasmine green tea.
Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea (TP)
A refreshing and balanced sweet lemonade made with an herbal hibiscus tea and dried berries.
Hibiscus Berry Lemonade
Honey Black Tea
Freshly brewed premium Assam black tea combined with longan honey and shaken with ice.
Honey Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea mixed with longan honey and shaken with ice.
Honey Lemon Iced Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea combined with longan honey and lemon slices, shaken with ice.
Iced Black Tea
Freshly brewed premium Assam black tea shaken with ice.
Iced Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.
Lychee Iced Tea
Lychee infused green tea shaken with ice.
Mango Iced Tea
Mango infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.
Mixed Fruit Tea
A mix of passion fruit, orange and strawberry flavor infused jasmine green tea with fresh bits of watermelon, pineapple, kiwi and strawberry and orange slices.
Orange Passion Iced Tea
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Passion fruit infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.
Passion Mango Fruit Tea
Passion fruit iced tea with a layer of hibiscus tea on top, served with chopped fresh mangoes on the bottom.
Peach Iced Tea
Peach infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.
Peach Lemonade Mojito Iced Tea
A refreshing combination of peach infused Jasmine green tea and lemonade, shaken with ice and served with a fresh lemon slice and mint leaves.
Peach Lychee Fruit Iced Tea
Peach and lychee infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped lychee and peach bits.
Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea
Peach and strawberry infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped strawberry and peach bits.
Raspberry & Strawberry Fruit Tea (TP)
Roasted Oolong Iced Tea
Freshly brewed roasted Oolong tea shaken with ice.
Rose Oolong Iced Tea
Floral, aromatic rose flavor infused in freshly brewed Oolong Tea.
Strawberry Fruit Tea
A refreshing strawberry fruit infused jasmine tea served with real chopped strawberries for a fresh and tasty drink thats sure to be a new favorite.
Strawberry Lemonade Iced Tea
Strawberry infused lemonade shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped strawberry bits and lemon slices.
Sunset Iced Tea
A vibrant and refreshing iced tea made with beautiful layers of Butterfly Pea Tea, Hibiscus Tea and Passion Fruit Juice.
Watermelon Fruit Tea
Fresh watermelon blended with Jasmine green tea served over ice.
Watermelon Passion Iced Tea
Fresh watermelon ice blended into a refreshing slush, mixed with a tropical passion fruit iced tea and served with crystal boba.
White Peach Oolong Iced Tea (TP)
Wintermelon Iced Tea
Wintermelon flavor infused in jasmine ice tea.
Smoothie
Acai Smoothie
The always popular Acai ice blended with banana and strawberries. (dairy free)
Almond Smoothie
Ice cream ice blended with milk and infused with a rich almond flavor.
Avocado Matcha Smoothie
A deliciously thick and creamy smoothie blended with fresh avocado and matcha powder.
Avocado Smoothie
Whole fresh avocado blended with ice and milk.
Banana Smoothie
Fresh bananas ice blended with milk.
Berry-Avocado Smoothie
Fresh avocado ice blended and served with strawberry bits.
Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie
Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with fresh blueberries.
Coconut Strawberry Smoothie
Coconut shake ice blended with milk on top of chopped fresh strawberries
Dragon Fruit Smoothie
Dragon fruit (Pitaya) ice blended with mango, banana and strawberries. (dairy free)
Honeydew Smoothie
A delicately sweet honeydew smoothie ice blended with milk.
Horchata Smoothie
A sweet and creamy horchata smoothie ice blended with milk and a dash of cinnamon.
Kale Green Smoothie
Fresh kale leaves iced blended with pineapple, banana, and honey.
Lychee Smoothie
Milk and ice blended with lychee syrup and lychee bits.
Mango Banana Smoothie
Fresh bananas and mango ice blended with milk.
Mango Matcha Smoothie
A perfect combination of matcha smoothie and fresh mango bits.
Mango Smoothie
A sweet and refreshing mango ice blended beverage.
Mango Yogurt Smoothie
Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with sweet mango.
Milk Tea Smoothie
Our signature house milk tea ice blended into a refreshing smoothie.
Okinawa Smoothie
PB Choco Banana Smoothie
A delicious and creamy combination of peanut butter, chocolate, and banana blended with ice and milk.
Peach Kiwi Smoothie
A fresh combination of peach and kiwi blended with ice and milk.
Peach Mango Smoothie
Fresh peach and mango blended with ice and milk.
Peach Smoothie
Peach slices blended with ice and milk.
Pinacolada Smoothie
A tropical blended smoothie with a hint of coconut and pineapple.
Pineapple Banana Smoothie
Fresh pineapples and bananas ice blended with milk.
Pineapple Mango Smoothie
A tropical blend of Pineapple, mango, ice and milk.
Pineapple Smoothie
Refreshing pineapple chunks blended with ice and milk.
Red Bean Smoothie
Sweet red beans ice blended with milk and ice cream.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Fresh strawberries and bananas ice blended with milk.
Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie
A fruity pairing of strawberry and kiwi blended into a refreshing smoothie.
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
A fruity pairing of strawberry and mango blended into a refreshing smoothie.
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Strawberry and peach slices blended with ice and milk.
Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
Strawberry and pineapple chunks blended with ice and milk.
Strawberry Smoothie
A classic favorite: sweet strawberries blended with milk and ice.
Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie
Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with chopped strawberries.
Taro Smoothie
The popular purple taro milk tea as a refreshing ice blended beverage.
Thai Tea Smoothie
A refreshing ice blended version of our best selling Thai Tea recipe.
Yogurt Smoothie
A deliciously sweet and creamy ice blend of milk and yogurt.
Shake
Banana Shake
Chocolate Banana Shake
A creamy banana shake ice blended with rich chocolate syrup, milk and ice cream.
Choco Oreo Shake
A deliciously thick chocolate shake blended with Oreo crumbs.
Chocolate Shake
This sweet and creamy shake made with chocolate syrup blended with ice, milk and ice cream is perfect for chocolate lovers.
Coconut Oreo Shake
A refreshing coconut shake blended with delicious Oreo crumbs.
Coconut Shake
A delightfully refreshing coconut shake ice blended with milk and ice cream
Cookies & Cream Shake
A classic Oreo cookie shake ice blended with milk and vanilla flavor for a creamy and crunchy combination
Mango Shake
A refreshingly sweet mango shake ice blended with milk and ice cream.
Mocha Shake
A rich and creamy shake with rich chocolate flavor and a hint of coffee made ice blended with milk and ice cream.
Strawberry Oreo Shake
Enjoy the fresh taste of strawberries and the delicious crunch of Oreos with our Strawberry Oreo Shake made with milk and ice cream
Strawberry Shake
A delicious thick and creamy strawberry shake ice blended with milk and ice cream.
Taro Oreo Shake
This sweet and creamy Taro shake ice blended with milk, ice cream, and Oreos is perfect for Taro lovers.
Taro Shake
A delicious and creamy combination of Taro and ice cream ice blended with milk.
Vanilla Shake
A classic favorite: a smooth and creamy vanilla shake blended with a combination of ice, milk, and vanilla ice cream.
Slush
Chamango w/ Tamarind Stick
A savory and tangy Chamango added with a Tamarindo stick.
Chamoy Watermelon
Fresh watermelon and chamoy ice blended for a sweet, tangy, and refreshing slush.
Green Apple Slush
A tangy yet sweet ice blended green apple slush.
Guava Slush
A tropical slush ice blended with fresh strawberries, guava, and lemon.
Kiwi Slush
A refreshing slush ice blended with fresh ripe kiwis.
Lemon Slush
A refreshingly sour lemon slush ice blended with sugar and ice.
Lychee Slush
An ice cold slush blended with chopped lychees.
Mango Cream Slush
An ultra creamy ice blended mango slush topped with fresh mangoes and cheese foam.
Mango Slush
A classic favorite: mango slush blended with sweet mangoes and syrup.
Orange Mango Slush
Passion Fruit Slush
A frosty combination of sweet and tart flavors, a perfectly balanced Passion Fruit Slush.
Peach Mango Slush
A delightful taste of peach with a perfect hint of mango.
Peach Slush
Fresh peach blended with ice.
Pinacolada Slush
Pineapple Slush
Simple yet delicious, a Pineapple slush hits the spot on a hot day.
Strawberry Cream Slush
An ice blended slush combined with sweet mangoes and oranges.
Strawberry Lemon Slush
The classic strawberry lemonade ice blended into a refreshing slush with strawberry bits.
Strawberry Slush
Simply tasty, strawberries ice blended into a refreshing slush.
Strawberry Watermelon Slush
A thirst quenching and fresh combination of strawberry and watermelon blended with ice.
Watermelon Cube Slush
Watermelon Pineapple Slush
A refreshing tropical slush made with sweet watermelon and pineapple.
Watermelon Slush
Sweet and refreshing, the watermelon slush is a tasty way to stay cool.
Yogurt Slush
A deliciously sweet and creamy yogurt slush made with ice, sugar, and yogurt.
Frappe
Caramel Frappe
A popular café blended drink, our recipe is made with rich caramel flavor and a hint of coffee, blended with ice, and caramel drizzle.
Chai Frappe
An exotic ice blend of vanilla chai, ice cream and milk.
Green Tea Frappe
A perfect balance of sweet and bitter in a delicious ice blended beverage using premium green tea powder.
Hazelnut Frappe
An ice blended hazelnut flavor beverage.
Mint Choco Frappe
A sweet and refreshing combination of Mint Chocolate and Oreos, blended with ice, ice cream and milk.
Mocha Frappe
A delicious ice blended beverage with rich chocolate flavor and a hint of coffee.
Oreo Coffee Frappe
A sweet and crunchy option for those that can't decide between our Cookies & Cream shake or an Iced Coffee. Oreo crumbs Ice blended with Ice cream, milk and coffee.
Pistachio Frappe
Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with milk for a sweet and creamy beverage.
Pistachio Matcha Frappe
Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with premium matcha powder and milk.
Pistachio Oreo Frappe
Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with milk and Oreo crumbs topped with whipped cream, crushed pistachio nuts and an Oreo cookie.
Vanilla Coffee Frappe
An ice blend of classic roast coffee, vanilla syrup, ice cream and milk.
Vienna Frappe
Based off the traditional cream-based coffee beverage, our recipe is made with rich full-bodied espresso shots blended with ice, ice cream and milk.
Milk Foam Top
Milk Foam Black Tea
Freshly brewed black tea topped with a layer of sweet and savory whipped milk foam and a sprinkle of cacao powder.
Milk Foam Jasmine Matcha
A milky jasmine tea with a layer of rich premium matcha topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam and a sprinkle of green tea powder.
Milk Foam Jasmine Tea
A rich blend of aromatic jasmine tea topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam and a sprinkle of green tea powder.
Milk Foam Roasted Oolong Tea
Freshly roasted oolong tea topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam.
Milk Foam Rose Oolong Tea
Freshly roasted oolong tea infused with rose flavor topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam and rose petals.
Milk Foam Toffee
Milk Foam Vintage Tea
Tea Float
Jasmine Tea Float
Our rich blend of aromatic jasmine tea with a sweet and savory layer of whipped cheese foam topped off with green tea ice cream.
Matcha Float
Fresh milk with a layer of premium grade matcha topped off with matcha ice cream.
Thai Tea Float
Thai Tea that has been brewed for 7 hours served with Half & Half and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Rose Matcha Float
Teapresso
Aiishan Oolong Tea (TP)
Blueberry Tea (TP)
Ceylon Black Tea (TP)
Chai Spice (TP)
Chamomile & Citron Tea (TP)
Dark Roast Oolong (TP)
Earl Grey Black Tea (TP)
Four Season & Jade Green Tea (TP)
Hibiscus Berry Tea (TP)
Hojicha Green Tea (TP)
Jasmine Green Tea (TP)
Lavender Black Tea (TP)
Light Oolong Tea (TP)
Osmanthus Oolong Tea (TP)
Peach Fruit (TP)
Raspberry & Strawberry (TP)
Rose Oolong (TP)
Toffee Black Tea (TP)
Vintage Black Tea (TP)
White Grape Oolong (TP)
White Peach Oolong (TP)
Frosty Milk
#1 Frosty Milk w/ Boba
A milky ice blended beverage served with boba and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.
#2 Frosty MIlk w/ Boba & Pudding
A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, egg pudding, and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.
#3 Frosty Milk w/ Boba, Pudding & Strawberry
A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, egg pudding, and Strawberry puree drizzled on the sides.
#4 Frosty Milk w/ Caramel, Boba & Pudding
A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, egg pudding, and caramel syrup drizzled on the sides.
#5 Frosty Milk w/ Boba & Coffee Jelly
A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, coffee jelly, a shot of espresso and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.
#6 Frosty Milk w/ Chocolate, Pudding, & Boba
A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, grass jelly, and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.
Juice
Iced Coffee
Boba Coffee
Our signature house brewed coffee mix sweetened with condensed milk.
Dirty Matcha
Layered with milk, ceremonial grade matcha and an espresso shot for the caffeine lovers!
Iced Americano
A classic drink made using espresso shots topped with cold water and served over ice.
Iced Café Latte
The perfect blend of dark, rich espresso and milk.
Iced Café Mocha
A rich and creamy mocha refreshment served with milk and ice along with shots of espresso.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Made with layers of milk, espresso, vanilla, and caramel syrup served over ice.
Iced Dirty Horchata
Classic plant milk known as Horchata combined with brewed tea finalized with a kick of espresso.
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Cool off with a rich latte made with milk, hazelnut syrup, and espresso served over ice.
Iced Spanish Latte
Made with espresso, steamed milk, and condensed milk, this drink is perfect for anyone who likes their drink sweet and creamy.
Iced Vanilla Latte
A classic favorite: espresso, ice, milk, and vanilla syrup.
Sea Salt Iced Coffee
A rich and creamy mocha refreshment served with milk and ice along with shots of espresso.
Hot Coffee
Americano (HOT)
A classic drink made using espresso shots topped with hot water.
Boba Coffee (HOT)
Our signature house brewed coffee mix sweetened with condensed milk.
Café Latte (HOT)
Made with a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and topped with a light layer of foam.
Café Mocha (HOT)
A rich and creamy mocha refreshment served with milk and with shots of espresso.
Caramel Macchiato (HOT)
Freshly brewed espresso made with steamed milk infused with vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle.
Dirty Horchata (HOT)
A refreshingly warm, cozy sweet cinnamon Horchata topped off with a shot of espresso.
Hazelnut Latte (HOT)
A sweet and creamy Hazelnut Latte made to satisfy any coffee cravings.
Spanish Latte (HOT)
Vanilla Latte (HOT)
Enjoy the taste of our sweet and creamy Vanilla Latte! A classic favorite.
Hot Beverage
Almond Milk Tea Latte (HOT)
Rich and nutty almond flavor infused in Premium Assam Black Tea.
Chai Tea Latte (HOT)
This deliciously spiced latte includes a combination of chai tea, steamed milk, and vanilla flavoring.
Earl Grey Tea Latte (HOT)
Enjoy a cup of Earl Grey Tea combined with hints of vanilla powder and topped with steamed milk.
Green Tea Latte (HOT)
A deliciously smooth and creamy latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk.
Hokkaido Milk Tea (HOT)
Hot Chocolate
A traditional favorite. Our Hot Chocolate is made with milk, hot chocolate powder, topped with whipped cream.
Jasmine Milk Tea (HOT)
Freshly brewed jasmine tea made into a creamy milk tea with a subtle floral taste.
Lavender Milk Tea Latte (HOT)
Floral lavender flavor infused with premium grade Assam Black tea.
Milk Tea Latte (HOT)
A deliciously smooth and creamy latte made with premium grade Assam Black tea and steamed milk.
Taro Milk Tea (HOT)
Well known for its rich purple color, this sweet and creamy milk tea is made for Taro Lovers.
Shaved Ice
#1 Mango Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with a layer of mango puree in the middle. Filled with milk, condensed milk, mango and topped with mango jelly, boba and vanilla ice cream.
#2 Fruit Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with a House special layer of your choice added in the middle. Filled with milk, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with lychee jelly, boba and vanilla ice cream.
#3 Strawberry Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with a layer of strawberry puree in the middle. Filled with milk, condensed milk, strawberries and topped with boba and strawberry ice cream.
#4 Green Tea Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with a layer of sweet red beans in the middle. Filled with premium matcha, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with boba and green tea ice cream.
#5 Red Bean Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with a layer of sweet red beans in the middle. Filled with premium matcha, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with boba and green tea ice cream.
#6 Coffee Shaved Ice
Shaved ice with a layer of sweet red bean in the middle. Filled with a shot of cold espresso, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with boba and coffee ice cream.
Acai Bowl
Original Acai Bowl
Base: Organic Acai, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Banana. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Organic Coconut Flakes.
Dragon Fruit Bowl
Base: Organic Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Organic Coconut Flakes.
PB Acai Bowl
Base: Organic Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Banana.
Amazing Almond Bowl
Base: Organic Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Almond Butter. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Bee Pollen, and Honey
Fusion Bowl
Base: Organic Acai, Organic Pitaya, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Banana. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes.
Green Bowl
Base: Organic Acai, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Almond Milk. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana, Mango.
Super Food Bowl
SuperMajik Bowl
Base: Matcha, Coconut Chia Pudding, Pitaya, Blue Majik Topping: Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Granola, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes
Choco Coco Bowl
Bases: Acai, White Coconut, Cocoa Chia Pudding, & Blue Majik Toppings: Organic Cacao Nibs, Banana, Organic Honey Drizzle, Cocoa Oat Granola, Sweetened Coconut, Diced Almond
Signature Bowl
Base: Acai Pitaya, Blue Majik, Coconut Chia Pudding. Topping: Strawberry, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Organic Hemp Granola, Organic Honey Drizzle
Macaron
Cake
Bakery Chewy Marshmallow
Blondie
Brownie
Choco Crepe
For chocolate cravings, this delicious cake layered with soft, paper-thin crepes and whipped chocolate cream topped with silky-smooth chocolate ganache is sure to hit the spot.
Chocolate Fondance
Churros (3 Pcs)
Coffee Crepe
Green Tea Crepe
Irish Cheesecake
Lemoncello Rasperry Cake
Madeleine
Mango Crepe
Manifesto Chocolate Chip Cookie
Manifesto Salted Caramel Cookie
Monterosa
New York Cheesecake
Oreo Crepe
Pistachio Cheesecake
Pistachio Crepe
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Strawberry Crepe
Tiramisu Cake
Tiramisu Crepe
Unicorn Crepe
This stunning cake is a treat for the eyes and taste buds. Made by layering colorful crepes and plenty of whipped cream, each bite is soft and deliciously decadent.
Vanilla Crepe
Light and fluffy, this delicious cake layers paper-thin crepes and vanilla whipped cream for a simple, classic and satisfying bite.