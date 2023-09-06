Top 20

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00+

It's Boba Time's best selling drink! Thai Tea that has been brewed for 6 hours served with Half & Half.

Thai Tea Smoothie

Thai Tea Smoothie

$5.75+

A refreshing ice blended version of our best selling Thai Tea recipe.

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00+

Coconut shake ice blended with milk on top of chopped fresh strawberries

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.75+

A classic Oreo cookie shake ice blended with milk and vanilla flavor for a creamy and crunchy combination

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

A sweet and refreshing mango ice blended beverage.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.00+

A classic favorite: mango slush blended with sweet mangoes and syrup.

Pistachio Frappe

Pistachio Frappe

$5.75+

Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with milk for a sweet and creamy beverage.

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$5.50+

Sweet and refreshing, the watermelon slush is a tasty way to stay cool.

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.00+

Our freshly brewed rich and creamy signature milk tea.

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50+

A layered milk tea made with ceremonial grade matcha, whole milk and strawberry puree.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh strawberries and bananas ice blended with milk.

Tiger Sugar Milk

Tiger Sugar Milk

$5.00+

Beautiful brown sugar stripes formed as milk is poured in, making an irresistibly rich and creamy combination. (Caffeine free)

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Famous for its rich purple color, the sweet and creamy taro milk tea

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.75+

The popular purple taro milk tea as a refreshing ice blended beverage.

Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Peach and strawberry infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped strawberry and peach bits.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00+

Premium grade Assam Black milk tea sweetened with dark brown sugar.

Galaxy Iced Tea

Galaxy Iced Tea

$5.75

Get energized with our beautiful Galaxy Iced Tea made with organic Butterfly Pea Tea, strawberry lemonade, and our star-shaped mango jelly.

Strawberry Oreo Shake

Strawberry Oreo Shake

$6.00+

Enjoy the fresh taste of strawberries and the delicious crunch of Oreos with our Strawberry Oreo Shake made with milk and ice cream

Peach Mango Smoothie

Peach Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh peach and mango blended with ice and milk.

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

$6.00+

Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with chopped strawberries.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00+

A blend of sweet and creamy jasmine milk tea.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.75+

A delicious ice blended beverage with rich chocolate flavor and a hint of coffee.

Horchata Smoothie

Horchata Smoothie

$5.75+

A sweet and creamy horchata smoothie ice blended with milk and a dash of cinnamon.

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$5.00+

Rich and nutty almond flavor infused in Premium Assam Black Tea.

Blue Sky Milk Tea

Blue Sky Milk Tea

$6.50

Combination of Jasmine and Lychee Milk Tea topped with a beautiful layer of Butterfly Pea Tea. Served with Strawberry bits and Lychee Jelly topping for a delicious boost.

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00+

Premium grade Assam Black milk tea sweetened with dark brown sugar.

Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.00+

Drizzled around with caramel and made with our Premium Assam Black Tea.

Chai Milk Tea

Chai Milk Tea

$5.00+

Milk tea made with Chai Tea extracted to provide a great taste of cinnamon and spice.

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00+

Chocolate flavor and our original Milk Tea, sweet and simple.

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.00+

Freshly brewed Premium Assam Black Tea combined with non-dairy creamer over ice. Customize the sweetness level for your personal preference.

Coffee Milk Tea (Duet)

Coffee Milk Tea (Duet)

$5.00+

Better together: Coffee & Milk Tea.

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.00+

Earl Grey Tea extracted to order giving it a distinctive and lightly fragrant aroma.

Green Thai Tea

Green Thai Tea

$5.00+

Jasmine infused Thai Tea sweetened by cane sugar topped with half & half.

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.00+

A milk tea that has a Butterscotch candy-like taste.

Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$5.00+

Black milk tea mixed with Longan Honey.

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00+

Sweet and creamy honeydew flavor milk tea.

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.00+

Our freshly brewed rich and creamy signature milk tea.

Jasmine Matcha

Jasmine Matcha

$5.00+

Jasmine milk tea with a layer of rich premium grade matcha.

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00+

A blend of sweet and creamy jasmine milk tea.

Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00+

Floral lavender flavor infused with premium grade Assam Black tea.

Lychee Milk Tea w/ Bits

$5.00+
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.00+

Mango flavor infused green milk tea.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00+

Ceremonial grade Matcha with fresh milk.

Matchata

Matchata

$5.50+

A unique but delicious combination of rich premium matcha layered on top of refreshing horchata.

Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

Oreo Matcha Milk Tea

$6.50

Ceremonial grade matcha with fresh milk poured into a brulée cup covered with crushed Oreos.

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

A creamy combination of our classic milk tea paired with our brulée cream cup covered with crushed Oreos.

Oreo Thai Tea

Oreo Thai Tea

$6.50

Our best selling drink gets an upgrade with the help of crushed Oreos and brulée cream to create a deliciously sweet drink.

Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea (TP)

$6.00
Pistachio Matcha Milk Tea

Pistachio Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50+

Ceremonial grade Matcha with pistachio flavored milk tea.

Pistachio Milk Tea

Pistachio Milk Tea

$5.00+

A rich and nutty pistachio flavored milk tea.

Red Bean Milk Tea

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.00+

Sweet red beans (aka adzuki beans), commonly found in asian sweets, blended with our rich and creamy milk tea.

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Freshly roasted oolong milk tea.

Rose Matcha Milk Tea

Rose Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50+

Ceremonial grade matcha over floral rose flavored milk tea made with fresh milk.

Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$5.00+

Floral, aromatic rose flavor infused in premium grade Assam Black Tea.

Rose Oolong Milk Tea (TP)

$6.00
Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50+

A layered milk tea made with ceremonial grade matcha, whole milk and strawberry puree.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00+

Assam black milk tea mixed with strawberry puree and fresh strawberry bits.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Famous for its rich purple color, the sweet and creamy taro milk tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00+

It's Boba Time's best selling drink! Thai Tea that has been brewed for 6 hours served with Half & Half.

Tiger Sugar Black Tea Latte

Tiger Sugar Black Tea Latte

$5.00+

Tiger sugar milk topped off with Assam black tea. Whole milk + brown sugar + black tea.

Tiger Sugar Milk

Tiger Sugar Milk

$5.00+

Beautiful brown sugar stripes formed as milk is poured in, making an irresistibly rich and creamy combination. (Caffeine free)

Toffee Black Milk Tea (TP)

$6.00
Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.00+

Wintermelon flavor infused in green milk tea.

Iced Tea

Blueberry Fruit Tea Lemonade (TP)

$5.50
Butterfly Lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.50+

A beautiful layer of Butterfly pea tea over refreshing lemonade topped with a lemon slice.

Chamomile & Citron Iced Tea (TP)

$5.50

Four Seasons & Jade Green Tea (TP)

$5.50
Fresh Lemon Black Tea

Fresh Lemon Black Tea

$4.50+

Freshly brewed premium grade Assam black tea over ice with lemon slices.

Galaxy Iced Tea

Galaxy Iced Tea

$5.75

Get energized with our beautiful Galaxy Iced Tea made with organic Butterfly Pea Tea, strawberry lemonade, and our star-shaped mango jelly.

Guava Iced Tea

Guava Iced Tea

$4.50+

A sweet and refreshing Guava infused jasmine green tea.

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea (TP)

$5.50

A refreshing and balanced sweet lemonade made with an herbal hibiscus tea and dried berries.

Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$5.50
Honey Black Tea

Honey Black Tea

$4.50+

Freshly brewed premium Assam black tea combined with longan honey and shaken with ice.

Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$4.50+

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea mixed with longan honey and shaken with ice.

Honey Lemon Iced Tea

Honey Lemon Iced Tea

$4.50+

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea combined with longan honey and lemon slices, shaken with ice.

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.25+

Freshly brewed premium Assam black tea shaken with ice.

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25+

Freshly brewed Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.

Lychee Iced Tea

Lychee Iced Tea

$4.50+

Lychee infused green tea shaken with ice.

Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$4.50+

Mango infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.

Mixed Fruit Tea

Mixed Fruit Tea

$6.50

A mix of passion fruit, orange and strawberry flavor infused jasmine green tea with fresh bits of watermelon, pineapple, kiwi and strawberry and orange slices.

Orange Passion Iced Tea

Orange Passion Iced Tea

$4.75+
Passion Fruit Iced Tea

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$4.50+

Passion fruit infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.

Passion Mango Fruit Tea

Passion Mango Fruit Tea

$6.00

Passion fruit iced tea with a layer of hibiscus tea on top, served with chopped fresh mangoes on the bottom.

Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$4.50+

Peach infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice.

Peach Lemonade Mojito Iced Tea

Peach Lemonade Mojito Iced Tea

$4.50+

A refreshing combination of peach infused Jasmine green tea and lemonade, shaken with ice and served with a fresh lemon slice and mint leaves.

Peach Lychee Fruit Iced Tea

Peach Lychee Fruit Iced Tea

$5.00+

Peach and lychee infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped lychee and peach bits.

Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

Peach Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.00+

Peach and strawberry infused Jasmine green tea shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped strawberry and peach bits.

Raspberry & Strawberry Fruit Tea (TP)

$5.50
Roasted Oolong Iced Tea

Roasted Oolong Iced Tea

$5.50

Freshly brewed roasted Oolong tea shaken with ice.

Rose Oolong Iced Tea

Rose Oolong Iced Tea

$5.50

Floral, aromatic rose flavor infused in freshly brewed Oolong Tea.

Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.50

A refreshing strawberry fruit infused jasmine tea served with real chopped strawberries for a fresh and tasty drink thats sure to be a new favorite.

Strawberry Lemonade Iced Tea

Strawberry Lemonade Iced Tea

$4.50+

Strawberry infused lemonade shaken with ice and served with freshly chopped strawberry bits and lemon slices.

Sunset Iced Tea

Sunset Iced Tea

$5.00

A vibrant and refreshing iced tea made with beautiful layers of Butterfly Pea Tea, Hibiscus Tea and Passion Fruit Juice.

Watermelon Fruit Tea

Watermelon Fruit Tea

$6.50

Fresh watermelon blended with Jasmine green tea served over ice.

Watermelon Passion Iced Tea

Watermelon Passion Iced Tea

$6.75

Fresh watermelon ice blended into a refreshing slush, mixed with a tropical passion fruit iced tea and served with crystal boba.

White Peach Oolong Iced Tea (TP)

$5.50
Wintermelon Iced Tea

Wintermelon Iced Tea

$4.50+

Wintermelon flavor infused in jasmine ice tea.

Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$7.25+

The always popular Acai ice blended with banana and strawberries. (dairy free)

Almond Smoothie

Almond Smoothie

$5.75+

Ice cream ice blended with milk and infused with a rich almond flavor.

Avocado Matcha Smoothie

Avocado Matcha Smoothie

$6.00+

A deliciously thick and creamy smoothie blended with fresh avocado and matcha powder.

Avocado Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$6.00+

Whole fresh avocado blended with ice and milk.

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh bananas ice blended with milk.

Berry-Avocado Smoothie

Berry-Avocado Smoothie

$7.00

Fresh avocado ice blended and served with strawberry bits.

Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie

Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie

$6.00+

Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with fresh blueberries.

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00+

Coconut shake ice blended with milk on top of chopped fresh strawberries

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

$7.25+

Dragon fruit (Pitaya) ice blended with mango, banana and strawberries. (dairy free)

Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.75+

A delicately sweet honeydew smoothie ice blended with milk.

Horchata Smoothie

Horchata Smoothie

$5.75+

A sweet and creamy horchata smoothie ice blended with milk and a dash of cinnamon.

Kale Green Smoothie

Kale Green Smoothie

$6.25+

Fresh kale leaves iced blended with pineapple, banana, and honey.

Lychee Smoothie

Lychee Smoothie

$5.75+

Milk and ice blended with lychee syrup and lychee bits.

Mango Banana Smoothie

Mango Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh bananas and mango ice blended with milk.

Mango Matcha Smoothie

Mango Matcha Smoothie

$5.75+

A perfect combination of matcha smoothie and fresh mango bits.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

A sweet and refreshing mango ice blended beverage.

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

$6.00+

Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with sweet mango.

Milk Tea Smoothie

Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.75+

Our signature house milk tea ice blended into a refreshing smoothie.

Okinawa Smoothie

$5.75+
PB Choco Banana Smoothie

PB Choco Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

A delicious and creamy combination of peanut butter, chocolate, and banana blended with ice and milk.

Peach Kiwi Smoothie

Peach Kiwi Smoothie

$5.75+

A fresh combination of peach and kiwi blended with ice and milk.

Peach Mango Smoothie

Peach Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh peach and mango blended with ice and milk.

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Peach slices blended with ice and milk.

Pinacolada Smoothie

Pinacolada Smoothie

$5.75+

A tropical blended smoothie with a hint of coconut and pineapple.

Pineapple Banana Smoothie

Pineapple Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh pineapples and bananas ice blended with milk.

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

A tropical blend of Pineapple, mango, ice and milk.

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75+

Refreshing pineapple chunks blended with ice and milk.

Red Bean Smoothie

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.75+

Sweet red beans ice blended with milk and ice cream.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Fresh strawberries and bananas ice blended with milk.

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

$5.75+

A fruity pairing of strawberry and kiwi blended into a refreshing smoothie.

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

A fruity pairing of strawberry and mango blended into a refreshing smoothie.

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry and peach slices blended with ice and milk.

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry and pineapple chunks blended with ice and milk.

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

A classic favorite: sweet strawberries blended with milk and ice.

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

$6.00+

Our delicious yogurt smoothie blended with chopped strawberries.

Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.75+

The popular purple taro milk tea as a refreshing ice blended beverage.

Thai Tea Smoothie

Thai Tea Smoothie

$5.75+

A refreshing ice blended version of our best selling Thai Tea recipe.

Yogurt Smoothie

Yogurt Smoothie

$5.75+

A deliciously sweet and creamy ice blend of milk and yogurt.

Shake

Banana Shake

$5.75+
Chocolate Banana Shake

Chocolate Banana Shake

$5.75+

A creamy banana shake ice blended with rich chocolate syrup, milk and ice cream.

Choco Oreo Shake

Choco Oreo Shake

$6.00+

A deliciously thick chocolate shake blended with Oreo crumbs.

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.75+

This sweet and creamy shake made with chocolate syrup blended with ice, milk and ice cream is perfect for chocolate lovers.

Coconut Oreo Shake

Coconut Oreo Shake

$6.00+

A refreshing coconut shake blended with delicious Oreo crumbs.

Coconut Shake

Coconut Shake

$5.75+

A delightfully refreshing coconut shake ice blended with milk and ice cream

Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.75+

A classic Oreo cookie shake ice blended with milk and vanilla flavor for a creamy and crunchy combination

Mango Shake

Mango Shake

$5.75+

A refreshingly sweet mango shake ice blended with milk and ice cream.

Mocha Shake

Mocha Shake

$5.75+

A rich and creamy shake with rich chocolate flavor and a hint of coffee made ice blended with milk and ice cream.

Strawberry Oreo Shake

Strawberry Oreo Shake

$6.00+

Enjoy the fresh taste of strawberries and the delicious crunch of Oreos with our Strawberry Oreo Shake made with milk and ice cream

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.75+

A delicious thick and creamy strawberry shake ice blended with milk and ice cream.

Taro Oreo Shake

Taro Oreo Shake

$6.00+

This sweet and creamy Taro shake ice blended with milk, ice cream, and Oreos is perfect for Taro lovers.

Taro Shake

Taro Shake

$5.75+

A delicious and creamy combination of Taro and ice cream ice blended with milk.

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.75+

A classic favorite: a smooth and creamy vanilla shake blended with a combination of ice, milk, and vanilla ice cream.

Slush

Chamango w/ Tamarind Stick

Chamango w/ Tamarind Stick

$6.50+

A savory and tangy Chamango added with a Tamarindo stick.

Chamoy Watermelon

Chamoy Watermelon

$6.50+

Fresh watermelon and chamoy ice blended for a sweet, tangy, and refreshing slush.

Green Apple Slush

Green Apple Slush

$5.00+

A tangy yet sweet ice blended green apple slush.

Guava Slush

Guava Slush

$5.00+

A tropical slush ice blended with fresh strawberries, guava, and lemon.

Kiwi Slush

Kiwi Slush

$5.00+

A refreshing slush ice blended with fresh ripe kiwis.

Lemon Slush

Lemon Slush

$5.00+

A refreshingly sour lemon slush ice blended with sugar and ice.

Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$5.00+

An ice cold slush blended with chopped lychees.

Mango Cream Slush

Mango Cream Slush

$6.00+

An ultra creamy ice blended mango slush topped with fresh mangoes and cheese foam.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.00+

A classic favorite: mango slush blended with sweet mangoes and syrup.

Orange Mango Slush

$5.50+
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.00+

A frosty combination of sweet and tart flavors, a perfectly balanced Passion Fruit Slush.

Peach Mango Slush

Peach Mango Slush

$5.00+

A delightful taste of peach with a perfect hint of mango.

Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.00+

Fresh peach blended with ice.

Pinacolada Slush

$5.00+
Pineapple Slush

Pineapple Slush

$5.00+

Simple yet delicious, a Pineapple slush hits the spot on a hot day.

Strawberry Cream Slush

Strawberry Cream Slush

$6.00+

An ice blended slush combined with sweet mangoes and oranges.

Strawberry Lemon Slush

Strawberry Lemon Slush

$5.00+

The classic strawberry lemonade ice blended into a refreshing slush with strawberry bits.

Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.00+

Simply tasty, strawberries ice blended into a refreshing slush.

Strawberry Watermelon Slush

Strawberry Watermelon Slush

$5.50+

A thirst quenching and fresh combination of strawberry and watermelon blended with ice.

Watermelon Cube Slush

$6.00+
Watermelon Pineapple Slush

Watermelon Pineapple Slush

$5.50+

A refreshing tropical slush made with sweet watermelon and pineapple.

Watermelon Slush

Watermelon Slush

$5.50+

Sweet and refreshing, the watermelon slush is a tasty way to stay cool.

Yogurt Slush

Yogurt Slush

$5.00+

A deliciously sweet and creamy yogurt slush made with ice, sugar, and yogurt.

Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.75+

A popular café blended drink, our recipe is made with rich caramel flavor and a hint of coffee, blended with ice, and caramel drizzle.

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$5.75+

An exotic ice blend of vanilla chai, ice cream and milk.

Green Tea Frappe

Green Tea Frappe

$5.75+

A perfect balance of sweet and bitter in a delicious ice blended beverage using premium green tea powder.

Hazelnut Frappe

Hazelnut Frappe

$5.75+

An ice blended hazelnut flavor beverage.

Mint Choco Frappe

Mint Choco Frappe

$5.75+

A sweet and refreshing combination of Mint Chocolate and Oreos, blended with ice, ice cream and milk.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.75+

A delicious ice blended beverage with rich chocolate flavor and a hint of coffee.

Oreo Coffee Frappe

Oreo Coffee Frappe

$6.00+

A sweet and crunchy option for those that can't decide between our Cookies & Cream shake or an Iced Coffee. Oreo crumbs Ice blended with Ice cream, milk and coffee.

Pistachio Frappe

Pistachio Frappe

$5.75+

Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with milk for a sweet and creamy beverage.

Pistachio Matcha Frappe

Pistachio Matcha Frappe

$5.75+

Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with premium matcha powder and milk.

Pistachio Oreo Frappe

Pistachio Oreo Frappe

$6.00+

Roasted pistachio nuts ice blended with milk and Oreo crumbs topped with whipped cream, crushed pistachio nuts and an Oreo cookie.

Vanilla Coffee Frappe

Vanilla Coffee Frappe

$5.75+

An ice blend of classic roast coffee, vanilla syrup, ice cream and milk.

Vienna Frappe

Vienna Frappe

$5.75+

Based off the traditional cream-based coffee beverage, our recipe is made with rich full-bodied espresso shots blended with ice, ice cream and milk.

Milk Foam Top

Milk Foam Black Tea

Milk Foam Black Tea

$5.50

Freshly brewed black tea topped with a layer of sweet and savory whipped milk foam and a sprinkle of cacao powder.

Milk Foam Jasmine Matcha

Milk Foam Jasmine Matcha

$5.75

A milky jasmine tea with a layer of rich premium matcha topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam and a sprinkle of green tea powder.

Milk Foam Jasmine Tea

Milk Foam Jasmine Tea

$5.50

A rich blend of aromatic jasmine tea topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam and a sprinkle of green tea powder.

Milk Foam Roasted Oolong Tea

Milk Foam Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.75

Freshly roasted oolong tea topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam.

Milk Foam Rose Oolong Tea

Milk Foam Rose Oolong Tea

$5.75

Freshly roasted oolong tea infused with rose flavor topped with a sweet and savory whipped milk foam and rose petals.

Milk Foam Toffee

$5.75

Milk Foam Vintage Tea

$5.75

Tea Float

Jasmine Tea Float

Jasmine Tea Float

$6.50

Our rich blend of aromatic jasmine tea with a sweet and savory layer of whipped cheese foam topped off with green tea ice cream.

Matcha Float

Matcha Float

$6.50

Fresh milk with a layer of premium grade matcha topped off with matcha ice cream.

Thai Tea Float

Thai Tea Float

$6.50

Thai Tea that has been brewed for 7 hours served with Half & Half and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Rose Matcha Float

$6.50

Teapresso

Aiishan Oolong Tea (TP)

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Tea (TP)

$5.50

Ceylon Black Tea (TP)

$5.50

Chai Spice (TP)

$5.50

Chamomile & Citron Tea (TP)

$5.50

Dark Roast Oolong (TP)

$5.50

Earl Grey Black Tea (TP)

$5.50

Four Season & Jade Green Tea (TP)

$5.50

Hibiscus Berry Tea (TP)

$5.50

Hojicha Green Tea (TP)

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea (TP)

$5.50

Lavender Black Tea (TP)

$5.50

Light Oolong Tea (TP)

$5.50

Osmanthus Oolong Tea (TP)

$5.50

Peach Fruit (TP)

$5.50

Raspberry & Strawberry (TP)

$5.50

Rose Oolong (TP)

$5.50

Toffee Black Tea (TP)

$5.50

Vintage Black Tea (TP)

$5.50

White Grape Oolong (TP)

$5.50

White Peach Oolong (TP)

$5.50

Frosty Milk

#1 Frosty Milk w/ Boba

#1 Frosty Milk w/ Boba

$6.00

A milky ice blended beverage served with boba and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.

#2 Frosty MIlk w/ Boba & Pudding

#2 Frosty MIlk w/ Boba & Pudding

$6.00

A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, egg pudding, and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.

#3 Frosty Milk w/ Boba, Pudding & Strawberry

#3 Frosty Milk w/ Boba, Pudding & Strawberry

$6.00

A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, egg pudding, and Strawberry puree drizzled on the sides.

#4 Frosty Milk w/ Caramel, Boba & Pudding

#4 Frosty Milk w/ Caramel, Boba & Pudding

$6.00

A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, egg pudding, and caramel syrup drizzled on the sides.

#5 Frosty Milk w/ Boba & Coffee Jelly

#5 Frosty Milk w/ Boba & Coffee Jelly

$6.00

A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, coffee jelly, a shot of espresso and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.

#6 Frosty Milk w/ Chocolate, Pudding, & Boba

#6 Frosty Milk w/ Chocolate, Pudding, & Boba

$6.00

A milky ice blended beverage served with boba, grass jelly, and brown sugar syrup drizzled on the sides.

Juice

Watermelon Juice

Watermelon Juice

$7.50+

Refreshing watermelon juice made by blending fresh watermelon. Made to order.

Iced Coffee

Boba Coffee

Boba Coffee

$5.00+

Our signature house brewed coffee mix sweetened with condensed milk.

Dirty Matcha

Dirty Matcha

$5.50+

Layered with milk, ceremonial grade matcha and an espresso shot for the caffeine lovers!

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50+

A classic drink made using espresso shots topped with cold water and served over ice.

Iced Café Latte

Iced Café Latte

$4.50+

The perfect blend of dark, rich espresso and milk.

Iced Café Mocha

Iced Café Mocha

$5.00+

A rich and creamy mocha refreshment served with milk and ice along with shots of espresso.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Made with layers of milk, espresso, vanilla, and caramel syrup served over ice.

Iced Dirty Horchata

Iced Dirty Horchata

$5.00+

Classic plant milk known as Horchata combined with brewed tea finalized with a kick of espresso.

Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.00+

Cool off with a rich latte made with milk, hazelnut syrup, and espresso served over ice.

Iced Spanish Latte

Iced Spanish Latte

$5.00+

Made with espresso, steamed milk, and condensed milk, this drink is perfect for anyone who likes their drink sweet and creamy.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

A classic favorite: espresso, ice, milk, and vanilla syrup.

Sea Salt Iced Coffee

Sea Salt Iced Coffee

$5.00+

A rich and creamy mocha refreshment served with milk and ice along with shots of espresso.

Hot Coffee

Americano (HOT)

Americano (HOT)

$3.50+

A classic drink made using espresso shots topped with hot water.

Boba Coffee (HOT)

Boba Coffee (HOT)

$5.00+

Our signature house brewed coffee mix sweetened with condensed milk.

Café Latte (HOT)

Café Latte (HOT)

$4.50+

Made with a shot of espresso, steamed milk, and topped with a light layer of foam.

Café Mocha (HOT)

Café Mocha (HOT)

$5.00+

A rich and creamy mocha refreshment served with milk and with shots of espresso.

Caramel Macchiato (HOT)

Caramel Macchiato (HOT)

$5.00+

Freshly brewed espresso made with steamed milk infused with vanilla syrup and caramel drizzle.

Dirty Horchata (HOT)

Dirty Horchata (HOT)

$5.00+

A refreshingly warm, cozy sweet cinnamon Horchata topped off with a shot of espresso.

Hazelnut Latte (HOT)

Hazelnut Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

A sweet and creamy Hazelnut Latte made to satisfy any coffee cravings.

Spanish Latte (HOT)

Spanish Latte (HOT)

$5.00+
Vanilla Latte (HOT)

Vanilla Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

Enjoy the taste of our sweet and creamy Vanilla Latte! A classic favorite.

Hot Beverage

Almond Milk Tea Latte (HOT)

Almond Milk Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

Rich and nutty almond flavor infused in Premium Assam Black Tea.

Chai Tea Latte (HOT)

Chai Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

This deliciously spiced latte includes a combination of chai tea, steamed milk, and vanilla flavoring.

Earl Grey Tea Latte (HOT)

Earl Grey Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

Enjoy a cup of Earl Grey Tea combined with hints of vanilla powder and topped with steamed milk.

Green Tea Latte (HOT)

Green Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

A deliciously smooth and creamy latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk.

Hokkaido Milk Tea (HOT)

Hokkaido Milk Tea (HOT)

$4.50+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

A traditional favorite. Our Hot Chocolate is made with milk, hot chocolate powder, topped with whipped cream.

Jasmine Milk Tea (HOT)

Jasmine Milk Tea (HOT)

$5.00+

Freshly brewed jasmine tea made into a creamy milk tea with a subtle floral taste.

Lavender Milk Tea Latte (HOT)

Lavender Milk Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

Floral lavender flavor infused with premium grade Assam Black tea.

Milk Tea Latte (HOT)

Milk Tea Latte (HOT)

$5.00+

A deliciously smooth and creamy latte made with premium grade Assam Black tea and steamed milk.

Taro Milk Tea (HOT)

Taro Milk Tea (HOT)

$5.00+

Well known for its rich purple color, this sweet and creamy milk tea is made for Taro Lovers.

Shaved Ice

#1 Mango Shaved Ice

#1 Mango Shaved Ice

$7.00+

Shaved ice with a layer of mango puree in the middle. Filled with milk, condensed milk, mango and topped with mango jelly, boba and vanilla ice cream.

#2 Fruit Shaved Ice

#2 Fruit Shaved Ice

$7.00+

Shaved ice with a House special layer of your choice added in the middle. Filled with milk, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with lychee jelly, boba and vanilla ice cream.

#3 Strawberry Shaved Ice

#3 Strawberry Shaved Ice

$7.00+

Shaved ice with a layer of strawberry puree in the middle. Filled with milk, condensed milk, strawberries and topped with boba and strawberry ice cream.

#4 Green Tea Shaved Ice

#4 Green Tea Shaved Ice

$7.00+

Shaved ice with a layer of sweet red beans in the middle. Filled with premium matcha, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with boba and green tea ice cream.

#5 Red Bean Shaved Ice

#5 Red Bean Shaved Ice

$7.00+

Shaved ice with a layer of sweet red beans in the middle. Filled with premium matcha, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with boba and green tea ice cream.

#6 Coffee Shaved Ice

#6 Coffee Shaved Ice

$7.00+

Shaved ice with a layer of sweet red bean in the middle. Filled with a shot of cold espresso, condensed milk, strawberry, kiwi, mango and topped with boba and coffee ice cream.

Acai Bowl

Original Acai Bowl

Original Acai Bowl

$12.00

Base: Organic Acai, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Banana. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Organic Coconut Flakes.

Dragon Fruit Bowl

Dragon Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Base: Organic Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Organic Coconut Flakes.

PB Acai Bowl

PB Acai Bowl

$12.00

Base: Organic Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peanut Butter. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Banana.

Amazing Almond Bowl

Amazing Almond Bowl

$12.00

Base: Organic Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Almond Butter. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Cacao Nibs, Bee Pollen, and Honey

Fusion Bowl

Fusion Bowl

$12.00

Base: Organic Acai, Organic Pitaya, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Banana. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes.

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$12.00

Base: Organic Acai, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Mango, Almond Milk. Topping: Organic Hemp Granola, Kiwi, Strawberry, Banana, Mango.

Super Food Bowl

SuperMajik Bowl

SuperMajik Bowl

$9.50+

Base: Matcha, Coconut Chia Pudding, Pitaya, Blue Majik Topping: Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Granola, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes

Choco Coco Bowl

Choco Coco Bowl

$9.50+

Bases: Acai, White Coconut, Cocoa Chia Pudding, & Blue Majik Toppings: Organic Cacao Nibs, Banana, Organic Honey Drizzle, Cocoa Oat Granola, Sweetened Coconut, Diced Almond

Signature Bowl

Signature Bowl

$9.50+

Base: Acai Pitaya, Blue Majik, Coconut Chia Pudding. Topping: Strawberry, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Coconut Flakes, Organic Hemp Granola, Organic Honey Drizzle

Macaron

Single Macaron

Single Macaron

Select up to 5 of your favorite macarons!

Box of 6

Box of 6

$14.50

Select 6 of your favorite Macarons!

Box of 12

Box of 12

$27.00

Select 12 of your favorite Macarons!

Cake

Bakery Chewy Marshmallow

$1.95Out of stock

Blondie

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock
Choco Crepe

Choco Crepe

$6.75

For chocolate cravings, this delicious cake layered with soft, paper-thin crepes and whipped chocolate cream topped with silky-smooth chocolate ganache is sure to hit the spot.

Chocolate Fondance

$5.95Out of stock

Churros (3 Pcs)

$5.95Out of stock

Coffee Crepe

$6.75

Green Tea Crepe

$6.75Out of stock

Irish Cheesecake

$5.95

Lemoncello Rasperry Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Madeleine

$0.50Out of stock

Mango Crepe

$6.75Out of stock

Manifesto Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Manifesto Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Monterosa

$5.95Out of stock
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$5.95

Oreo Crepe

$6.75

Pistachio Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Pistachio Crepe

$6.75

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Crepe

$6.75Out of stock
Tiramisu Cake

Tiramisu Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Crepe

$6.75Out of stock
Unicorn Crepe

Unicorn Crepe

$6.75

This stunning cake is a treat for the eyes and taste buds. Made by layering colorful crepes and plenty of whipped cream, each bite is soft and deliciously decadent.

Vanilla Crepe

Vanilla Crepe

$6.75

Light and fluffy, this delicious cake layers paper-thin crepes and vanilla whipped cream for a simple, classic and satisfying bite.

Waffles (2 Pcs)

$5.95Out of stock