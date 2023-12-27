Island Vintage Coffee - Kapolei 4470 Kapolei Parkway, Building D
DRINKS
Espresso Drinks
- Island Latte$7.50+
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
- Hawaiian Honey Latte$7.95+
100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.
- Lava Mocha$7.50+
Dark chocolate and sea salt caramel. Tastes like having dessert in a drink!
- Americano$4.95+
Also called a Long Black. Espresso is added to water to mimic brewed coffee.
- Espresso$3.95
The classic beverage. Two shots total.
- Mocha$7.25+
A delicious mix of espresso, milk, and chocolate.
- Latte$6.50+
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
- Flat White$5.95+
Served hot. Silky steamed milk with two shots of espresso in 8 oz.
- Cappuccino$5.95+
Served hot. Espresso with a combination of steamed and creamy, foamed milk. The taste of espresso is stronger in this drink compared to the latte.
- Macchiato (4 oz)$4.95
A smaller version of a cappuccino.
- Piccolo (4 oz)$4.95
A smaller version of a latte. Only served hot.
- Affogato$8.50
Our favorite kind of coffee dessert! Espresso poured over locally made gelato.
Specialty Plant-Based Drinks
- Maui Lavender Latte$7.95+
House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.
- Organic Hojicha Latte$7.50+
Toasted green tea and oat milk. A nutty, delicious, and creamy tea drink.
- Premium Matcha Latte$7.50+
Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.
- Hale'iwa Iced Tea (20 oz)$8.45
Fresh pineapple juice and black tea. Our take on the Arnold Palmer.
- Pumpkin Spice Honey Oat Milk Latte$7.50+Out of stock
- Niu Cold Brew$8.50Out of stock
Brewed Coffee
Tea, Coffee-Free
- Tropical Sensation (20 oz)$6.50
Fresh guava nectar and ginger peach black tea.
- Matcha-Yuzu Iced Tea (20 oz)$7.95
Served Iced. Ceremonial Matcha and Japanese citrus.
- Hot Tea (16 oz)$4.50
- Iced Tea (20 oz)$4.95
- Ginger Chai Latte$6.95
Served hot. House-made ginger chai and almond milk.
- Frozen Chai (20 oz) *Contains Dairy*$7.95
- Chai Latte (Soy)$6.75+
- Frozen Matcha Green Tea (20 oz) *Contains Dairy*$7.95
Regular milk.
- Frozen Taro (20 oz)$7.50
- Hot Water
- Honey Cold Foam Ginger Chai Latte$8.95Out of stock
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$6.75+
Frozen Kona Coffee (20 oz)
- Vintage Kona Mocha *Contains Dairy*$8.45
Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.
- Macadamia Nut Kona Mocha *Contains Dairy*$8.25
Macadamia Nut
- Coconut Kona Mocha *Contains Dairy*$8.25
Coconut.
- Banana Kona Mocha *Contains Dairy*$8.25
Banana
- Caramel Kona Mocha *Contains Dairy*$8.35
Caramel.
- Fresh Mint Kona Mocha *Contains Dairy*$8.95Out of stock
Milk Shakes
Chocolate Drinks, Milk
Smoothies
- Acai Smoothie (20 oz)$10.95
Acai, berries, banana, soy milk, fresh bee pollen.
- Pitaya Smoothie (20 oz)$11.95
Pitaya, mango, pineapple, lilikoi, cold-pressed apple juice, coconut milk.
- Kaua'i Smoothie (20 oz)$9.75
Strawberry, banana, soy milk
- Lanai Smoothie (20 oz)$9.75
Pineapple, banana, mango, soy milk.
- Green Mango Smoothie (20 oz)$12.75Out of stock
- Pure Mango (20 oz)$12.95Out of stock
- Mango Guava (20 oz)$12.95Out of stock
- Kale Super Fruits Smoothie (20 oz)$12.95Out of stock