Ivy Express
Coffee & Tea
Latte
- Plain Latte$4.75
- Caramel Latte$5.50
- Cinnamon Latte$5.25
- Cinnamon Caramel Latte$5.75
- Cranberry Thyme$5.75
- Sugar Cookie Latte$5.75
- Mocha Latte$5.50
- SF Vanilla Latte$6.00
- SF Cinnamon Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$5.25
- White Mocha Latte$5.50
- Rosemary Sesame Seed Latte$6.00
- Lavender Latte$5.50
- Honey Latte$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$5.50
Americano
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cold Brew
Hot Tea Bag
London Fog
Matcha Latte
Macchiato
Cortado
Ivy Express Location and Ordering Hours
(314) 776-9377
Closed