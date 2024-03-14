SOUTHSIDE
Featured Items
- Carolina Gold Sandwich$20.00
Our best seller! | incredibly tender roast beef, tossed on the grill with grilled onions in our Carolina gold sauce. Served on a panini’d baguette.
- Schnitzel Sandwich$18.00
A real classic! | Schnitzel, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Beef Egg Roll$8.00
The crispiest pulled brisket eggroll.
Menu
STARTERS
- Bourbon Baked Beans$10.00
Scrumptious baked Beans with chunks of meat & a saucy bourbon reduction
- Beef Egg Roll$8.00
The crispiest pulled brisket eggroll.
- Jerky Plate$22.00
Featuring 4 oz of our delicious jerky. It’s sweet with a little kick to keep you on your toes. Garlic mayo on the side
- Kishka & Gravy$9.00
Deliciously classic MealMart Kishka in our delicious homemade beef gravy.
- Smoky Tacos$16.00
Who doesn’t love tacos? | Tender pulled brisket over soft shell tortillas with pico for freshness and our signature sweet and spicy BBQ sauce for that tangy flavor.
- Asian Pasta Salad$8.00Out of stock
Linguine pasta with an Asian soy glaze, topped with toasted sesame seeds, and scallions
LOADED GOODNESS
- Loaded BBQ Yam$18.00
One of our favorite starters! Open faced, roasted sweet potato with our pulled brisket, crispy tortilla crunch, garlic Jalapeño aioli, silan, fresh cilantro.
- Southern Nachos$22.00
Good ol’ yum! | Tender Carolina tossed beef, served over our homemade nacho chips with our house guac and pico de gallo.
- Carolina Fries$22.00
Tender Carolina tossed beef, served over our crispy house fries
- Texas Fries$22.00
Even Texas is jealous! | A heaping portion of pulled smoked brisket on top of delicious house fries. Served with Southside slaw.
- Spicy Loaded Fries$22.00
It’s getting hot in here! | Pulled beef loaded fries, with a spicy pepper combo and our palate whopping sauces.
FROM OUR SMOKER
- Meat Lovers Platter$99.00
It’s perfect for sharing or just some taste testing. Includes Smoked Brisket, Smoked Sausage, Smoked Pastrami, Lamb riblets, Burnt Ends, Pulled Beef, Bourbon Baked Beans, Cole slaw, Pickles & house Pickled red onions. When ordered to go, the platter comes in an aluminum pan with the cold condiments in containers on the side.
- Smoked BrisketOut of stock
The classic. Sliced brisket cooked low and slow on our offset smoker. Served with Cole slaw, pickles and our house BBQ sauce.
- Smoked Pastrami
Sliced cured Brisket pastrami with house pastrami rub and smoked for 18 hours. Served with Cole slaw, Pickles.
- Smoked Half Chicken$22.00
The juiciest half chicken, seasoned with our famous chicken rub, smoked to perfection with a light smoky flavor. Served with Cole slaw & pickles.
- Prime Rib Plate$49.00
Beautiful prime rib smoked to a perfect medium rare - medium. Served over our gourmet mashed potato’s with a delicious red wine reduction.
- Short Bone (Back) Ribs$1.00
Baby back ribs smoked until tender and delicious , Served with Cole Slaw, Pickles & Tangy BBQ Sauce (INITIAL PRICE IS SET AT $1, PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED ONCE RIBS ARE WEIGHED) AVG. $45-$65
- Lamb Riblets (Fatty)$1.00
Succulent, fall-off-the-bone smoked lamb riblets (fatty). Served With Side of House Slaw & pickles. (INITIAL PRICE IS SET AT $1, PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED ONCE RIBS ARE WEIGHED) AVG. $25-$45
- Burnt Ends
One of our most popular items! Soft and saucy, double smoked burnt ends, braised in our secret sauce.
- Smoked Sausage$13.00
Simple and delicious! Smoked and sliced kielbasa. Served with mustard on the side
- Turkey Drumstick$24.00
So good! Smoked turkey drumstick served over mashed potatoes with a beef Au jus
- Pulled Beef
our Yummy pulled brisket with our house BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN
- Home Made Nuggets
Who says nuggets are just for kids? | Classically breaded, seasoned & fried until golden and crispy.
- BBQ Nuggets
Classically breaded nuggets fried until golden and crispy then dunked into our house BBQ sauce. Served with fries
- Hot Poppers
Little bites with a spicy kick! Simple and always delicious. Served with fries
WING IT!
FROM OUR GRILL
SMASH BURGERS
- Classic Burger$15.00
2 4oz. Smash burgers on a heavenly toasted bun with our house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles & grilled onions
- Jalapeno Burger$22.00
2 4oz. Smash Burgers on a heavenly toasted bun with the southside roasted jalapeño aioli, lettuce, Grilled onions, jalapeños & candied maple facon.
- Truffle Burger$18.00
2 4oz. Mushroom Truffle Smash burgers on a heavenly toasted bun with truffle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles & house pickled red onions.
- Build Your Own Burger$16.00
Build your dream smash burger
SOUP CORNER
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- The Dagwood Sandwich$22.00
Fully loaded! | Schnitzel, pastrami, onion rings, kishka, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Schnitzel Sandwich$18.00
A real classic! | Schnitzel, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on a toasted brioche bun.
- South Of The Border Sandwich$19.00
Perfectly fried schnitzel dipped in our homemade buffalo sauce. Topped with, lettuce, tomato, Pickle, Slaw, Russian Dressing on a toasted brioche bun.
- Schnitzel Pastrami Sandwich$22.00
An elevated classic! | Fried schnitzel and grilled pastrami served on a toasted brioche bun, Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, slaw, Russian dressing.
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Go the healthy route! | Marinated chicken breast grilled to order. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cole slaw, Russian Dressing.
- Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled with BBQ sauce and grilled onions. Served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cole slaw, Russian Dressing.
DELI SANDWICHES
- Corned Beef on Rye$20.00
Steamed sliced homemade corned beef, on fresh rye bread with deli mustard and Russian dressing. served with Cole slaw & pickles on the side.
- Pastrami On Rye$20.00
Steamed sliced homemade pastrami, on fresh rye bread with deli mustard and Russian dressing. served with Cole slaw & pickles on the side.
- Smoked Turkey Breast On Rye$17.00
Old fashioned and delicious! | Steamed honey glazed smoked turkey breast on fresh rye with Cole slaw, pickles and deli mustard.
- White Russian$18.00
Grilled Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, served on a toasted brioche bun with Cole slaw and Russian dressing.
- Royal Tongue Sandwich$50.00
Fit for a king! | 1/2lb. Smoked sliced tongue then steamed. Served on crispy sourdough bread with homemade mustard and onion marmalade. Pickles and cole slaw on the side.
SMOKED SANDWICHES
- The Southside$27.00Out of stock
This is what we’re all about! | perfectly toasted brioche bun, loaded with brisket and topped with our signature BBQ sauce, Cole slaw and house pickled onions.
- Carolina Gold Sandwich$20.00
Our best seller! | incredibly tender roast beef, tossed on the grill with grilled onions in our Carolina gold sauce. Served on a panini’d baguette.
- Smoked Pastrami Sandwich$27.00
Perfectly Smoked Pastrami, on toasted sourdough bread with mustard pickles and cole slaw.
- Prime Rib$30.00
The famous L44! Gorgeous prime rib hand sliced and served on toasted sourdough bread with red onions and our amazing horseradish sauce.
- Smoked Rib Steak Sandwich$22.00Out of stock
Thinly sliced smoked Rib Steak dunked in our beef Au jus. Served on a baguette with our house BBQ sauce, cole slaw and pickles.
- Smoked Pulled Beef Sandwich$20.00
Our yummy smoked pulled brisket on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and cole slaw.
- Burnt End Sandwich$20.00
Best Seller! | Double smoked burnt ends on a toasted brioche bun BBQ Sauce, topped with cole slaw and pickles.
SALADS
- Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad$26.00
Perfectly grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with a Cesar dressing.
- Grilled Turkey Salad$26.00
Chunk of grilled honey glazed turkey over romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with a Cesar dressing.
- The Southside Salad$29.00
Romaine Lettuce, roasted sweet potatoes, maple candied facon bits, pomegranate seeds and honey glazed pecans with a balsamic maple dressing.
- Steak Salad$36.00Out of stock
Chef approved! | Grilled ribeye steak, lettuce, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, red onions and pomegranate seeds with a truffle dressing.
- Schnitzel Salad$26.00
Perfectly fried schnitzel over romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with a Cesar dressing.
SOUTH-SIDES
- House Onion Rings$8.00
Homemade onion rings, fried to order.
- Potato Salad$7.00
A fresh side that always pairs well.
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Homemade and truly gourmet! | Delicious, rich mashed potatoes.
- Coleslaw$5.00
Lakewood’s best Cole slaw!
- Mexican Rice$7.00
Authenic spanish inspired rice.
- House Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Fries, Fried to perfection, seasoned with salt
- Spicy Fries$8.00
Cajun Fries, Fried to perfection
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Delicious sweet Potato fries, Fried to perfection
- Sweet Potato Chips$8.00
House cut delicious and crispy sweet potato chips.
- Mushroom Medley$10.00
A healthy side! | Perfectly Roasted mushrooms & onions with a balsamic glaze.
CANS
BOTTLES
- Lemon Snapple$3.00
- Diet Lemon Snapple$3.00
- Raspberry Snapple$3.00
- Diet Raspberry Snapple$3.00
- Peach Snapple$3.00
- Diet Peach Snapple$3.00
- Kiwi Strawbery Snapple$3.00
- Calypso kiwi lemonade$3.00
- Calypso Strawberry lemonade$3.00
- Calypso southern peach lemonade$3.00
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.00
- Vitamin Water Refresh$3.00
- Vitamin Water Dragonfruit$3.00
- Vitamin Water Energy$3.00
- Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry$3.00
- Blue Powerade$3.00
- Red Powerade$3.00
Online Catering And Corporate Menu
Smoked Meat Platters
- 12" Smoked Meat Platter$199.00
Perfectly Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pastrami, Burnt ends Platter comes with 1lb of Slaw, Pickles, & Dipping sauce on side
- 18" Smoked Meat Platter$349.00
Perfectly Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pastrami, Smoked Prime Rib, Short Bone ribs, Lamb Riblets, Burnt Ends. Platter comes with 2lb Slaw, Pickles & Dipping sauces
Smoked Chicken Platters
Mixed Chicken Platters
Smoked Meat Sandwich Platter
Chicken Sandwich Platter
Combo Sandwich Platters
- Combo Sandwich Platter 12"$125.00
12 Pieces Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pastrami, Smoked Pulled Beef, Shnitzel, South of the Border (Buffalo), Grilled Chicken
- 18" Combo Sandwich Platter$250.00
24 Pieces Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pastrami, Smoked Pulled Beef, Shnitzel, South of the Border (Buffalo), Grilled Chicken
Sides Platters
- 12" Southern Nachos Platter$75.00
Customer Favorite!! Homemade crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with Delicious grilled Carolina meat, Pico de gallo, Guac.
- 18" Southern Nachos Platter$110.00
Customer Favorite!! Homemade crispy Tortilla Chips Topped with Delicious grilled Carolina meat, Pico de gallo, Guac.
- 12" Loaded BBQ Yam Platter$60.00
This platter will wow everyone!! Roasted Yams (Sweet Potatoes) loaded with our signature pulled beef, Crispy Nacho Crunch, Garlic Jalapeño Aioli*, Silan & fresh Cilantro *Not Spicy
- 18" Loaded BBQ Yam Platter$100.00
This platter will wow everyone!! Roasted Yams (Sweet Potatoes) loaded with our signature pulled beef, Crispy Nacho Crunch, Garlic Jalapeño Aioli*, Silan & fresh Cilantro *Not Spicy
- 12" Munchie Platter$49.99
Homemade Eggrolls, House Cut Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potaoto Chips, Onion Rings
- 18" Munchie Platter$79.99
Homemade Eggrolls, House Cut Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potaoto Chips, Onion Rings
- Carolina fries 18” platter$99.00
- Texas Fries Platter 18"$99.00
- 18" Spicy Loaded Fries Platter$99.00
House cut Crispy Fries, Loaded with our Signature Smoked Pulled Beef, Jalapeños & Banana Peppers with our secret sauces.
Salads
9x13
- 9x13 Chicken Nuggets$75.00
- 9x13 Hot Poppers$80.00
- 9x13 BBQ Poppers$80.00
- 9x13 Grilled Chicken$85.00
- 9x13 BBQ Chicken Poppers$80.00
- 9x13 Burnt Ends$145.00
- 9x13 seasoned wings$60.00
- 9x13 hot wings$60.00
- 9x13 BBQ wings$60.00
- 9x13 1/2 BBQ 1/2 hot Wings$65.00
- 9x13 Eggrolls$75.00
- 9x13 Smoked Brisket (5lb Avg.)$225.00
- 9x13 Smoked Pastrami (5lb Avg.)$225.00Out of stock
- 9x13 Pulled Beef$179.00
- 9x13 Fries$35.00
- 9x13 Burbon Baked Beans$60.00