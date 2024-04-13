Shrimp & Grits

$21.95

Shrimp & Grits have landed on the Island! Bask in the indulgent flavors of Jumbo Blackened Shrimp & Smoked Andouille Sausage paired with blistered tomatoes & roasted peppers over a bed of Smoked Gouda Grits, topped with fresh green onions & cilantro. You’ll be coming back for this one again & again!