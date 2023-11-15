Island Wing Company Tallahassee, FL
Food
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzel$10.95
Our Bavarian Pretzel is baked to perfection, topped with sea salt, and served with Brewpub Style Mustard. Try our house-made Beer Cheese to take things to the next level.
- Ahi Poke Nachos$16.95
Crispy wontons, marinated ahi tuna, green onions, pineapple, and sesame seeds with our creamy Island Aioli.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$10.95
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
- Baked and Battered Green Beans$10.95
Crispy green beans, coated in a crunchy batter and baked to perfection. Try them with our Homemade Ranch or Wasabi Ranch.
- Basket of Island Fries$7.95
Lightly seasoned baked Island Fries. Served with two dipping sauces. Choose your sauce combo!
- Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Stringy beer-battered mozzarella served with zingy marinara.
- Bowl of Chili$6.95
A bowl of spicy, meaty goodness. Add cheese for $1.
- Cheese Fries$8.95
- Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.95
Seasoned to taste chicken smothered with our delicious Mild Buffalo sauce, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch, and a festive three-cheese blend. Baked until bubbly and served with tortilla chips for dipping.
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Chips & Queso$8.95
- Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa$6.95
Speaks for itself!
- Chips, Fire Roasted Salsa & Queso$9.95
The only way to make Chips & Salsa better? Add Queso!
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Large shrimp coated in a double, coconut breading, with both coconut cream and shredded coconut, baked till golden, brown, and crispy. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
- Crispy Pickle Chips$10.95
Hand-dipped panko breaded pickle slices. Served with our delicious Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
- GF Bacon Cheese Fries$10.95
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
- GF Cheese Fries$8.95
- GF Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- GF Island Fries$7.95
- Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Nachos$16.95
BBQ chicken nachos with cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, and Pineapple Coconut Rum Slaw.
- Spicy Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip$12.95
Yellowfin tuna smoked to perfection and kicked up with our fiery Jalapeño Ranch for the perfect blend of smoke and spice.