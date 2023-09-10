Popular Items

Green Eggs & Cheese

$16.95

DRINKS

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Cortado

$3.50

Dirty Chai

$6.50+

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espesso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00+

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha Cacao

$6.50+

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Mocha

$6.50+

Red Eye

$6.00+

Variety of Tea

$2.50+

Apple Cider

$6.00

Cup Of Milk

$2.00

Coffee Box

$15.00

Lg.Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Sm. Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Flat White

$5.00

Water With Lemon

$1.75

Doctor Jaguar Shot

$3.00

Ix Coffee Bag

$18.00

Cacao Bag

$22.00

Geisha

$25.00

Cafe Honey

$20.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.50

Water

$1.50

OJ

$3.50

Canadadry

$2.50

Flavored Pellegrino

$2.50

Flavored Selzer

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Salvavidas

Piña

$3.50

Pouch Sangria

$13.00

Adrenalina

$5.00

Ix Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cacao

Aguado

$6.50

Cardamom Rose Mary

$6.50

Cinnamon-Almendrado

$6.50

Con Angelitos

$7.00

Ginger- Cayenne

$6.50

Kids

$4.00

Lavanda en Flor

$6.50

lx

$6.50

Roses- Cococrunch

$6.50

Xelaju

$7.50

Ice Cacao

$7.00

Champurrado

$7.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Cappuccino

$7.00

Frozen Cocolada

$7.00

lx Cacao Frappe

$7.00

Matcha Smoothie

$7.00

Pepita Citrus Jaguar

$7.00

Sea Salted Caramel

$7.00

Pitcher Frozze

$22.00

Mango Tango Smoothie

$7.00

Tamarindo,jalapeño Smoothie

$7.00

Yuzu Granita

$7.00

Chai Granita

$7.00

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Peach Granita

$7.00

Strawberry Basil Smoothie

$7.00

Pink Guava Smoothie

$7.00

Sangrias

$9.00

Frozze

$9.00

Margaritas

$12.00

Pitcher Margarita

$40.00

Btl Sangria

$32.00

Lichi Granita

$7.00

Shot Tequila

$7.00

Top Shelf Liquor

$4.00

Beer

Famosa

$9.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Michelada

$14.00

Paulaner

$8.00

Voo Doo

$8.00

Pilsner Broo

$8.00

Litro Famosa

$14.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

New Belgian

$9.00

Michelada Gallo

$15.00

Gallo

$10.00

Wine by the glass

Millefiori GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir GL

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$8.00

Chardonay GL

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Wine Box

$90.00

GL Ix white Wine

$8.00

GL Ix Red Wine

$9.00

Ix apple Wine Shot

$6.00

Hot Wine

$9.00

Hot White Wine

$9.00

Ix Douro Red from Portugal

$9.00

Ix Douro White from Portugal

$9.00

Ix Vinho Verde Rosé

$9.00

Ix Vinho Verde Arinto

$9.00

Wine by the Bottle

Millefiori BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

IX Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Chardonay BTL

$22.00

Pinot Gri BTL

$20.00

The Rose 3M BTL

$22.00

Chianti BTL

$32.00

Primitivo Btl

$24.00

Suavignon Blanc

$25.00

Rose Negroamaro Btl

$32.00

Vina Tinaja

$20.00

Azucar

$20.00

BTL Ix White Wine

$26.00

BTL Ix Red Wine

$26.00

BTL Ix Apple Wine

$35.00

Ix Wine Box

$90.00

1 Lt Bottle Quezalteca

$60.00

Ix Vinho Verde White

$32.00

Ix Vinho Verde Rose

$32.00

Ix Douro White From Portugal

$32.00

Ix Douro Red From Portugal

$32.00

Mixmosas

Lavender Relaxer Mimo

$10.00

Mango Tango Mimo

$10.00

Patience Fruit Mimo

$10.00

Pineapple Coolada Mimo

$10.00

Tamarind Jalapeño Mimo

$10.00

Yuzu IXmosa

$10.00

Peach Mimo

$10.00

Orange Mimo

$10.00

Prosseco

$10.00

Cardamon Mimosa

$10.00

Ix Vintage 1979

$13.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$30.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Iced Red Eye

$5.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Playeras

$20.00

Espresso Over Ice

$4.00

Iced Cortado

$3.75

Ice Macha Cacao

$7.00

Indita Quetzalteca

Quezalteca Tamarindo

$11.00

Quezalteca Mora

$11.00

Quezalteca Jamaica

$11.00

Quezalteca Elote

$11.00

Quezalteca Piña

$11.00

Quzalteca Pepita

$11.00

Quzalteca Canela

$11.00

Quezalteca Limonada

$11.00

Tequila Shot

$11.00

Ron Zacapa

$11.00

Cocktails

Zacapa Jade

$17.00

Atitlán

$15.00

Caribbean Hammock Punch #2

$15.00

Hendrick's Mule

$15.00

Espresso Negroni

$15.00

Spring Garden

$15.00

Paloma Ahumada

$15.00

Mar Turquesa

$16.00

Ix Martini

$15.00

Aviation Adjacent

$15.00

Iximché & D.R.

$14.00

Spring Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Piña Colada

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

El Sombreron

$15.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Corazon

$9.00

Milagro

$11.00

Mijenta Silver

$13.00

Mijenta Reposado

$14.00

Mijenta Anejo

$15.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Hornitos Silver

$10.00

Villa One Silver

$10.00

Villa One Reposado

$12.00

Villa One Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul silver

$23.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$36.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$45.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$22.00

House Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

Keel One

$12.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Whisky

Jhony Red

$12.00

Jhony Black

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Woodford

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Fireball

$11.00

Ron

Zacapa

$14.00

Bacardi Dark

$11.00

Bacardi Blanco

$11.00

Malibu

$10.00

Cihuatan

$10.00

FOOD

PRIX FIX

TOSTADITAS CON ESCABECHE

CASHEW HUMUS

THE ZINGY SALAD

CHIMICHURRI SHRIMP SLIDERS

1/2 ROSEMARY CHICKEN

BBQ RIBS

ROSEMARY SALMON

PLANTAIN MOOLE

MAPLE BANANAS

Menu Independencia

Tostadas

$10.00

Chuchitos

$5.00

Rellenitos

$5.00

Paches de Papa

$7.00

Salpicon de Res

$9.95

Envueltos

$9.95

Torta de Flor de Izote

$9.95

Caldo de Pata de Res

$16.95

Caldo de Res

$16.95

Sandia Preparada

$4.00

Caldo de Nances

$10.00

Adds

Add Turkey

$3.00

Add Shrimps

$6.00

Add Pork Belly

$3.00

Add Tomato

$2.00

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Add Cheddar

$2.00

Add An Egg

$1.50

Add Avocado

$2.50

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Ham

$2.50

Add Tuna

$5.00

Add Pernil

$3.00

Add Goat Cheese

$2.00

Add Spinach

$2.00

Add Mushrroms

$2.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add Fetta Cheese

$2.00

Add Chorizo

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Onions

$2.00

Omelettes

Bacon, pprjack Omelette

$14.95

Blue Cheese, & Omelette

$14.95

Ham & Cheddar Omelette

$14.95

Goat Cheese Omelette

$14.95

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Spinach, Feta Omelette

$13.95

Tomate, Mozza &Omelette

$13.95

Turkey, Swiss & Omelette

$14.95

Egg White

$2.50

Plain Omelette

$8.00

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Platillo Guatemala

$12.99

Sandwiches

Beleza (Ciabatta)

$18.95

Berliner Sandwich

$17.95

Caprese Croissant

$13.95

Cubano Sandwich

$18.95

Great Tuna

$16.95

Green Eggs & Cheese

$16.95

Guanaco Sandwich

$17.95

Number 1 Sandwich

$17.95

TPC Sub

$17.95

Veggie One

$17.95

Egg White

$2.50

Stpb Sandwich

$11.00

Soups and Salads

Caldo de Aji Amarillo

$18.95

Carrot Soup

$9.00

Caldo Tlalpeno Rojo

$18.95

Add Turkey

$3.00

Caldo Chipilin

$18.95

Jocon

$17.95

Kimchi Soup

$18.95

Pepian

$17.95

Quichon

$17.95

Green Salad

$15.95

The Zingy Salad

$14.95

Egg White

$2.50

Caldo Ix

$15.95

Hilachas

$14.00

Salpicon

$12.00

Kak'ik

$15.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Black Garlic Soup

$15.00

Snacks

Crazy Corn in a Cup

$9.95

Hot Figs

$12.95

Melted cheese

$14.95

Rundstuck Sliders

$14.95

Shrimp Sliders

$14.95

Shot Chicken

Shot Vegie

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Garnachas

$14.00

Chuchitos

$5.00

Rellenitos

$5.00

Paches

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Scrambled Egg

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Desserts

3 Leches

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Ix Crumble

$6.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Plantain Mole

$13.95

Rosemary Churros

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Guava 3 Leches

$8.00

Banana,pumpkn Pie

$6.00

Chamoy Ice

$5.00

Feta Backed Bananas

$13.95

Bakery

Alfajores

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.50

French Macaroons

$1.75

Pound Cake

$2.75

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.00

Variety of Cookies

$3.00

Pecan Croissant

$6.00

Obleas

$4.00

Mini Muffin

$1.00

Croissants on the Go

Cheddar & Bacon Croissant

$6.00

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Mushroom & Swiss Croissant

$6.00

Egg And Chesse Croissant

$6.00

Bacon,egg,cheese

$7.50

Chesse Croisant

$5.00

Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Bread

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Side Pork Belly

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Turkey

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Chips And Beans

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Mostasa

$1.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Spinach

$3.00

Side De Maduros

$6.00

2 Huevos Estrellados

$5.00

Side De Chips

$2.00

Add Chorizo

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Tamarindos

$1.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Menu Secreto

Black Magic

$4.50

Ceviche de Camaron

$12.00

Choripan Slider

$9.00

French Dip (Beef)

$14.00

French Dip (Pork Belly)

$14.00

Hilachas de Res

$14.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Kaq Ik

$14.00

Ponzu- Ramen Salat

$14.00

Quetzal Eggs

$11.95

Spiced Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Spring Bowl

$13.00

Squash Soup

$8.00

Truffle-Crazy Corn

$8.50

Longanisas

$8.00

Ix Banmi

$14.00

Espresso Soda

$5.50

Golden Latte

$4.00

Combu Carbonara

$16.00

Sopa De Letras

$7.00

Affogato

$5.50

Cardamon Espresso Soda

$6.00

Mush/edamame Ceviche

$12.00

Hilachas

$12.00

Brunch Menu

Pink Guava 3 leches

$8.00

Loroco Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Eggs Sausage & Gravy French Toast

$16.95

IX Pancakes Waffles

$17.90

French Toast Sticks

$16.95

Ix Boneless Chicken & Waffles

$17.90

Tomato/arugula/feta Starter

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Starter

$15.00

Spicy Lemongrass Starter

$12.00

Shrimp Corn Chowder Soup

$11.00

Ix Clam Chowder Soup

$11.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Calamarata Pasta with Salmon

$15.00

Calamarata Pasta With Vegan Bechamel

$14.00

Manchego Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$17.95

Pork Belly French Dip Sandwich

$17.95

Banana Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Cheese

Blue Cheese

Cheddar

Cotija

Feta

Goat Cheese

Mozzarella

Pepper Jack

Swiss

Veggie

Avocado

Carrot

Cebolla

Cilantro

Ejotes

Elote

Limon

Mushrooms

Onion

Pickled Vegetables

Potato

Spinach

Half Chicken

Half chicken

$14.95

Heladitos

Chamoy Pineapple Heladito

$3.00

Guanavana Pop Heladito

$3.00

Popsicle Tamarindo Jalapeño Heladito

$3.00

Pink Guava,lime Popsicle

$3.00

Strawberry Basil

$3.00

Mango Chucks

$3.00

Passion Fruit Heladito

$3.00

DINNER SPECIAL

BBQ RIBS

$22.00

SALMON

$22.00

SEA BASS

$24.00

Tilapia

$18.00

Fiambre

$60.00

PACHES DE PAPA

$6.00

TAMAL DE ARROZ

$6.00

Thanksgiving Day

$27.95

Canasta Navidena

$140.00

Add Media Libra De Fiambre

$20.00

5 de Mayo Special

Pulpo Livingstone

$7.00

Shrimp Caribe (x3)

$14.00

Porto Bellisima

$5.00

The Veg-And-Crunch

$5.00

El K-oreano

$5.00

Burratina Fresca

$5.00

The Midnight Longaniza

$5.00

Margaritas Traditional

$12.00

Margaritas Flavored

$13.00

Valentine’s Dinner

Valentines 3 course dinner

$40.00

POP UP

3 COURSE TASTING

5 COURSE TASTING

Small Caldo Ix

Small Jocon

Small Carrot Soup

Small Cacao

Small Cappucino

Small Latte

Small Sangria

Teaste Small Caldo Ix

HAPPY HOUR

HH Mimosas

Yuzu IXmosa

$10.00

Mango Tango Mimo

$10.00

Patience Fruit Mimo

$10.00

Pineapple Coolada Mimo

$10.00

Lavender Relaxer Mimo

$10.00

Tamarind Jalapeño Mimo

$10.00

Orange Mimo

$10.00

Prosseco

$6.00

HH Beer

Famosa Lager

$7.00

Paulaner

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Voo Doo

$7.00

Pilsener

$7.00

Michelada

$14.00

HH Wine Glass

Millefiori GL

$9.00

Pinot Noir GL

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$9.00

Chardonay GL

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GL

$8.00

The Rose 3m GL

$8.00

Primitivo Gl

$9.00

Chianti Gl

$9.00

Negro Amaro Rose

$9.00

HH Wine Bottle

Millkefiori BTL

$22.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$20.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

Chardonay BTL

$20.00

Pinot Gri BTL

$20.00

The Rose BTL

$20.00

Wycliff Brut

$20.00

Vina Tinaja

$20.00

Sauvignon

$20.00

Azucar

$20.00

MENU 5 DE MAYO

Tacos

Pulpo Livingstone

$22.00

Shrimp Caribe

$18.00

Porto Bellisimo

$18.00

The Midnigth Longaniza

$18.00

Caribe Rice & Beans

$7.00

Gucamole & Chips

$14.00

The Chicken 502

$18.00

Mocha Ice Cream

$8.00

Shrimp Ceviche Tacos

$18.00

Burrita Fresca

$18.00

El K-Oreano

$18.00

Margaritas

Margaritas

$10.00

Sabores

$1.00

HOODIES

MEDIUM

$75.00

LARGE

$75.00

EXTRA LARGE

$75.00