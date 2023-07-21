ixlb Dimsum Eats - Westwood 10905 Lindbrook Drive
Vegetarian
Pickled Cucumber 凉拌黄瓜
Served spicy. Cold dish
Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce 蚝油芥兰
Steamed Gai-Lan w/ Oyster Sauce
Veggie Dumpling (4) 素蒸饺
4 pcs. Steamed. Bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, cilantro
Veggie Bao (3) 素包子
3 pcs. Steamed. Bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, cilantro. Hint of spice
Spring Rolls (3) 春卷
3 pcs. Fried. Cabbage, carrots, celery, bamboo shoots, cilantro.
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
Garlic Noodle 葱蒜拌面
cold sesame roasted garlic noodles
Chow Mein 炒面
Pan-fried. Wheat noodles, carrots, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts.
Edamame 毛豆
Sautéed Chinese Cabbage
Crisp, sweet Taiwanese Cabbage sautéed with freshly sliced garlic, carrots and wood ear mushrooms
Steamed
Xiao Long Bao (5) 小笼包
5 pcs.. Juicy pork dumpling. Ground pork, cabbage, ginger, garlic, scallion.
Cha Siu Bao (3) 叉烧包
3 pcs. Chopped BBQ honey roast pork bao.
Pork Siu Mai (4) 猪肉烧麦
4 pcs. Pork, shrimp, and mushroom dumpling encased in egg wrap
Chicken Siu Mai (4) 鸡肉烧麦
4 pcs. Chicken, sweet corn, and ginger encased in egg wrap
Har Gow (4) 虾饺
4 pcs. Shrimp dumpling
Shrimp Wonton w/ Chili Oil (4) 红油云吞
4 pcs. Served spicy. Steamed or fried.
Shrimp & Chives Dumpling (3) 韭菜虾饺
3 pcs.
Smiling Pork Bun 猪肉刈包
1 pcs. Pickles, cilantro, coleslaw, purple cabbage, jalapeño. Cha Siu pork with roasted peanuts
Smiling Chicken Bun 鸡肉刈包
1 pcs. Pickles, cilantro, coleslaw, purple cabbage, jalapeño. Chicken with oyster sauce
Smiling Fish Bun 鱼肉刈包
1 pcs. Pickles, cilantro, coleslaw, purple cabbage, jalapeño. Fried fish with spicy mayo
Seafood Pearl (3) 海鲜糯米包
3 pcs. Steamed rice ball with fish, shrimp, cilantro, carrots, and mushroom filling.
Sticky Rice Ball (3) 腊味糯米包
3 pcs. Preserved sausage, dried baby shrimp.
Gai Bao (3) 鸡肉包
3 pcs. Chicken Bao
Tea Eggs (3) 茶叶蛋
3 hard-boiled eggs in spiced oolong tea
Baked, Fried, & Grilled
Shrimp Tempura (4) 日式炸虾
4 pcs.
Baked Sausage Bun (2) 热狗包
2 pcs.
Curry Chicken Puff (2) 咖喱鸡派
2 pcs.
Baked Cha Siu Bao (3) 烤叉烧包
chopped BBQ honey roast pork bao
French Cha Siu Bao (2) 法式叉烧包
2 pcs. Milk Bun with BBQ Cha Siu Pork and cilantro encased in fluffy bread with sweet crunchy top
Fried Crab Sticks 粉炸蟹肉棒
imitation crab sticks
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (4) 锅贴
4 pcs.
Fried Shrimp Ball (3) 炸虾球
3 pcs.
Fried Fish Fillet (2) 炸鱼排
2 pcs.
Char Siu BBQ Pork (1 lb.) 叉烧
1 lb.
Char Siu BBQ Pork (1/2 lb.) 叉烧
1/2 lb.
Pan Fried Turnip (3) 萝卜糕
3pcs. Pan fried radish cake with sausage and baby dried shrimp
Sweets
Red Bean Donut (2) 红豆圈
Sugar Donut (3) 甜甜圈
3 pcs.
Baked Egg Custard Tart (3) 蛋挞
3 pcs.
Sesame Balls (3) 煎堆
3 pcs. Deep fried sweet rice ball with red bean or lotus seeds paste filling.
Pineapple Polo Custard Bao (2) 菠萝包
2 pcs. Baked sweetbread with egg custard and pineapple bits.
Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3) 奶黄包
3 pcs.
Ma La Gao Layered Cake (2) 马拉糕
2 pcs. Steamed cake.
Steamed Red Bean Bao (3) 蒸红豆包
3 pcs.. Steamed barley seed-infused wheat bun with sweet red bean filling. 3 pieces.