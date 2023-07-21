Vegetarian

Pickled Cucumber 凉拌黄瓜

$6.15Out of stock

Served spicy. Cold dish

Chinese Broccoli w/ Oyster Sauce 蚝油芥兰

$6.15

Steamed Gai-Lan w/ Oyster Sauce

Veggie Dumpling (4) 素蒸饺

$5.95

4 pcs. Steamed. Bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, cilantro

Veggie Bao (3) 素包子

$5.95

3 pcs. Steamed. Bamboo shoots, baby corn, mushroom, carrot, cilantro. Hint of spice

Spring Rolls (3) 春卷

$5.95

3 pcs. Fried. Cabbage, carrots, celery, bamboo shoots, cilantro.

Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$6.45
Garlic Noodle 葱蒜拌面

$6.15Out of stock

cold sesame roasted garlic noodles

Chow Mein 炒面

$6.00Out of stock

Pan-fried. Wheat noodles, carrots, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts.

Edamame 毛豆

$6.15
Sautéed Chinese Cabbage

$6.25

Crisp, sweet Taiwanese Cabbage sautéed with freshly sliced garlic, carrots and wood ear mushrooms

Steamed

Xiao Long Bao (5) 小笼包

$6.15

5 pcs.. Juicy pork dumpling. Ground pork, cabbage, ginger, garlic, scallion.

Cha Siu Bao (3) 叉烧包

$6.00

3 pcs. Chopped BBQ honey roast pork bao.

Pork Siu Mai (4) 猪肉烧麦

$6.25

4 pcs. Pork, shrimp, and mushroom dumpling encased in egg wrap

Chicken Siu Mai (4) 鸡肉烧麦

$6.00

4 pcs. Chicken, sweet corn, and ginger encased in egg wrap

Har Gow (4) 虾饺

$6.35

4 pcs. Shrimp dumpling

Shrimp Wonton w/ Chili Oil (4) 红油云吞

$6.35

4 pcs. Served spicy. Steamed or fried.

Shrimp & Chives Dumpling (3) 韭菜虾饺

$6.35

3 pcs.

Smiling Pork Bun 猪肉刈包

$6.75

1 pcs. Pickles, cilantro, coleslaw, purple cabbage, jalapeño. Cha Siu pork with roasted peanuts

Smiling Chicken Bun 鸡肉刈包

$6.75

1 pcs. Pickles, cilantro, coleslaw, purple cabbage, jalapeño. Chicken with oyster sauce

Smiling Fish Bun 鱼肉刈包

$6.75

1 pcs. Pickles, cilantro, coleslaw, purple cabbage, jalapeño. Fried fish with spicy mayo

Seafood Pearl (3) 海鲜糯米包

$6.15

3 pcs. Steamed rice ball with fish, shrimp, cilantro, carrots, and mushroom filling.

Sticky Rice Ball (3) 腊味糯米包

$6.15

3 pcs. Preserved sausage, dried baby shrimp.

Gai Bao (3) 鸡肉包

$5.95

3 pcs. Chicken Bao

Tea Eggs (3) 茶叶蛋

$5.95

3 hard-boiled eggs in spiced oolong tea

Baked, Fried, & Grilled

Shrimp Tempura (4) 日式炸虾

$7.55

4 pcs.

Baked Sausage Bun (2) 热狗包

$5.95Out of stock

2 pcs. Call our restaurant for large (+3) orders 323-848-4766

Curry Chicken Puff (2) 咖喱鸡派

$6.05

2 pcs.

Baked Cha Siu Bao (3) 烤叉烧包

$6.00

chopped BBQ honey roast pork bao Call our restaurant for large (+3) orders 323-848-4766

French Cha Siu Bao (2) 法式叉烧包

$6.15Out of stock

2 pcs. Milk Bun with BBQ Cha Siu Pork and cilantro encased in fluffy bread with sweet crunchy top Call our restaurant for large (+3) orders 323-848-4766

Fried Crab Sticks 粉炸蟹肉棒

$6.45

imitation crab sticks

Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (4) 锅贴

$6.25Out of stock

4 pcs.

Fried Shrimp Ball (3) 炸虾球

$6.15

3 pcs.

Fried Fish Fillet (2) 炸鱼排

$6.25

2 pcs.

Char Siu BBQ Pork (1 lb.) 叉烧

$14.95

1 lb.

Char Siu BBQ Pork (1/2 lb.) 叉烧

$8.95

1/2 lb.

Pan Fried Turnip (3) 萝卜糕

$6.15

3pcs. Pan fried radish cake with sausage and baby dried shrimp

Rice & Noodle

Chicken Over Rice 鸡肉饭

$6.00
Chicken Over Rice Noodle 鸡肉面线

$6.00
Braised Pork Over Rice 卤肉饭

$6.00
Braised Pork Over Rice Noodle 卤肉面线

$6.00
Roast Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭

$6.00
Bento Box 台式便当

$7.75

Tea Egg, Chinese Sausage, Tofu, Seaweed, Yu Choy over White Rice

Side Rice 米饭

$3.00Out of stock

Sweets

Red Bean Donut (2) 红豆圈

$5.92Out of stock
Sugar Donut (3) 甜甜圈

$5.95Out of stock

3 pcs. Call our restaurant for large (+3) orders 323-848-4766

Baked Egg Custard Tart (3) 蛋挞

$5.95

3 pcs.

Sesame Balls (3) 煎堆

$5.95Out of stock

3 pcs. Deep fried sweet rice ball with red bean or lotus seeds paste filling.

Pineapple Polo Custard Bao (2) 菠萝包

$5.95Out of stock

2 pcs. Baked sweetbread with egg custard and pineapple bits. Call our restaurant for large (+3) orders 323-848-4766

Steamed Egg Custard Bao (3) 奶黄包

$5.95

3 pcs.

Ma La Gao Layered Cake (2) 马拉糕

$5.95

2 pcs. Steamed cake.

Steamed Red Bean Bao (3) 蒸红豆包

$5.95

3 pcs.. Steamed barley seed-infused wheat bun with sweet red bean filling. 3 pieces.

Specials

Yu Choy

$6.25
Spicy Street Market Noodles

$6.85

Egg Noodles sautéed w/ Sichuan spicy meat sauce & bean paste

Beverages

Soda (32 oz.)

$2.85
Bottled Water (20oz.)

$3.00
Coffee (10oz.)

$2.85
Iced Coconut Tapioca (24oz.)

$6.65
Mama Grace Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces

House Soy Sauce 3oz.

$1.75
Chili Oil 3oz.

$2.65
Spicy Mayonaise 3oz.

$2.55
Black Vinegar 3oz.

$2.15
Sriracha 3oz.

$2.00