Antipasti/To Share
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Classic fried mozzarella cheese with marinara.
- Arancini$10.00
Sicilian fried rice balls stuffed with mozzarella. served with our homemade meat sauce.
- Mixed Fried Platter$12.00
Lightly fried squid and baby shrimp dusted in semolina, parsley, served with marinara.
- Prosciutto E Melone$14.00
Prosciutto-wrapped melon drizzled with balsamic glaze.
- Caprese Salad$12.00
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.00
Fried button mushrooms covered in our beer batter and fried. Served with homemade horseradish dressing.
- Fried Zucchini$8.00
Fresh zucchini hand battered and fried. Served with our homemade horseradish dressing.
- Pizza Fritta$9.00
Crispy fried pizza with melted mozzarella and fresh basil. Your choice of pesto or marinara sauce.
- Special Chacutterie$14.00
Insalate/Salads
Zuppe/Soups
- Tuscan Tomato Soup$8.00
Traditional Tuscan style tomato soup, charred sourdough bread and garlic.
- Creamy Pumpkin soup$8.00
Butternut squash soup, parmesan crunchy bread, rosemary.
- Minestrone Soup$8.00
A classic Italian soup with pasta, beans, tomatoes, and veggies.
- Jc's Classic Chilli Bowl$9.99
- Jc's Classic Chilli Cup$5.99
Primi/Pastas
- Spaghetti Napoletana$14.00
Spaghetti pasta, fresh heirloom tomato, basil, mozzarella.
- Gnocchi with Truffle Parmesan$16.00
Potato gnocchi, truffle sauce, field mushrooms, chives.
- Seafood Linguine$19.00
Linguine pasta with clams, mussels, shrimp, fresh tomato, and parmesan.
- Pappardelle Bolognese$16.00
Pappardelle pasta, homemade Bolognese sauce, parmesan.
- Lasagna$15.00
Egg pasta layered and baked with bechamel, Bolognese ragu, and parmesan.
- Cacio E Pepe$17.00
Bucatini pasta, pecorino, parmesan cheese and black pepper.
- Italian Meatballs$16.00
Spaghetti and your choice of meatballs or sausage, and a garlic touch.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Classic Fettuccine pasta tossed with butter and parmesan cheese.
- Creamy Pesto Ravioli$13.00
Cheese ravioli in a creamy pesto sauce and julienne carrots.
Secondi/Entrees
- Grilled Tagliata$24.00
8oz sliced steak, lettuce, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Garlic Grilled Shrimp$22.00
Flamed, chargrilled shrimp, grilled lemon and aioli sauce.
- Salmon Pesto$21.00
Tender filet of Salmon in a parmesan and pesto crust alongside juicy roasted tomatoes.
- Chicken Marsala$19.00
Brined Chicken breast with a marsala jus. Served with Bucatini pasta.
- Veal Marsala$19.00
Brined Veal with a Marsala jus. Served with Bucatini pasta.
- Veal Milanese$21.00
Breaded crumbed veal and pasta.
- Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Hand breaded chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella served with a side of spaghetti.
- Eggplant Parmsean$14.00
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella, and served with spaghetti.
- Filetto di Maiale$23.00
Pan seared pork with cabernet reduction sauce.
Build Your Own Thin Crust
Build Your Own Deep Dish
Thin Crust Specialty Pizzas
- Tarutufata - Thin Crust$15.00+
Hand tossed black truffle oil with mozzarella cheese, portobello mushrooms, parmesan cheese and arugula topped with an egg yolk.
- Margherita - Thin Crust$15.00+
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano and basil, with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken - Thin Crust$15.00+
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach and mushrooms over alfredo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Meatlovers - Thin Crust$15.00+
Loaded with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef and Italian sausage.
- Supreme - Thin Crust$15.00+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives and black olives.
- Meatballs - Thin Crust$15.00+
Homemade meatballs, onions and sliced jalapenos.
- Alfredo - Thin Crust$15.00+
Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, garlic and basil.
- Hawaiian - Thin Crust$15.00+
Canadian bacon, tomatoes and pineapple.
- Veggie - Thin Crust$15.00+
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Deep Dish Specialty Pizzas
- Tarutufata - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Hand tossed black truffle oil with mozzarella cheese, portobello mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and arugula topped with an egg yolk.
- Margherita - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Olive oil, fresh garlic, oregano and basil, with tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach and mushrooms over alfredo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Meatlovers - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Loaded with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef and Italian sausage.
- Supreme - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, green olives and black olives.
- Meatballs - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Homemade meatballs, onions and sliced jalapenos.
- Alfredo - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, garlic and basil.
- Hawaiian - DEEP DISH$20.00+
canadian bacon, tomatoes and pineapple
- Veggie - DEEP DISH$20.00+
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Kids Menu
- Grilled Chicken w/ Pasta$6.99
Grilled chicken breast over spaghetti, topped with parmesan cheese.
- 6 in. Cheese Pizza$6.99
6 inch personal pizza, with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 6 in. Pepperoni Pizza$6.99
6 inch personal pizza, with pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Cutlets with Fries$6.99
Fried or grilled chicken cutlets, served with a side of fries.
- Beef Ravioli$6.99
Beef ravioli pasta topped with marinara sauce.
- Cheese Ravioli$6.99
Cheese ravioli pasta topped with marinara sauce.
- Mac n Cheese$6.99
Classic Mac and cheese pasta, served with a side broccoli or fries.
- Spaghetti$6.99
Spaghetti pasta topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$6.99
Classic fettuccine pasta, topped with alfredo sauce, and parmesan cheese.
Desserts
A la Carte
Half & Half Pizza
Beverage Menu
NA Beverages
Wine
- Feudo Zirtari Inzolia Chard.$8.00+
- Trinity Oaks Chard.$8.00+
- Jacques Dum Sauv. Blanc$35.00
- Hook or Crook Sauv. Blanc$8.00+
- Bulletin Place Moscato$7.50+
- Placido Pinot Grigio$8.00+
- La-Vis Dipinti Pinot Grigio$35.00
- St. Kilda Brut Cuvee$8.00+
- Hook or Crook Cab. Reserve$8.00+
- Placido Chianti DOCG$8.00+
- Cavalier D Oro Gab Chianti$8.00+
- Sycamore Lane Merlot$8.00+
- Gradis Ciutta Collio Merlot$42.00
- Tilla Malbec$8.00+
- Can Blau Carignan Blend$38.00
- Canaletto Pinot Noir$9.50+
- Masi Bonacosta Valpolicella (Corvina Blend)$38.00
- Pete's Pure Shiraz$38.00
- Tenuta Sassoregale Sangiovese$42.00