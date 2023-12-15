J & G's Burgers And Pepitos 12569 Philips Highway
Pepitos
- Pepito Steak$13.99
Sauteed steak, bacon, chorizo and scrambled eggs over a hoagie roll topped with House sauce, potato sticks, and yellow shredded cheese
- Pepito Chicken$12.99
Sauteed chicken, bacon, chorizo and scrambled eggs over a hoagie roll topped with House sauce, homemade potato sticks, and yellow shredded cheese
- Pepito House$16.99
Sauteed chicken, steak, pork, bacon, chorizo and scrambled eggs over a hoagie roll topped with House sauce, homemade potato sticks, and yellow shredded cheese
Burgers ( Served with Fries)
- Steak Burger$16.99
American cheese and caramelized onions
- Colombian Burger$14.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella cheese, Bacon, House Sauce, Pineapple Sauce, House chips
- Venezuelan Burger$15.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Breast, Fried Egg, Bacon, Ham, American Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup, House Sauce, Homemade Potato Sticks
- Plantain Burger$13.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, House Sauce, Homemade Potato Chips
Hot Dogs
Corn Cakes (Arepas)
Sampler Plate (Picada)
French Fries And Plantains
J & G's Burgers And Pepitos 12569 Philips Highway Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 761-9067
Open now • Closes at 12AM