J&J Oyster Bar
FOOD
Starters
- Peel N' Eat Shrimp (1/2 lb.)$13.95
served w/cocktail sauce and lemons ("hot" is served warm with hot seasoning)
- Peel N' Eat Shrimp (1 lb.)$24.95
served w/cocktail sauce and lemons ("hot" is served warm with hot seasoning)
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$12.25
topped w/pico de gallo and avocado
- Boudin Balls$10.95
Traditional Cajun pork and rice sausage with seasonings.....battered, fried and served with remoulade sauce.
- Fried Mushrooms Basket$8.95
- Fried Corn Nuggets Basket$4.95
- Fried Pickles Basket$4.95
- Hushpuppy Basket$3.95
12 pcs.
Po' Boy Sandwiches
Burgers
Specialities
- Ceviche$13.95
made w/tilapia, catfish, shrimp...served on two tostadas topped with pico de gallo and avocado
- Fried Calf Fries$11.95
6 fried calf fries...........w/fries
- Grilled Calf Fries$13.95
6 grilled calf fries with bacon and jalapenos...........w/fries
- Bowl of Chili$12.25
homemade with black angus sirloin meat.... served w/ onions, jalapenos and cheddar cheese toppings
Fried Baskets
- Catfish Filet Basket (1 pc)$9.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Catfish Filets Basket (2 pcs.)$12.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Whole Catfish Basket$14.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Jumbo Shrimp Basket (6 pcs)$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Jumbo Shrimp Basket (12 pcs.)$22.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Oyster Basket (6 pcs.)$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Oyster Basket (12 pcs.)$22.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Popcorn Shrimp Basket$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Crab Cakes Basket (2 pcs.)$22.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Cod Basket (4pcs.)$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Clam Strips Basket$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
- Gator Bites$15.95
(8oz.) gator served w/fries and hushpuppies
- Chicken Strip Basket (3pcs)$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Fried Combo Baskets
Grilled Dinners
- Grilled Catfish (1pc.)$11.95
w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Catfish (2pcs)$14.95
w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Shrimp (6pcs)$14.95
w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Shrimp (12pcs)$23.95
w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Tilapia$12.95
(8oz) w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Red Snapper$18.95
(10oz) w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Salmon$16.95
(8oz) w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Tuna$15.95
(8oz) (yellow-fin) w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Chicken$11.95
(6oz) w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Grilled Crawfish Sausage$13.95
w/grilled vegetables and rice
- Shrimp Brochette$16.95
w/grilled vegetables and rice (6 jalapeno stuffed, bacon wrapped shrimp, w/Monterey Jack cheese)
Tacos
Additions
- French Fries (fresh-cut)$3.25
- Rice$2.75
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Grilled Squash & Zucchini$3.55
- Fried Okra$4.25
- Hushpuppies (6)$1.95
- French Bread$2.55
- Onion Fries$3.75
- Salad$4.95
- Melted Butter$0.25
- Bowl of Lemons$2.95
- Extra Avocado$2.75
- Jalapeno$0.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.25
- Extra Sauce$0.25
Extra Sauce...Please choose: rémoulade, tarter, cocktail, ranch, or salad dressings
Kids Menu
DRINKS
Beverages
Beer
- Budweiser$4.50
bottle
- Bud Light$4.50
bottle
- Coors Light$4.50
bottle
- Miller Light$4.50
bottle
- Yuengling Lager$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.75
bottle
- Shiner Bock$4.75
bottle
- Corona$5.25
bottle
- Dos Equis (XX)$5.25
bottle
- Modelo Especial$5.25
bottle
- Wild Acre (Blonde)$5.25
can
- Deep Ellum IPA$5.25
can
- White Claw (BlackCherry)$5.25
can
- Red (Zing Zang)$1.00