J. Law Kitchen & Craft Bar
Artisan Pizza
Beet It
Red& golden beets, pistachio, pesto, arugula, mozzarella, lemon oil
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken red onion, house made blue cheese
Clam Casino
Baby clams, applewood bacon, red peppers, roasted garlic
Eggplant & Ricotta
Mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, basil, red sauce
Margarita
Mozzarella, house made marinara, parmesan, basil
Meat Lovers
Bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni
Sicilian Pizza
House made marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, thick crust, square pie
Staten Island
Meatballs, ricotta, red onion, red sauce
White Pie
Mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, basil, red sauce
Starters
Arancini
Truffle scented, creamy Fradiavola sauce, basil oil, asiago
Bang Shrimp
Quinoa crusted, firecracker sauce, sweet soy, sesame seeds
Buratta
Prosciutto de parma, roasted cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic, basil oil
P.E.I. Mussels
Thai style, coconut milk, Thai chilies, cilantro, toast points
Potato Smashers
Crispy smashed fingerlings, parmesan, chives, crispy shallots, buttermilk peppercorn ranch
Pretzel
IPA cheese
Roasted Beets
Honey whipped goat cheese, salt roasted pistachios, mint, foccacia
Tuna Rice Cakes
Avocado, jalapeño, sweet soy, cilantro
Wings
Sweet& spicy soy, Buffalo, Maple bourbon bacon
Salads
Beets Around the Bush {GF}
citrus roasted red beets, shaved golden beets, arugula, candied pistachio, pomegranate arills, crumbled goat cheese, charred lemon ving.
J Law Caesar
Shaved parm, pretzel croutons
J Law Wedge (GF)
Romaine wedge, applewood bacon , cherry tomatoes, golden raisins, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, house made blue cheese
Side Caesar
Side Garden Salad
Strawberry & Spinach (GF)
Crumbled feta, slivered almonds, red onions, mint, honey vinaigrette
In The Hands
Banh Mi
Crispy pork belly, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy mayo
Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, zesty ranch
Firehouse Burger
(2) 3.5 oz burger patties, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, cherry pepper aioli
French Dip
House smoked brisket, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, crispy shallots, wedge, au jus
J Law Burger
(2) 3.5 oz burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, J.Law sauce
Salmon BLTA
Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon-dill aioli, house made bread
Shrimp Tacos
Cabbage, pineapple, pico, lime crema, corn tortilla
Mains
Caribbean Red Snapper
pan seared red snapper, green curry, coconut milk, thai chili's, bell peppers, jasmine rice
Gnochhi Di Gamberi
Shrimp, pistachio pesto, tomatoes
Milanese
Burrata, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, slivered red onion, aged balsamic
N.Y Strip
12oz hand cut C.A.B. , seasonal vegetables, crispy smashed potatoes, horseradish sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
Porkbelly & Pineapple Fried Rice
Pork belly, pickled vegetables, cilantro, sweet soy, firecracker sauce
Salmon Dinner
Atlantic salmon, crispy skin, shaved fennel, citrus, mint, olives
Brunch
Avocado Toast
sunny eggs, CT Food Guy freshly baked Sourdough Bread, avocado, canadian bacon, tomato-basil vinaigrette
Eggs Benny
canadian bacon, poached eggs, avocado, hollandaise, english muffin, homefries or small salad {GF/Vegan bread}
Chicken-n-Waffle Sando
buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, belgian waffle, blueberry compote, applewood bacon
Farmstand Burger
Cure Sandwich
2 fried eggs, canadian bacon, cheddar, hashbrown, avocado, sriracha ketchup, homefries
Burrito
Greenwood Milanese
organic panko crusted chicken baby arugula, burrata, red onion, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
J. Law Breakfast
2 eggs (any style) applewood smoked bacon, homefries, english muffin
Breakfast Bowl
scrambled eggs, homefries, avocado, pico, cotija cheese
French Dip
slow roasted prime rib, provolone, caramelized beer onions, crispy shallots, horseradish aioli, arugula, wedge, fries
Lobster Benny
Maryland lump crabcake, poached eggs,hollandaise, english muffin, homefries or small salad {GF/V bread}