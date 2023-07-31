Popular Items

J Law Burger

$15.00

(2) 3.5 oz burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, J.Law sauce

Chicken Fingers& Fries

$9.00

Salmon BLTA

$17.00

Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon-dill aioli, house made bread

Food

Artisan Pizza

Beet It

$20.00

Red& golden beets, pistachio, pesto, arugula, mozzarella, lemon oil

Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Buffalo chicken red onion, house made blue cheese

Clam Casino

$21.00

Baby clams, applewood bacon, red peppers, roasted garlic

Eggplant & Ricotta

$20.00

Mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, basil, red sauce

Margarita

$18.00

Mozzarella, house made marinara, parmesan, basil

Meat Lovers

$22.00

Bacon, sausage, meatballs, pepperoni

Sicilian Pizza

$25.00

House made marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, thick crust, square pie

Staten Island

$20.00

Meatballs, ricotta, red onion, red sauce

White Pie

$18.00

Mozzarella, eggplant, ricotta, basil, red sauce

Pizza (TO GO)

Large Cheese Takeout

$17.50

Starters

Arancini

$12.00

Truffle scented, creamy Fradiavola sauce, basil oil, asiago

Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Quinoa crusted, firecracker sauce, sweet soy, sesame seeds

Buratta

$14.00

Prosciutto de parma, roasted cherry tomatoes, aged balsamic, basil oil

P.E.I. Mussels

$16.00

Thai style, coconut milk, Thai chilies, cilantro, toast points

Potato Smashers

$10.00

Crispy smashed fingerlings, parmesan, chives, crispy shallots, buttermilk peppercorn ranch

Pretzel

$11.00

IPA cheese

Roasted Beets

$12.00

Honey whipped goat cheese, salt roasted pistachios, mint, foccacia

Tuna Rice Cakes

$15.00

Avocado, jalapeño, sweet soy, cilantro

Wings

$15.00

Sweet& spicy soy, Buffalo, Maple bourbon bacon

Salads

Beets Around the Bush {GF}

$14.00

citrus roasted red beets, shaved golden beets, arugula, candied pistachio, pomegranate arills, crumbled goat cheese, charred lemon ving.

J Law Caesar

$13.00

Shaved parm, pretzel croutons

J Law Wedge (GF)

$14.00

Romaine wedge, applewood bacon , cherry tomatoes, golden raisins, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, house made blue cheese

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Garden Salad

$4.50

Strawberry & Spinach (GF)

$13.00

Crumbled feta, slivered almonds, red onions, mint, honey vinaigrette

In The Hands

Banh Mi

$16.00

Crispy pork belly, pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, zesty ranch

Firehouse Burger

$16.00

(2) 3.5 oz burger patties, applewood smoked bacon, american cheese, cherry pepper aioli

French Dip

$17.00

House smoked brisket, provolone, caramelized onions, arugula, crispy shallots, wedge, au jus

J Law Burger

$15.00

(2) 3.5 oz burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, J.Law sauce

Salmon BLTA

$17.00

Grilled Salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, lemon-dill aioli, house made bread

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Cabbage, pineapple, pico, lime crema, corn tortilla

Mains

Caribbean Red Snapper

$28.00

pan seared red snapper, green curry, coconut milk, thai chili's, bell peppers, jasmine rice

Gnochhi Di Gamberi

$26.00

Shrimp, pistachio pesto, tomatoes

Milanese

Milanese

$25.00

Burrata, baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, slivered red onion, aged balsamic

N.Y Strip

$37.00

12oz hand cut C.A.B. , seasonal vegetables, crispy smashed potatoes, horseradish sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Porkbelly & Pineapple Fried Rice

$28.00

Pork belly, pickled vegetables, cilantro, sweet soy, firecracker sauce

Salmon Dinner

$29.00

Atlantic salmon, crispy skin, shaved fennel, citrus, mint, olives

Sides

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

------------------------

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers& Fries

$9.00

Grilled Chicken & Rice

$10.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.00

Pasta & Marinara

$9.00

Pasta & Butter

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Brunch

Starters

Warm Donuts

$9.00

Arancini

$12.00

Breakfast Smashers

$12.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$15.00

sunny eggs, CT Food Guy freshly baked Sourdough Bread, avocado, canadian bacon, tomato-basil vinaigrette

Eggs Benny

$17.00

canadian bacon, poached eggs, avocado, hollandaise, english muffin, homefries or small salad {GF/Vegan bread}

Chicken-n-Waffle Sando

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, belgian waffle, blueberry compote, applewood bacon

Farmstand Burger

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey drizzle, belgian waffle, blueberry compote, applewood bacon

Cure Sandwich

$14.00

2 fried eggs, canadian bacon, cheddar, hashbrown, avocado, sriracha ketchup, homefries

Burrito

$15.00

2 fried eggs, canadian bacon, cheddar, hashbrown, avocado, sriracha ketchup, homefries

Greenwood Milanese

$25.00

organic panko crusted chicken baby arugula, burrata, red onion, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

J. Law Breakfast

$14.00

2 eggs (any style) applewood smoked bacon, homefries, english muffin

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

scrambled eggs, homefries, avocado, pico, cotija cheese

French Dip

$17.00

slow roasted prime rib, provolone, caramelized beer onions, crispy shallots, horseradish aioli, arugula, wedge, fries

Lobster Benny

$26.00

Maryland lump crabcake, poached eggs,hollandaise, english muffin, homefries or small salad {GF/V bread}

Banana & Nutella Waffles

$16.00

a la Carte

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side of Homefries

$4.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Side of fries

$5.00

Brown Sugar Bacon

$5.00

side of reg. bacon

$4.00

Hashbrown

$2.00

Kids

Kids Belgian Waffle

$8.00

J.Law Jr. Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.00

FIRE

Brunch Specials

Apple Crisp French Toast

$17.00

Bacon & Blue Bloody Mary

$11.00

Dessert

Croissant Bread Pudding

$11.00

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$10.00

Mini Donuts

$10.00

Cookie Dough

$10.00

Tartufo (GF)

$10.00

Sorbet (GF)

$10.00