J. Peppers Southern Grille
Food
Snacks
- Pimento Cheese$12.00
With flatbread and pepper jelly
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.00
With chow-chow aioli and bacon jam
- Ahi Tuna$14.00
With black pepper-coriander crust, ginger soy sauce, pickled vegetables, wasabi. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especi
- KC Riblets$14.00
Smoked pork ribs tossed in any of our house-made wing sauces
- 8 Wings$12.00
Buffalo, BBQ, bourbon-glazed, honey-glazed, soy-ginger glazed or BBQ dry rub
- Bacon-wrapped Chicken & Jalapeño$12.00
With wasabi-bleu cheese aioli
- Pow Pow Chicken$11.00
With chicken nuggets, pow pow sauce, scallions
- Fried Pickles$9.00
With ranch dressing
- Pork Rinds$8.00
With house BBQ dry rub, spicy aioli
- Pretzels$9.00
Warm, soft, and lightly salted and buttered; served with warm beer cheese
- Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with chicken, cheese blend, applewood-smoked bacon with salsa and sour cream
- Mac-n-Cheese Bites$9.00
Battered and fried Pepper Jack bites; served with spicy aioli
- Steamed Shrimp$15.00+
With cocktail sauce and warm butter. Also available fried for $1.50 additional upcharge
Burgers and Sandwiches
- J. Pepper's Burger$15.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, tobacco onions, on brioche bun with choice of cheese: Ashe co. Cheddar, Swiss, or pepper Jack. Substitute pimento or bleu cheese $1. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry,
- Southern Style Burger$15.00
Angus beef, yellow mustard, chili, slaw, red onion, Cheddar, brioche bun. Add bacon for $1.50 or fried egg for $1.00. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase yo
- Patty Melt$15.00
Angus beef, pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, spicy aioli, sourdough. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especially i
- Black Eyed Pea Burger$11.00Out of stock
House-made black eyed pea patty with spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$12.00
With pimento cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomatoes, lettuce, sourdough
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried, grilled or blackened with lettuce, tomato, pickles, Cheddar, smoked tomato aioli or pesto-glazed with pepper Jack cheese, brioche bun
- Classic French Dip$14.00
With thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss, horseradish sauce, warm hoagie roll, au jus
- Club Sandwich$14.00
With ham, roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onions, garlic herb aioli, sourdough
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
With southern-style chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on choice of buttered croissant, tomato basil wrap, or toasted sourdough
- Roasted Turkey Wrap$10.00
With turkey, roasted tomatoes, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, honey dijon, tomato-basil wrap
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.00
Blackened mahi, shredded cabbage, corn salsa, jalapeño sour cream with two sides
- Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
With house-made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, red onion, buttermilk tartar sauce, brioche bun
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni Flatbread$11.00
With fresh marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$12.00
With blackened chicken, BBQ sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese, fresh cilantro
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread$11.00
With roasted mushrooms, smoked Gruyére cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, roasted garlic cream
- Tomato-Basil Flatbread$10.00
With sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, and fresh basil. Add chicken for $2.50
- Smoked Sausage Flatbread$12.00
With smoked sausage, peppers, roasted tomatoes, garlic cream, and mozzarella
- Meat Lovers Flatbread$12.00
With marinara, pepperoni, ham, bacon, chorizo sausage, mozzarella cheese
- Build Your Own Flatbread$6.00
Entrées
- Blackened Chicken Pasta$19.00
With side salad
- Lunch Grilled Salmon$15.00
With sautéed spinach, smoked tomato vinaigrette, and crispy country ham; dinner entrée served over old mill grit cakes. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase
- Dinner Grilled Salmon$22.00
With sautéed spinach, smoked tomato vinaigrette, and crispy country ham; dinner entrée served over old mill grit cakes. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase
- Grilled Chicken$19.00
Fried, BBQ, or pesto with goat cheese, with two sides
- Pork Tenderloin$18.00
Topped with white pan gravy, with two sides
- Meatloaf & Mashed Potatoes$18.00
Topped with brown gravy, with one side
- Shrimp-n-Grits$19.00
With tomatoes, bacon, and a tarragon cream over old mill cheesy grits or grit cakes, with choice of side salad
- Chicken Pie$16.00
Pulled chicken and pan gravy in flaky pastry with two sides
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Buttermilk-fried with one side
- Blackened Mahi Mahi$20.00
Old mill cheesy grits, sautéed spinach with baby shrimp, roasted tomato relish
- 12 Oz Ribeye$44.00
With one side and choice of salad. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- 6 oz Filet$35.00
With one side and choice of salad. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Crispy Crab Cakes$22.00
With creole mustard, pepper relish, sautéed spinach with one side
- Bone-in Pork Chop$20.00
Bourbon-glazed with two sides. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Three Vegetable Plate$14.00
Choice of three or four sides
- Four Vegetable Plate$16.00
Choice of three or four sides
Soups
Entree Salads
- Spring Garden Salad Entree$11.00
With mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, sweet peppers, carrots, red onions, croutons
- Wedge Salad Entree$11.00
With bleu cheese dressing, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, balsamic reduction
- Caesar Salad Entree$11.00
With romaine, croutons, crispy country ham, Parmesan cheese. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especially if you have ce
- Southern Salad$16.00
With iceburg lettuce, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, pimento cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumber, fried okra croutons, buttermilk ranch
- Goat Cheese, Strawberry, and Spinach Salad$12.00
With baby spinach, red onions, candied pecans, fresh strawberries, and goat cheese, cranberry vinaigrette
- Diner Salad Entree$11.00
With iceberg, shredded cheese, croutons, tomatoes, bacon, buttermilk ranch
Sides Only
- Fried Okra$5.00
- Mac-n-Cheese$5.00
- Collard Greens$5.00
- Chips$5.00
- Fresh Fruit$5.00
- Old Mill Grit Cakes$5.00
- Old Mill Cheesy Grits$5.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts (Seasonal)$5.00
- Green Beans w/ Ham$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.50
Desserts
- Southern Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers and whipped cream
- Warm Brownie Skillet$7.00
With salted caramel ice cream
- Seasonal Southern Pie$7.00
Rotating styles all served with whipped cream. Add vanilla or salted caramel ice cream for $1
- Cheesecake$7.00
With choice of fresh strawberries, chocolate, caramel, or raspberry drizzle
- Gluten-Free Crème Brûlée$6.00
Ask about our weekly flavors!
- Pound Cake$7.00
Southern pound cake topped with strawberries. Warning: these items may be served under-cooked. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical c
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.00
- Salted Carmel Ice Cream$3.00