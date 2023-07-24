J Roo's Restaurant - North Haven
Food Menu
Starters for the Table
10 Pieces Buffalo Shrimp
2 Pieces Arancini
Deep-fried Italian rice balls with beef & peas, topped with marinara and Pecorino Romano
4 Pieces Garlic Knots
Side of marinara
6 Pieces Stuffed Mushrooms
Crabmeat & sherry cream sauce
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese & a touch of crushed red pepper. Served with toast points
Chicken Tender Platter
Chili Mac
Crock full of our housemade mac n' cheese mixed with our spicy chili
Clams Casino
Topped with bell peppers & crispy bacon
***Clams on 1/2 Shell
Cocktail sauce & lemon (12 count). Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness
Eggplant Rollatini App
Fried eggplant, mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Crispy hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce
Half Nachos
J Roo's Chips
Housemade kettle chips with melted Gorgonzola & crispy bacon
J Roo's Hot Antipasto
J. Roo's tenders, buffalo wings, calamari & fried mozzarella served with a variety of dipping sauces
J Roo's Tenders
Hand-breaded tenders served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ buffalo, teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey BBQ sauce. Served with a side of honey mustard, bleu cheese, or ranch dressing
Nachos
A giant stack of tortilla chips topped with Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives & jalapeños. Served with sour cream & salsa
NY Style Calamari
Tossed in marinara & hot cherry peppers
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Prefilled with peppers & onions. 3 pieces
Potato Skins
Crispy skins overstuffed with Cheddar cheese, bacon & broccoli. Served with a side of sour cream
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa
Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips
Sour cream, cream cheese, and Cheddar cheese
Smaller Bites
***Shrimp Cocktail
Served over mixed greens with cocktail sauce
Fried Mozzarella
Hand-breaded - side of marinara
Fried Dough
Served with marinara & grated cheese, cinnamon or sugar
5 Pieces Fried Ravioli
Served with our vodka sauce
5 Pieces Short Rib Beef Ravioli
Fried, served with a side of marinara
Soups
Pint Chicken Soup
Pint Chili
Pint Chili Mac
Pint Corn & Crab Chowder TUESDAY ONLY
Pint Cream of Broccoli TUESDAY ONLY
Pint French Onion
Pint Lasagna Soup WEDNESDAY ONLY
Pint Lobster Bisque FRI SAT SUN ONLY
Pint New England Clam Chowder THURSDAY ONLY
Pint of Pasta Fagioli MONDAY ONLY
Pint Steak & Potato Soup TUESDAY ONLY
Pint Stuffed Pepper Soup TUESDAY ONLY
Quart Chicken
Quart Chili
Quart Chili Mac
Quart Corn & Crab Chowder TUESDAY ONLY
Quart Cream of Broccoli TUESDAY ONLY
Quart French Onion
Quart Lasagna Soup WEDNESDAY ONLY
Quart Lobster Bisque FRI SAT SUN ONLY
Quart New England Clam Chowder THURSDAY ONLY
Quart of Pasta Fagioli MONDAY ONLY
Quart Steak & Potato Soup TUESDAY ONLY
Quart Stuffed Pepper Soup TUESDAY ONLY
Wings
Sides
2 Piece Meatballs
Garlic Bread with Mozz
With mozzarella
Homemade Kettle Chips
Mac & Cheese Side
Onion Rings
Side 4 Large Fried Shrimp
Side 5pc Scallops
Side Broccoli
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Chips & Guac
Side Chips and Salsa
Side Coleslaw
Side Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Pasta
Topped with your choice of marinara, bolognese, Alfredo, pesto or oil & garlic sauce
Side Rice Pilaf
Side Sausage
Side Veggie
Side Baked Potato
Burgers and Dogs
The Coach
Platter. 1/2 lb burger wrapped in a grilled cheese, crispy bacon, & tomatoes. Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness
J Roo's Classic Cheeseburger
Platter. 1/2 lb burger, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness
Texas Burger
Platter. 1/2 lb burger, Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon & BBQ sauce. Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness
West Coast
Platter. Turkey burger, Cheddar cheese, avocado, salsa & spicy tortilla strips
Salmon Burger
Platter. Topped with avocado, lettuce, & tomato
Vegan Burger
Platter. (Peppers, beans, rice, corn, onion, mushrooms & chiles), with lettuce & tomato - mixed veggie as side
Hot Dog Sandwich
Foot long hot dog
Twin Foot Longs
Platter. Served with kraut and chili
Classic J Roo's Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato, topped with American cheese
Italian Specialties
Baked Penne
Penne, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese. Topped with your choice of marinara or bolognese sauce
Broccoli Rabe Dinner
With chicken or sausage. Sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese and a touch of crushed red pepper. Served with toast points
Chicken and Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo
Pasta with grilled chicken & broccoli tossed in our housemade Alfredo sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Served over your choice of pasta
Housemade Lasagna
Housemade lasagna pasta, ricotta cheese, beef, sausage & our housemade marinara sauce layered & topped with mozzarella
J Roo's Fettuccine
J Roo's Linguine
J Roo's Mac and Cheese
Elbow pasta smothered in our housemade cheese sauce
J Roo's Pasta Bomb
Penne, oil & garlic sauce, grilled chicken, sweet longhini sausage, broccoli & sun-dried tomatoes
J Roo's Penne
Linguini and Clams
Served with garlic & olive oil (white) or topped with our housemade marinara sauce (red)
Penne Alla Vodka
Ricotta Ravioli
Baked & topped with mozzarella cheese
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, black olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, black olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Family Garden Salad
Mixed greens, black olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Family Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons
Small J Roo's Fresh Spinach Salad
Blueberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese & shallots
Large J Roo's Fresh Spinach Salad
Blueberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese & shallots
Family J Roo's Fresh Spinach Salad
Blueberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese & shallots
Small 243 State Street Salad
Mixed greens tossed with crumbled Gorgonzola, tomatoes, sliced avocados, dried cranberries & sliced almonds
Large 243 State Street Salad
Mixed greens tossed with crumbled Gorgonzola, tomatoes, sliced avocados, dried cranberries & sliced almonds
Family 243 State Street Salad
Mixed greens tossed with crumbled Gorgonzola, tomatoes, sliced avocados, dried cranberries & sliced almonds
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, drizzled with balsamic glaze & olive oil
Cold Antipasto
Mixed greens topped with red onion, tomato, salami, provolone cheese, ham, turkey, kalamata olives & tuna
Sandwiches, Wraps, Grinders
Classics
BLT
Topped with mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken breaded chicken tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato
Chicken Cutlet
Buffalo chicken breaded chicken tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato
Egg and Cheese
Fried Sole
Lettuce, tomato & tartar
Grilled Cheese
American cheese topped with crispy bacon & tomato. White, wheat or rye toast
Tuna Salad
Chopped celery, lettuce, tomato & onions
Veggie
Mushrooms, olives, roasted peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Entrees - Chicken and Veal
Parmesan
Breaded cutlets topped with our housemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Marsala
Sauteed cutlets with mushrooms in a light marsala wine sauce
Francaise
Egg battered cutlets sauteed in our white wine, lemon & butter sauce
Florentine
Egg battered cutlets sauteed with spinach, white wine, lemon & butter sauce
Siciliano
Breaded cutlet, with housemade marinara sauce, hot cherry peppers, onions & cheese
243 State Street Dinner
Sauteed cutlets, white wine, broccoli rabe, artichokes, hot cherry peppers, & white beans
Piccata
Sauteed cutlets in our white wine, lemon and butter sauce. Topped with fresh capers
Entrees - Seafood
Scallops
Jumbo sea scallops (broiled or fried)
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed with our white wine, garlic & lemon butter sauce. Best served over pasta
Shrimp Fradiavlo
Jumbo shrimp tossed in our spicy marinara sauce. Best served over pasta
Seafood Fradiavlo
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, clams & calamari, in our spicy marinara sauce. Best served over pasta
Salmon Dinner
8 oz fresh salmon. Served baked, blackened or grilled
Sole Dinner
Broiled, fried or stuffed. 2 pieces
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Jumbo shrimp hand-breaded & served with tartar sauce & lemon
Seafood Combo
Sole, scallops and shrimp (broiled or fried)
Mediterranean Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp (6 pieces), cherry tomatoes & feta cheese over rice pilaf in a light butter sauce
Baked Seafood Casserole
Scallops, shrimp, picked lobster meat & melted mozzarella
Entrees - From Our Grill
New York Strip 12 Oz
Strip steak seasoned & grilled to your preference
Rib Eye 16 Oz
Rib eye seasoned & grilled to your preference
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slowly roasted & drenched in BBQ sauce
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slowly roasted & drenched in BBQ sauce
Blackened Pork Chop
10 oz bone-in, French cut chop. Blackened & topped with melted Gorgonzola
Meatloaf
Wrapped in bacon, housemade, topped with gravy
Boneless Chicken Breast
Choice of teriyaki, honey lemon, BBQ or plain
Queen Cut Prime Rib 10 Oz (Friday / Saturday Only)
Prime rib of beef, roasted to your preference in our housemade au jus
King Cut Prime Rib 14 Oz (Friday / Saturday Only)
Prime rib of beef, roasted to your preference in our housemade au jus
Children's Menu
Dessert
Pizza
Small Pizza
Small Mozzarella Pizza
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Small Plain with Grated Cheese Pizza
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Small 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
Small BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato
Small Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil
Small Buffalo Shrimp Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp
Small Caprese Pizza
White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle
Small Chicken Cutlet Pizza
Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ
Small Clams Casino Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers
Small Four Cheese Pizza
Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan
Small Gluten Free
Small Grilled Chicken Pizza
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon
Small J Roo's Meat Lovers Pizza
Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham
Small J Roo's Pesto Pizza
White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce
Small J Roo's Super Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Small Lasagna Pizza
Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs
Small Lobster Pizza
Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges
Small Mac and Cheese Pizza
White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese
Small Margherita Pizza
Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese
Small Mashed Potato Pizza
White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon
Small McRoo's Pizza
Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles
Small Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)
Small Mexican Pizza
Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce
Small Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Small S'mores Pizza
Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust
Small Seafood Pizza
Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white
Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white
Small Supreme Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil
Small Veggie Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms
Medium Pizza
Medium Mozzarella Pizza
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Medium Plain with Grated Cheese Pizza
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Medium 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
Medium BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato
Medium Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil
Medium Buffalo Shrimp Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp
Medium Caprese Pizza
White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Medium Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle
Medium Chicken Cutlet Pizza
Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ
Medium Clams Casino Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers
Medium Four Cheese Pizza
Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan
Medium Grilled Chicken Pizza
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon
Medium Mac and Cheese Pizza
White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese
Medium J Roo's Meat Lovers Pizza
Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham
Medium J Roo's Pesto Pizza
White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce
Medium J Roo's Super Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Medium Lasagna Pizza
Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs
Medium Lobster Pizza
Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges
Medium Margherita Pizza
Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese
Medium Mashed Potato Pizza
White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon
Medium McRoo's Pizza
Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles
Medium Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)
Medium Mexican Pizza
Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce
Medium Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Medium S'mores Pizza
Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust
Medium Seafood Pizza
Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white
Medium Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white
Medium Supreme Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil
Medium Veggie Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms
Large Pizza
Large Mozzarella Pizza
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Large Plain with Grated Cheese Pizza
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Large 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
Large BLT Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato
Large Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil
Large Buffalo Shrimp Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp
Large Caprese Pizza
White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle
Large Chicken Cutlet Pizza
Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ
Large Clams Casino Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers
Large Four Cheese Pizza
Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan
Large Grilled Chicken Pizza
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon
Large J Roo's Meat Lovers Pizza
Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham
Large J Roo's Pesto Pizza
White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce
Large J Roo's Super Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Large Lasagna Pizza
Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs
Large Lobster Pizza
Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges
Large Mac and Cheese Pizza
White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese
Large Margherita Pizza
Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese
Large Mashed Potato Pizza
White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon
Large McRoo's Pizza
Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles
Large Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)
Large Mexican Pizza
Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce
Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Large S'mores Pizza
Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust
Large Seafood Pizza
Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white
Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white
Large Supreme Veggie Pizza
Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil
Large Veggie Pizza
Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms
Bread/Pie/Calzone
Personal Pizza*
Personal Mozzarella
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Personal Plain with Grated Cheese
All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.
Personal BLT
Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato
Personal Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil
Personal Buffalo Shrimp
Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp
Personal Caprese
White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle
Personal Chicken Cutlet
Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ
Personal Clams Casino
White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers
Personal Four Cheese
Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan
Personal Grilled Chicken Pizza
Personal Hawaiian
Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon
Personal J Roo's Meat Lovers
Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham
Personal J Roo's Pesto
White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce
Personal J Roo's Super
Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Personal Lasagna
Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs
Personal Lobster Pie
Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges
Personal Mac and Cheese
White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese
Personal Margherita
Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese
Personal Mashed Potato Pie
White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon
Personal McRoo's
Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles
Personal Mediterranean Pie
Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)
Personal Mexican
Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce
Personal Philly Cheesesteak
White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers
Personal S'mores Pie
Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust
Personal Seafood
Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white
Personal Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white
Personal Supreme Veggie
Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil
Personal Veggie
Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms