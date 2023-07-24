Food Menu

Starters for the Table

10 Pieces Buffalo Shrimp

$13.25

2 Pieces Arancini

$10.50

Deep-fried Italian rice balls with beef & peas, topped with marinara and Pecorino Romano

4 Pieces Garlic Knots

$10.75

Side of marinara

6 Pieces Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.75

Crabmeat & sherry cream sauce

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$13.75

Sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese & a touch of crushed red pepper. Served with toast points

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Chili Mac

$7.25

Crock full of our housemade mac n' cheese mixed with our spicy chili

Clams Casino

$14.00

Topped with bell peppers & crispy bacon

***Clams on 1/2 Shell

$16.75

Cocktail sauce & lemon (12 count). Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness

Eggplant Rollatini App

$14.00

Fried eggplant, mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$14.75

Crispy hand-breaded calamari served with marinara sauce

Half Nachos

$12.25

J Roo's Chips

$13.00

Housemade kettle chips with melted Gorgonzola & crispy bacon

J Roo's Hot Antipasto

$17.25

J. Roo's tenders, buffalo wings, calamari & fried mozzarella served with a variety of dipping sauces

J Roo's Tenders

$11.50

Hand-breaded tenders served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ buffalo, teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey BBQ sauce. Served with a side of honey mustard, bleu cheese, or ranch dressing

Nachos

$14.75

A giant stack of tortilla chips topped with Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives & jalapeños. Served with sour cream & salsa

NY Style Calamari

$15.75

Tossed in marinara & hot cherry peppers

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.75

Prefilled with peppers & onions. 3 pieces

Potato Skins

$13.75

Crispy skins overstuffed with Cheddar cheese, bacon & broccoli. Served with a side of sour cream

Quesadillas

$12.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Chips

$9.00

Sour cream, cream cheese, and Cheddar cheese

Smaller Bites

***Shrimp Cocktail

$15.75

Served over mixed greens with cocktail sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$11.75

Hand-breaded - side of marinara

Fried Dough

$8.75

Served with marinara & grated cheese, cinnamon or sugar

5 Pieces Fried Ravioli

$13.00

Served with our vodka sauce

5 Pieces Short Rib Beef Ravioli

$13.00

Fried, served with a side of marinara

Soups

Pint Chicken Soup

$5.75

Pint Chili

$7.50

Pint Chili Mac

$7.50

Pint Corn & Crab Chowder TUESDAY ONLY

$7.50

Pint Cream of Broccoli TUESDAY ONLY

$7.50

Pint French Onion

$6.50

Pint Lasagna Soup WEDNESDAY ONLY

$7.50

Pint Lobster Bisque FRI SAT SUN ONLY

$7.50

Pint New England Clam Chowder THURSDAY ONLY

$7.50

Pint of Pasta Fagioli MONDAY ONLY

$7.50

Pint Steak & Potato Soup TUESDAY ONLY

$7.50

Pint Stuffed Pepper Soup TUESDAY ONLY

$7.50

Quart Chicken

$10.95

Quart Chili

$14.50

Quart Chili Mac

$13.75

Quart Corn & Crab Chowder TUESDAY ONLY

$14.50

Quart Cream of Broccoli TUESDAY ONLY

$14.50

Quart French Onion

$12.50

Quart Lasagna Soup WEDNESDAY ONLY

$14.50

Quart Lobster Bisque FRI SAT SUN ONLY

$14.50

Quart New England Clam Chowder THURSDAY ONLY

$14.50

Quart of Pasta Fagioli MONDAY ONLY

$14.50

Quart Steak & Potato Soup TUESDAY ONLY

$14.50

Quart Stuffed Pepper Soup TUESDAY ONLY

$14.50

Wings

10 Pieces Wings

$16.00

20 Pieces Wings

$31.50

30 Pieces Wings

$47.00

40 Pieces Wings

$62.00

100 Pieces Wings

$142.00

Sides

2 Piece Meatballs

$6.00

Garlic Bread with Mozz

$7.75

With mozzarella

Homemade Kettle Chips

$4.50

Mac & Cheese Side

$9.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Side 4 Large Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Side 5pc Scallops

$14.25

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$10.75

Side Chips & Guac

$6.50

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.25

Side Coleslaw

$2.75

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Pasta

$9.25

Topped with your choice of marinara, bolognese, Alfredo, pesto or oil & garlic sauce

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.50

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Veggie

$5.25

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Burgers and Dogs

The Coach

Platter. 1/2 lb burger wrapped in a grilled cheese, crispy bacon, & tomatoes. Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness

J Roo's Classic Cheeseburger

Platter. 1/2 lb burger, American cheese, lettuce & tomato. Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness

Texas Burger

Platter. 1/2 lb burger, Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon & BBQ sauce. Thoroughly cooking meats, poultry, seafood or egg reduces the risk of foodborne illness

West Coast

Platter. Turkey burger, Cheddar cheese, avocado, salsa & spicy tortilla strips

Salmon Burger

Platter. Topped with avocado, lettuce, & tomato

Vegan Burger

Platter. (Peppers, beans, rice, corn, onion, mushrooms & chiles), with lettuce & tomato - mixed veggie as side

Hot Dog Sandwich

$8.75

Foot long hot dog

Twin Foot Longs

$12.75

Platter. Served with kraut and chili

Classic J Roo's Turkey Burger

Lettuce, tomato, topped with American cheese

Italian Specialties

Baked Penne

$21.00

Penne, ricotta, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese. Topped with your choice of marinara or bolognese sauce

Broccoli Rabe Dinner

$24.25

With chicken or sausage. Sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese and a touch of crushed red pepper. Served with toast points

Chicken and Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$23.25

Pasta with grilled chicken & broccoli tossed in our housemade Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$22.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed with mozzarella & ricotta cheese. Served over your choice of pasta

Housemade Lasagna

$20.00

Housemade lasagna pasta, ricotta cheese, beef, sausage & our housemade marinara sauce layered & topped with mozzarella

J Roo's Fettuccine

$18.50

J Roo's Linguine

$18.50

J Roo's Mac and Cheese

$17.75

Elbow pasta smothered in our housemade cheese sauce

J Roo's Pasta Bomb

$22.50

Penne, oil & garlic sauce, grilled chicken, sweet longhini sausage, broccoli & sun-dried tomatoes

J Roo's Penne

$18.50

Linguini and Clams

$24.00

Served with garlic & olive oil (white) or topped with our housemade marinara sauce (red)

Penne Alla Vodka

$20.00

Ricotta Ravioli

$19.00

Baked & topped with mozzarella cheese

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, black olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Large Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, black olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Family Garden Salad

$25.00

Mixed greens, black olives, onions, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, American cheese, Swiss cheese, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, and housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Family Caesar Salad

$25.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, housemade garlic-Parmesan croutons

Small J Roo's Fresh Spinach Salad

$8.50

Blueberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese & shallots

Large J Roo's Fresh Spinach Salad

$10.50

Blueberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese & shallots

Family J Roo's Fresh Spinach Salad

$28.50

Blueberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese & shallots

Small 243 State Street Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens tossed with crumbled Gorgonzola, tomatoes, sliced avocados, dried cranberries & sliced almonds

Large 243 State Street Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens tossed with crumbled Gorgonzola, tomatoes, sliced avocados, dried cranberries & sliced almonds

Family 243 State Street Salad

$29.50

Mixed greens tossed with crumbled Gorgonzola, tomatoes, sliced avocados, dried cranberries & sliced almonds

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, drizzled with balsamic glaze & olive oil

Cold Antipasto

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with red onion, tomato, salami, provolone cheese, ham, turkey, kalamata olives & tuna

Sandwiches, Wraps, Grinders

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Chicken Cutlet

Club

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Ceasar

Italian Chicken

J Roo's Cold Cut Combo

Lobster Roll

Meatloaf Wrapped in Bacon

Pastrami and Swiss

Pastrami Rueben

Philly Steak and Cheese

Pick Your Parmesan

Prime Rib Au Jus

Turkey

Salami

Ham

Classics

BLT

Topped with mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo chicken breaded chicken tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato

Chicken Cutlet

Buffalo chicken breaded chicken tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato

Egg and Cheese

Fried Sole

Lettuce, tomato & tartar

Grilled Cheese

American cheese topped with crispy bacon & tomato. White, wheat or rye toast

Tuna Salad

Chopped celery, lettuce, tomato & onions

Veggie

Mushrooms, olives, roasted peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Entrees - Chicken and Veal

Parmesan

$23.00

Breaded cutlets topped with our housemade marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Marsala

$23.00

Sauteed cutlets with mushrooms in a light marsala wine sauce

Francaise

$23.00

Egg battered cutlets sauteed in our white wine, lemon & butter sauce

Florentine

$23.00

Egg battered cutlets sauteed with spinach, white wine, lemon & butter sauce

Siciliano

$24.00

Breaded cutlet, with housemade marinara sauce, hot cherry peppers, onions & cheese

243 State Street Dinner

$25.00

Sauteed cutlets, white wine, broccoli rabe, artichokes, hot cherry peppers, & white beans

Piccata

$23.00

Sauteed cutlets in our white wine, lemon and butter sauce. Topped with fresh capers

Entrees - Seafood

Scallops

$29.00

Jumbo sea scallops (broiled or fried)

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with our white wine, garlic & lemon butter sauce. Best served over pasta

Shrimp Fradiavlo

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp tossed in our spicy marinara sauce. Best served over pasta

Seafood Fradiavlo

$32.00

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, clams & calamari, in our spicy marinara sauce. Best served over pasta

Salmon Dinner

$27.75

8 oz fresh salmon. Served baked, blackened or grilled

Sole Dinner

$26.50

Broiled, fried or stuffed. 2 pieces

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp hand-breaded & served with tartar sauce & lemon

Seafood Combo

$29.00

Sole, scallops and shrimp (broiled or fried)

Mediterranean Shrimp

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp (6 pieces), cherry tomatoes & feta cheese over rice pilaf in a light butter sauce

Baked Seafood Casserole

$34.00

Scallops, shrimp, picked lobster meat & melted mozzarella

Entrees - From Our Grill

New York Strip 12 Oz

$28.50

Strip steak seasoned & grilled to your preference

Rib Eye 16 Oz

$29.75

Rib eye seasoned & grilled to your preference

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Slowly roasted & drenched in BBQ sauce

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Slowly roasted & drenched in BBQ sauce

Blackened Pork Chop

$21.00

10 oz bone-in, French cut chop. Blackened & topped with melted Gorgonzola

Meatloaf

$21.50

Wrapped in bacon, housemade, topped with gravy

Boneless Chicken Breast

$21.50

Choice of teriyaki, honey lemon, BBQ or plain

Queen Cut Prime Rib 10 Oz (Friday / Saturday Only)

$27.00

Prime rib of beef, roasted to your preference in our housemade au jus

King Cut Prime Rib 14 Oz (Friday / Saturday Only)

$31.00

Prime rib of beef, roasted to your preference in our housemade au jus

Children's Menu

Grilled Cheese Platter Kids

$12.50

Kids Chicken Tender Platter

$12.50

Kids Linguini and Meatball

$12.50

Kids Ziti and Meatball

$12.50

Kids Hot Dog Platter

$12.50

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$12.50

Kids Ricotta Ravioli

$12.50

Dessert

***Carrot Cake

***Chocolate Lovin' Cake

***Lemon Meringue Pie

***Chocolate Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

***Cheesecake

***Tiramisu

***Pint Ice Cream

$5.50

***Quart Ice Cream

$9.50

***Oreo Cookie Pie

***Gluten Free Flourless Chocolate Cake

***Mini Cannoli

$1.25

***Apple Crumble with Ice Cream

Misc

1 Piece of Salmon

$13.50

16oz Gravy

$3.50

16oz Pizza Sauce

$5.00

16oz Sauce

$4.00

2oz Crushed Red Pepper

$0.75

2oz Grated Cheese

$1.00

32oz Gravy

$8.00

32oz Pizza Sauce

$10.00

32oz Sauce

$8.00

4oz Guacomole

$2.00

8oz Grated Cheese

$4.50

8oz Gravy

$2.00

8oz Sauce

$2.00

ADD ON

Bag of Flour

$35.00

Cannalini Beans to Entree

$2.75

Cups

$0.10

DONT MAKE

Doz. Hard Rolls

$11.00

Full Loaf

$3.50

Gluten Free Dough

$8.50

Half Doz. Hard Rolls

$6.00

Half Loaf Bread

$1.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Hard Roll

$2.00

Large Dough

$2.75

LB Mozz

$10.00

Medium Dough

$2.25

No Bag Do A Box

No Box Do A Bag

NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

$50.00

Pizza Bread for Here

Pizza Bread To Go

$0.50

Plates and Napkins

$0.10

Quart Chicken

$14.00

Quart Egg Salad

$14.00

Quart Tuna

$15.00

Rack Refundable

$5.00

Serving Spoons

$0.35

Silverware

$0.10

Small Dough

$2.00

Sterno

$1.00

Dressings

1000 Island

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ Sauce

Blue Cheese

Buffalo Sauce

Caesar Dressing

Cocktail Sauce

Crushed Red Pepper

Grated Cheese

Guacamole

Honey Mustard

House Italian

Lemon Vinagrette

Marinara Sauce

Oil & Vinegar

Parm Peppercorn

Ranch

Raspberry Vinagrette

Red Vinegar

Salsa

Sour Cream

Tartar Sauce

Teriyaki

Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Mozzarella Pizza

$11.75

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Small Plain with Grated Cheese Pizza

$11.50

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Small 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

Small BLT Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato

Small Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza

$15.50

White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil

Small Buffalo Shrimp Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp

Small Caprese Pizza

$14.75

White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle

Small Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$14.50

Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ

Small Clams Casino Pizza

$14.75

White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers

Small Four Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan

Small Gluten Free

$14.50

Small Grilled Chicken Pizza

$14.50

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.50

Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon

Small J Roo's Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham

Small J Roo's Pesto Pizza

$14.75

White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce

Small J Roo's Super Pizza

$15.75

Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Small Lasagna Pizza

$14.75

Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs

Small Lobster Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges

Small Mac and Cheese Pizza

$15.00

White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese

Small Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese

Small Mashed Potato Pizza

$14.50

White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon

Small McRoo's Pizza

$15.00

Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles

Small Mediterranean Pizza

$15.50

Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)

Small Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce

Small Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$15.25

White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Small S'mores Pizza

$13.50

Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust

Small Seafood Pizza

$16.00

Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white

Small Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$15.00

Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white

Small Supreme Veggie Pizza

$15.25

Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil

Small Veggie Pizza

$14.50

Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms

Medium Pizza

Medium Mozzarella Pizza

$13.75

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Medium Plain with Grated Cheese Pizza

$13.50

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Medium 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

Medium BLT Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato

Medium Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza

$18.50

White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil

Medium Buffalo Shrimp Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp

Medium Caprese Pizza

$17.75

White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Medium Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$16.50

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$18.50

Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle

Medium Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$17.50

Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ

Medium Clams Casino Pizza

$17.75

White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers

Medium Four Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan

Medium Grilled Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$17.50

Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon

Medium Mac and Cheese Pizza

$18.00

White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese

Medium J Roo's Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham

Medium J Roo's Pesto Pizza

$17.75

White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce

Medium J Roo's Super Pizza

$18.75

Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Medium Lasagna Pizza

$17.75

Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs

Medium Lobster Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges

Medium Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese

Medium Mashed Potato Pizza

$17.50

White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon

Medium McRoo's Pizza

$18.00

Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles

Medium Mediterranean Pizza

$18.50

Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)

Medium Mexican Pizza

$18.50

Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce

Medium Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.25

White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Medium S'mores Pizza

$16.50

Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust

Medium Seafood Pizza

$19.00

Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white

Medium Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$18.00

Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white

Medium Supreme Veggie Pizza

$18.25

Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil

Medium Veggie Pizza

$17.50

Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms

Large Pizza

Large Mozzarella Pizza

$16.25

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Large Plain with Grated Cheese Pizza

$16.00

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Large 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

Large BLT Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato

Large Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza

$23.50

White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil

Large Buffalo Shrimp Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp

Large Caprese Pizza

$22.75

White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.50

Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle

Large Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$22.50

Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ

Large Clams Casino Pizza

$22.75

White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers

Large Four Cheese Pizza

$22.75

Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan

Large Grilled Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon

Large J Roo's Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham

Large J Roo's Pesto Pizza

$22.75

White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce

Large J Roo's Super Pizza

$23.75

Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Large Lasagna Pizza

$22.75

Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs

Large Lobster Pizza

$31.00

Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges

Large Mac and Cheese Pizza

$23.00

White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese

Large Margherita Pizza

$21.50

Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese

Large Mashed Potato Pizza

$22.50

White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon

Large McRoo's Pizza

$23.00

Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles

Large Mediterranean Pizza

$23.50

Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)

Large Mexican Pizza

$23.50

Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce

Large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.25

White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Large S'mores Pizza

$21.50

Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust

Large Seafood Pizza

$24.00

Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white

Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$23.00

Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white

Large Supreme Veggie Pizza

$23.25

Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil

Large Veggie Pizza

$22.50

Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms

Bread/Pie/Calzone

Stuff Your Own Covered Pie

$17.50

Top & bottom crust with mozzarella, one house topping, & side of marinara

Small Calzone

$13.75

Ricotta, mozzarella & a side of marinara sauce

Large Calzone

$19.50

Ricotta, mozzarella & a side of marinara sauce

Stuffed Bread

$10.75

Mozzarella & one house topping

Personal Pizza*

Personal Mozzarella

$10.75

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Personal Plain with Grated Cheese

$10.50

All Classic Pizzas Come with Red Sauce, Please Select the Option after Topping If You Would Like White Sauce.

Personal BLT

$14.00

Mozzarella, bacon, ranch dressing, topped with lettuce & tomato

Personal Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$14.50

White pie, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sweet longhini sausage, garlic & olive oil

Personal Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese and spicy shrimp

Personal Caprese

$13.75

White pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic, olive oil & fresh basil

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

Chicken cutlet, bacon with ranch drizzle

Personal Chicken Cutlet

$13.50

Parmesan, buffalo or BBQ

Personal Clams Casino

$13.75

White pie, mozzarella, baby clams, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, bacon, & sweet peppers

Personal Four Cheese

$13.50

Red pie, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan

Personal Grilled Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Personal Hawaiian

$13.50

Red pie, mozzarella, ham, pineapple & bacon

Personal J Roo's Meat Lovers

$15.00

Red pie with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon & ham

Personal J Roo's Pesto

$13.75

White pie, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken & garlic pesto sauce

Personal J Roo's Super

$14.75

Red pie, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Personal Lasagna

$13.75

Lasagna red pie, mozzarella, ricotta, sausage & meatballs

Personal Lobster Pie

$20.00

Mozzarella, hand picked lobster meat, Parmesan, and garlic with lemon wedges

Personal Mac and Cheese

$14.00

White pie smothered in our housemade mac-n-cheese

Personal Margherita

$12.50

Red pie, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & Pecorino Romano cheese

Personal Mashed Potato Pie

$13.50

White pie, Monterey Jack cheese, housemade mashed potatoes, garlic, onions, & crispy bacon

Personal McRoo's

$14.00

Beef, onions, McRoo sauce & cheese topped with pickles

Personal Mediterranean Pie

$14.50

Spinach, feta, garlic, cherry tomatoes & grilled chicken (white)

Personal Mexican

$14.50

Mozzarella, sour cream, jalapeños, onions & housemade Mexican beef. White topped with lettuce

Personal Philly Cheesesteak

$14.25

White pie, mozzarella, Philly steak, onions, mushrooms & sweet peppers

Personal S'mores Pie

$12.50

Nutella, marshmallows, crushed grahams on our pizza crust

Personal Seafood

$15.00

Shrimp, clams, calamari, scallops, mozzarella & garlic, white

Personal Shrimp Scampi

$14.00

Shrimp, mozzarella, & garlic, white

Personal Supreme Veggie

$14.25

Mozzarella, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, broccoli, eggplant, fresh tomato, roasted peppers & fresh basil

Personal Veggie

$13.50

Red pie, mozzarella, onions, sweet peppers, & mushrooms

Pizza Slice

Slice Mozz Pizza

$2.75

Slice 4 Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Slice BBQ Chicken Pizza

$3.25

Slice Broccoli Rabe Saus Pizza Red Sauce

$3.25

Slice Buffalo Shrimp Pizza

$3.50

Slice Chicken Culet Parm Pizza

$3.25

Slice Clams Casino Pizza Red Sauce

$3.25

Slice Grilled Chicken Pizza

$3.25

Slice Hawaiian Pizza

$3.25

Slice Meatlovers Pizza

$3.75

Slice Lasagna Pizza

$3.25

Slice McRoo Pizza

$2.25

Slice Pesto Chicken Pizza

$2.25

Slice Super Pizza

$3.75

Slice Supreme Veggie Pizza Red Sauce

$3.25

Slice Veggie Pizza

$3.25

Pizza Side

Blue Cheese

Ranch

Grated Cheese

Red Pepper

Marinara 8oz

$2.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Bailey's Coffee

$9.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$10.00

Beach Bum Martini

$9.00

Black Walnut

$8.00

Blood Orange Mule

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Botanical Bliss

$9.00

Bourbon Kiss

$9.00

Caramel Pink Martini

$12.00

Cherry Mule

$7.50

Chocolate in Manhattan

$9.50

Cran Apple Moscow Mule

$7.50

Cucumber Cooler

$8.50

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Dirty

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Godiva Choc Martini

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Italian Coffee

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Margarita

$9.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Midnight in Austin

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

North Haven Stiles

$8.00

Nutty Mudslide

$9.00

Orange Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$9.00

PITCHER Margarita

$35.00

PITCHER Red Sangria

$35.00

PITCHER White Sangria

$35.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Rose Sangria

$10.00

Rubylicious

$9.00

Side Car

$9.50

Spanish Dove

$9.00

Sparkling Revenge

$9.00

Special Martini

$12.00

Spiked Lemonade

$8.50

Sweet Revenge

$9.00

Thirst Quencher

$9.00

Tito's Shandy

$9.00

Titorita

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$9.50

Vengeance Cosmopolitan

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

***Fountain Soda

$2.75

***12 Oz Foxon Park Bottle

$2.75

***1 Ltr Foxon Park Soda

$3.50

***2 Ltr Foxon Park Soda

$4.25

***Fountain Soda Pitcher

$8.00

***Bottled Water

$2.40

***Lemonade

$3.00

***Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

***Apple Juice

$3.25

***Cranberry Juice

$3.25

***Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

***Orange Juice

$3.25

***Pineapple Juice

$3.50

***Shirley Temple

$3.25

***Milk

$3.25

***Chocolate Milk

$3.25

***Hot Chocolate

$3.25

***Hot Tea

$3.00

***Coffee

$2.95

***Coffee Pitcher

$13.50

***Espresso

$4.00

***Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

***Pitcher Lemonade

$10.00

***Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

***Ginger Beer

$4.00

Draft Beers

Blue Point Blueberry

$7.00

Blue Point Toasted Lager

$6.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Budweiser Draft

$4.50

Center Street Wicked Hoppah

$8.00

Cisco Grey Lady

$8.00

City Steam Naughty Nurse

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

Goose Island IPA

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Harpoon Juicier

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Lawson Sip of Sunshine

$8.00

Maine Lunch

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.50

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

New England Fuzzy Baby Ducks

$8.00

New England Sea Hag

$7.00

Peroni Draft

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Sixpoint Cold Seal

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Tribus Benji

$8.00

Two Roads Road 2 Ruin

$8.00

Whalers Rise

$7.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.50

Mckenzies Black Cherry

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$5.50

Becks

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Bud Zero

$5.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Redbridge

$5.50

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Canned Beer

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$7.00

Sunny D Seltzer

$7.00

Truly Flavors

$6.00

White Claw Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

Red

Glass Six Degrees Pinot Noir

$8.00

Bottle Six Degrees Pinot Noir

$26.00

Glass House Merlot

$8.00

Bottle House Merlot

$26.00

Glass Giulio Straccali Chianti

$8.50

Bottle Giulio Straccali Chianti

$33.00

Glass Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$8.50

Bottle Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$33.00

Glass Vena Herminia Tempranillo

$8.50

Bottle Vena Herminia Tempranillo

$33.00

Glass House Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bottle House Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Glass Jam Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

Bottle Jam Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Glass Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50

Bottle Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Glass Altos Del Plata Malbec

$8.00

Bottle Altos Del Plata Malbec

$26.00

Glass Sella Antia Toscana Rosso Red Blend

$8.50

Bottle Sella Antia Toscana Rosso Red Blend

$33.00

Glass Jacob Creek Shiraz

$8.50

Bottle Jacob Creek Shiraz

$33.00

White

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bottle House Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Glass Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Glass Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Bottle Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Glass Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

Bottle Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Glass Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

Bottle Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Glass House Chardonnay

$8.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$26.00

Glass Estancia Chardonnay

$8.50

Bottle Estancia Chardonnay

$33.00

Glass Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.50

Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$39.00

Glass Seven Daughters Moscato

$8.50

Bottle Seven Daughters Moscato

$33.00

Glass Pacific Rim Riesling

$8.50

Bottle Pacific Rim Riesling

$33.00

Glass Broadent Vinho Verde

$8.00

Bottle Broadent Vinho Verde

$26.00

Rose

Glass Coastal Vines White Zinfandel

$8.00

Bottle Coastal Vines White Zinfandel

$26.00

Glass The Beach by Whispering Angel Rose

$9.50

Bottle The Beach by Whispering Angel Rose

$39.00

Champagne

Glass Maschio Prosecco

$8.50

Bottle Maschio Prosecco

$33.00

Monday

Lunch

Blackened Salmon Burger

$14.00

Chicken Parm Silders

$12.00

Stuffed Peppers

$14.00

pizza spec

$12.00