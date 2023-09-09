J’s Tavern 2115 Oak Grove Rd
J's Tavern
Burgers/Poboys
Burger
10oz Hereford beef patty Cooked to temp
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast Choice of fried or grilled.
Roast Beef Poboy
Slow cooked roast beef w/debris gravy Options: Homemade remoulade, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Shrimp Poboy
Deep fried cajun style shrimp. Options: Homemade remoulade, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Oyster Poboy
Deep fried cajun style oysters Options: Homemade remoulade, mayo, mustard, lettuce. tomato, onion, pickle
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye grilled/sliced on hambrger bun or Leidenheimer bread Options: homemade remoulade, mayo. mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Appetizers/Bar Bites
Southwest Eggrolls
Deep fried cripsy eggrolls, chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers
12" Pizza
Options:pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon bits, cheese, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomato
Wings
Hardwood smoked wing, deep fried Tossed or plain your choice of sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy deep fried. Your choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders (4)
4 All breast chicken tenderloin, lightly breaded deep fried. Your choice of sauce
Pickle Fries
Masa battered deep fried pickles. Your chioce of sauce
Corn Ribs
Spicy deep fried corn ribs seasoned with togarashi, feta cheese, butter creme sauce