Popular Items

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Ribeye grilled/sliced on hambrger bun or Leidenheimer bread Options: homemade remoulade, mayo. mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken breast Choice of fried or grilled.

J's Tavern

Burgers/Poboys

Burger

$13.95

10oz Hereford beef patty Cooked to temp

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken breast Choice of fried or grilled.

Roast Beef Poboy

$14.95

Slow cooked roast beef w/debris gravy Options: Homemade remoulade, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Shrimp Poboy

$14.95

Deep fried cajun style shrimp. Options: Homemade remoulade, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Oyster Poboy

$14.95

Deep fried cajun style oysters Options: Homemade remoulade, mayo, mustard, lettuce. tomato, onion, pickle

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Ribeye grilled/sliced on hambrger bun or Leidenheimer bread Options: homemade remoulade, mayo. mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Sides

Beer Battered French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.95

Whiskey Battered Onion Rings

$4.95

Pickle Fries

$5.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Salads

Salad

$8.95

Kids Menu

Corn Dog

$3.95

Served with choice of dipping sauce

7" Pizza

$7.95

Options: Pepperoni, cheese. italian sausage, tomato, onion, bell pepper, bacon bits, jalapeno

Just Fries

$4.95

Large order

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.95

Add Fries

$2.00

Desserts

New Orleans Bread Pudding

$5.95

Made in house New Orleans bread pudding Option: Bourbon Glaze

Root Beer Float

$4.95

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with a bottle of Barqs root beer

Butter Toffee Cake

$5.95

Mini bundt cake with buttery gooey toffee topping oozing down the sides

Dipping Sauces/Dressings

Made In House

$1.00

Ranch, Blu Cheese, Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce, Tartar Sauce

Others

$1.00

1000 Island, Ceasar, Italian, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, Marinara, Sweet Sour, Buffalo, Carolina Reeper, Gochujang

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, Pink Lemonade, Mello Yello

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Regular, Sugar Free, Blueberry, Tropical, Coconut Berry

Tea

$2.50

Sweet/Unsweet

Old Fashion Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Bottle

Steak Night

Ribeye

$32.95

Filet

$36.95

Extra Potato

$3.95

Extra Toast

$1.45

Extra Salad

$3.95

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Late Night Menu (9pm-1:30am)

Southwest Eggrolls (3)

$9.95

12" Pizza

$12.95

7" Pizza

$8.95

Wings (6)

$8.95

Wings (12)

$16.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.95

Pickle Fries

$8.95

Corn ribs

$9.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

French Fries

$7.95

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.95

Extra Sauces

$1.00

Baskets

Shrimp (6) Basket

$13.95

Oyster (6) Basket

$13.95

Wing (6) Basket

$10.95

Chicken Tender (4) Basket

$12.95

Sliders

Pulled Pork

$8.95

Brisket

$8.95

Burger

$8.95

Appetizers/Bar Bites

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.95

Deep fried cripsy eggrolls, chicken, black beans, corn, bell peppers

12" Pizza

$11.95

Options:pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon bits, cheese, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomato

Wings

$8.95+

Hardwood smoked wing, deep fried Tossed or plain your choice of sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Crispy deep fried. Your choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.95

4 All breast chicken tenderloin, lightly breaded deep fried. Your choice of sauce

Pickle Fries

$8.95

Masa battered deep fried pickles. Your chioce of sauce

Corn Ribs

$9.95

Spicy deep fried corn ribs seasoned with togarashi, feta cheese, butter creme sauce

Bar Menu

Beer

Dos Equis

$5.00

Yuengling Tradtional

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Wise Acre Gotta Get Up

$5.00

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan

$5.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Leinenkugel Juicy Peach

$5.00

Key City Speakeasy

$5.00

Kentucky Vanilla Cream

$5.00

Chandeleur Loretta

$5.00

Chandeleur Surfside

$5.00

So Pro Crowd Control

$5.00

So Pro Suzy B

$5.00

Urban South Lime Cucumber

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Budwieser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Ultra Infusion Prickly Pear

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Heineken

$4.25

Busch Light

$3.00

Natty Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Modelo Esp

$4.25

Guiness

$4.25

Lagunitas IPA

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Angry Orchard Green

$4.25

Ghost Machine IPA

$4.25

Ace Pineapple Cider Cans

$4.25

High Noon

$5.00

Cayman Jack

$4.25

Simply Peach Variety

$4.00

White Claw Variety

$4.25

Smirnoff Ice Org

$4.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Mom Water

$4.50

Sunny D Vodka

$4.50

Nutrl Vodka Pineapple

$4.50

Jack & Coke

$5.00

O’douls

$3.50

Heineken 0.00

$4.25

Colors Edge

$3.50

Sodas/Mixers/Juices

Red Bull Regular

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.50

Red Bull Tropical

$4.50

Red Bull Coconut Berry

$4.50

Orange Juice Bottle

$3.00

Cranberry Juice Bottle

$3.00

Pineapple Juice Can

$3.00

Tonic Water Bottle

$3.00

Club Soda Bottle

$3.00

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

$3.50

Zing Zang Margarita Mix

$3.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$2.00

Dr Pepper can

$2.00

Mt Dew Can

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Pickle Juice

$3.50

Retail

Merch

T-Shirts

$25.00

Caps

$20.00

Pint Glass Koozie

$10.00

Bottle/Can Koozie

$6.00

Misc

Lemon Lime Salt

$2.50

Extra Cherries

$1.50