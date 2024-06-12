J. Selby's
Featured Items
- Crunchwrap
House taco 'meat,' vegan cheese sauce, peppers, onions, marinated cabbage, chipotle sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onion & a crunchy tostada wrapped inside of a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection (Want this GF? Check out our Crunchwrap Bowl!)$16.00
- Dirty Double
Two plant-based patties, cheeze, lettuce, pickles, onions & special sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun (GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)$17.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, walnut parmesan, croutons, house Caesar dressing & your choice of protein(s) (Can be made gluten-free by choosing chickin'/tofu/mushrooms AND omitting croutons)$16.00
Utensils & Napkins
Donate To Our Community Bowl Program
- Donate
Any time we’re open, anyone can receive a Community Bowl free-of-charge. Simply give us a call or stop in the restaurant. Thank you for helping us continue be able to provide these meals for our community! All help is truly appreciated. We love being able to support our neighborhood in this way. -the j. selby’s team
Specials
- Breakfast Burger - new!
A brioche bun loaded with a meatless patty, Just Egg, a hashbrown, spinach, pickled jalapeños, melty cheese & a drizzle of hollendaze$15.00
- BLT
Smoky seitan bacun, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough toast$13.50
- Roasted Pear & Bleu Cheese Salad
Spring mix dressed in balsamic vinaigrette with roasted pears, Herbivorous Butcher almond bleu cheese, seitan bacun bits, shredded carrots, roasted red peppers & sliced red onions (Gluten friendly when ordered without bacun bits)$14.00
Appetizers
- Wings
Crispy beer-battered cauliflower served with house ranch dressing (2oz) & your choice of sauce (4oz) (Wings do not come tossed in sauce when ordered to-go)$14.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Chickin' fried local lion's mane mushrooms served with house ranch dressing$15.00
- Animal Fries
Crispy fries, cheese sauce, smoky seitan bacun, caramelized onions, special sauce & green onions (Gluten-friendly when prepared without bacun bits, however, fries are fried in shared fryer with gluten.)$14.00
- Nachos
White corn tortilla chips, black beans, taco 'meat,' cheeze sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickled jalapeños | comes with sour cream$14.00
- Basket of Fries
Crispy seasoned fries! Check out dipping sauces in our Extras section. (Gluten-friendly; fries do not contain gluten, but are prepared in a fryer shared with gluten items)$8.00
Handhelds
- Breakfast Burger - new!
A brioche bun loaded with a meatless patty, Just Egg, a hashbrown, spinach, pickled jalapeños, melty cheese & a drizzle of hollendaze$15.00
- Dirty Double
Two plant-based patties, cheeze, lettuce, pickles, onions & special sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun (GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)$17.00
- The Solo
A single burger patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo (Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)$14.00
- BBQ Black Bean Burger
House black bean patty, BBQ sauce, caramelized onion aioli, pickled jalapeños, cheeze & lettuce (Can be made GF with bun substitution; seitan bacun always contains gluten)$14.00
- Crispy Chickin' Sandwich
Herbivorous Butcher chickin' breaded & fried with lettuce, pickles & mayo$15.00
- Steak Sandwich
Savory soy curls sautéed with spinach, peppers & onions on a hoagie bun slathered with horseradish aioli$14.00
- Clubhouse Sandwich
Smoky seitan bacun, sliced Herbivorous Butcher turkey, cheeze, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Gyro
House-made seitan gyro 'meat,' cucumber, lettuce, tomato & onion, drizzled with green goodness sauce then wrapped in warm pita$14.00
- Crunchwrap
House taco 'meat,' vegan cheese sauce, peppers, onions, marinated cabbage, chipotle sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onion & a crunchy tostada wrapped inside of a flour tortilla and grilled to perfection (Want this GF? Check out our Crunchwrap Bowl!)$16.00
- Buffalo Chickin' Wrap
Buffalo sautéed soy curls, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing, wrapped inside of a flour tortilla$14.00
- Mel's Ranch Wrap
Crispy fried chickin' strips, smoky seitan bacun, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato in a flour tortilla$16.00
Bowls & Salads
- Community Bowl
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, marinated cabbage, broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes & a drizzle of chipotle sour cream$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, walnut parmesan, croutons, house Caesar dressing & your choice of protein(s) (Can be made gluten-free by choosing chickin'/tofu/mushrooms AND omitting croutons)$16.00
- Roasted Pear & Bleu Cheese Salad
Spring mix dressed in balsamic vinaigrette with roasted pears, Herbivorous Butcher almond bleu cheese, seitan bacun bits, shredded carrots, roasted red peppers & sliced red onions (Gluten friendly when ordered without bacun bits)$14.00
- Mac & Chz
Creamy cheezy noodles with cherry tomatoes | topped with house seitan bacun bits & potato chips Tree nut-free. Contains gluten, soy, coconut.$13.00
- Crunchwrap Bowl
Taco 'meat,' cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, marinated cabbage, corn tortilla strips, chipotle sour cream, all on top of brown rice & black beans (Gluten-friendly)$15.00
- Chili
Our signature chili, rich with beans, millet & tomatoes, topped with corn chips & green onions (Gluten-friendly)
- Soup of the Moment - Roasted Red Pepper (GF)
- Donate a Meal
Pay it forward and buy a Community Bowl for someone in need!$5.00
Kids
- Kids Cheezeburger
A single burger patty with cheeze on a brioche bun (Can be gluten-friendly with bun substitution)$8.00
- Kids Grilled Cheeze
Plant-based cheeze melted between two slices of toasted bread$8.00
- Kids Chickin' Strips
Three seitan chickin' strips with ketchup, fries or applesauce, and your choice of drink$10.00
Shakes & Soft Serve
- Cookies & Creme Frostbite
Oreos + vanilla oat soft serve$7.00
- PB Cup Frostbite
House-made PB cups + vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- Cookie Dough Frostbite
House-made chocolate chip cookie dough + vanilla oat soft serve$7.50
- Salted Caramel Frostbite
House-made coconut caramel + vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$7.50
- Mocha Chip Frostbite
Coffee + chocolate chip chunks + vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$7.00
- Very Berry Frostbite
Strawberry compote + vanilla raspberry soft serve + a cherry (Gluten-friendly)$7.00
- Vanilla Shake
Vanilla bean paste, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- Chocolate Shake
House-made chocolate fudge syrup, oat milk & creamy twist oat soft serve (GF)$8.00
- Strawberry Shake
House-made strawberry compote, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- Cookies & Creme Shake
Oreos, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve$8.00
- Mint Oreo Shake
Oreos, pure peppermint extract, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve$8.00
- Peanut Butter Shake
Peanut butter, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- PB + Chocolate Shake
Peanut butter, house-made fudge syrup, oat milk & creamy oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- PB + Salted Caramel Shake
Peanut butter, house-made caramel, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve, topped with caramel & chunky maldon salt (Gluten-friendly)$8.50
- Coffee Shake
Roots Roasting cold brew, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- Matcha Shake
Matcha powder, oat milk & creamy vanilla oat soft serve (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- Lemon Razz Shake
House-made lemonade blended with raspberry soft serve into creamy fruity perfection (Gluten-friendly)$8.00
- Plain Soft Serve$5.50
- Build A Sundae$5.50
- Root Beer Float
Vanilla oat soft serve + IBC root beer$7.00
- Cream Soda Float
Vanilla oat soft serve + IBC cream soda$7.00
- Cold Brew Float
Vanilla oat soft serve + Roots Roasting cold brew$8.00
- Olipop Cola Float
Vanilla oat soft serve + Olipop vintage cola$8.00
Baked Goods
- Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.50
- Cookie - White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut$3.50
- Cookie - Lemon Olive Oil Tahini$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cookie - Frosted Sprinkle Sugar$3.50
- Brownie - Classic Fudge$4.50
- Oatmeal Cream Pie (GF)
Light & creamy dairy-free buttercream layered between two gluten-friendly oatmeal cookies$4.50
- Chocolate Birthday Cake$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cupcake - Chocolate Tahini (GF)$4.50
- Cupcake - Raspberry Vanilla$4.50
- Carrot Walnut Cake Muffin$7.00
- Assorted Cookie Box
Assorted cookies! One each of: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, Frosted Sprinkle Sugar Cookie, White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut & Snickerdoodle.$9.00
- Donut - Classic Raised Glazed$4.00
- Donut - Chocolate Frosted Cake$4.00
- Donut - Cinnamon Sugar Raised$4.00
- Donut - Salted Caramel Raised$4.00
Drinks
- Iced Tea
Tea freshly brewed in house, served over ice. Unsweetened gunpowder green tea or sugar-sweetened ceylon black tea.$3.50
- Lemonade
House-made, sweet & tart! Available as classic, strawberry lemonade, or an arnie palmer (1/2 lemonade, 1/2 unsweet green tea).$3.50
- Selby Spritzer
Our signature soda! Ginger ale, grenadine, lemon & lime, garnished with a cherry (Our ginger ale & grenadine are both sugar sweetened — no high fructose corn syrup!)$6.00
- Peach Green Tea Spritz
Iced green tea with peach nectar & a touch of sparkling water$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Lavender Spritz
Sparkling lemonade with house lavender simple syrup$4.25
- Cold Brew Coffee
Roots Roasting Ethiopian blend + your choice of additions (Milky Cold Brews are made with oat milk and natural syrups)$6.00
- Drip Coffee
12oz of Get Down Coffee Co.'s Turntables blend$4.00
- Soda, etc!
Extras
- 2oz Sauce$2.00
- 4oz Sauce$3.50
- House Pickles
Perfect on top of just about everything.
- Side Salad
Lettuce, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers & a side of dressing (Vinaigrette or Ranch) When ordering Walnut Caesar: lettuce, croutons & walnut parmesan$4.00
- Side of Potato Salad
(Gluten-friendly when ordered without seitan bacun bits)$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side of Quinoa Tabbouleh
(Gluten-friendly)$4.00