Jack and Jenny Pizza 100 Plank Bridge Road
Appetizers
Breadsticks
- Cheesy Breadsticks$6.50
Freshly made breadsticks topped with our 3 cheese blend and served with our signature pizza sauce on the side.
- Orignial Breadsticks$4.50
- Pepporoni Bread$8.50
Pepperoni, garlic and cheese rolled up in our fresh dough and baked to perfection! Served with pizza sauce on the side.
- Cinnamon Breadsticks$6.00
Signature Fries
- Steaky Steak Fries$8.50
Steak cut fries topped with rib-eye steak, grilled red onions, and 3 cheese blend. Served with ranch on the side.
- Pizza Fries$8.50
Steak fries topped with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese and mounds of pepperoni. Served with our signature sauce on the side.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.50
Steak fries topped with loads of cheddar cheese and crisp bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.
- French Fries$4.50
Drinks
Wings
Homestyle Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Meat Pizza$12.00
- Supreme Pizza$12.00
- Western Steak Pizza$12.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
- Five Cheese Pizza$12.00
- Ultimate Veggie Pizza$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
- Western Pizza$12.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$12.00
- Meatball Pizza$12.00
- Spinach Chicken Pizza$12.00
- Hawaiian$12.00
Jack and Jenny Pizza 100 Plank Bridge Road Location and Ordering Hours
(252) 339-9210
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM