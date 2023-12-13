Jack Ruby’s Saloon & Grill 1701 N Record St
Bar
Liquor
- Wheatley$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Lime$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Orange$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Peach$6.50+
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.50+
- Tito's$7.50+
- Bombay$6.50+
- Gracias a Dios$11.50+
- Hendricks$9.50+
- Tanqueray$8.50+
- Bacardi$6.50+
- Malibu$6.50+
- Oxbow Barrel Aged$12.50+Out of stock
- Papa's Pilar Blonde$9.50+
- Rhum JM Agricole$11.50+
- El Tequileno Blanco$6.50+Out of stock
- Arette Blanco$6.50+
- Cimarron Reposado$7.50+
- El Tequileno Repo GR$16.50+Out of stock
- El Tesoro Anejo$21.50+
- El Tesoro Extra Anejo$28.50
- G4 108$16.50+
- G4 Blanco$13.50+
- G4 Repo$17.50+Out of stock
- G4 Anejo$23.50+Out of stock
- Lalo Blanco$13.50+
- Mijenta Blanco$12.50+
- Mijenta Repo$17.50+
- Ocho Blanco$13.50+
- Ocho Repo$14.50+
- Ocho Anejo$18.50+Out of stock
- Tapatio 110$16.50+
- Tapatio Blanco$10.50+
- Tapatio Repo$11.50+Out of stock
- Tapatio Anejo$13.50+Out of stock
- Tapatio Excelencia$29.50Out of stock
- Tres Agaves Blanco$8.50+
- Banhez Espadin/Barril$8.50
- Bozal Pechuga$23.50
- Bruxo Barril$17.50
- Gracias a Dios Cuishe$23.50
- Gracias a Dios Espadin$10.50
- Gracias a Dios Tepextate$23.50Out of stock
- Gracias A Dios Tobala$23.50Out of stock
- Mal Bien Madrecuixe Ensamble$23.50
- Vago Elote$17.50
- Vago Mexicano$28.50
- Balcones Baby Blue$12.50+
- Balcones Brimstone$14.50+Out of stock
- Balcones Lineage Single Malt$12.50+
- Balcones Pot Still Bourbon$9.50+
- Balcones Rumble$14.50+
- Balcones Rye$12.50+Out of stock
- Balcones Single Malt$16.50+
- Bendt No 5$8.50+
- Blackland Bourbon$12.50+
- Blackland Brown Sugar Bourbon$9.50+
- Blackland Rye$12.50+
- Garrison Bros Sm Batch Bourbon$21.50+
- Garrison Bros Single Barrel$24.50+
- Herman Marshall Bourbon$13.50+
- Herman Marshall Rye$13.50+
- Milam & Greene Rye Port Cask$14.50+
- Milam & Greene Triple Cask Bourbon$14.50+
- Still Austin Bourbon$13.50+
- Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon$16.50+Out of stock
- Still Austin Red Corn Bourbon$21.50+Out of stock
- TX Barrel Proof Bourbon$17.50+Out of stock
- TX Blended$10.50+
- TX Bourbon$13.50+
- TX Cognac Cask Bourbon$17.50+
- Unbendt Bourbon$16.50+
- Unbendt Wheat$16.50+
- Jim Beam$6.50+
- Basil Hayden$13.50+
- Blanton's$21.50+
- Buffalo Trace$8.50+
- Eagle Rare$11.50+
- Few$11.50+
- Fireball$6.50+
- Four Roses$6.50+
- Four Roses Sm Batch$12.50+
- Four Roses Sm Batch Sel$16.50+Out of stock
- Jack Daniel's$7.50+
- Gentleman Jack$9.50+
- Knob Creek 7yr$11.50+
- Knob Creek 12yr$17.50+
- Knob Creek 15yr$29.50
- Makers Mark$8.50+
- Michter's Bourbon$14.50+
- Redwood Empire Pipe Dream$10.50+
- Russell's Reserve 10yr$12.50+
- Weller Reserve$9.50+
- Weller 12yr$14.50+
- Weller 107$19.50+
- Weller Single Barrel$16.50+Out of stock
- Widow Jane 10yr$19.50+
- Wild Turkey 101$7.50+
- Wild Turkey Rare Breed$17.50+Out of stock
- Willett Pot Still$14.50+
- Woodford$10.50+
- Crown Royal$8.50+
- Jameson Irish$8.50+
- Jameson Orange$8.50+
- Brenne Single Malt$16.50+
- High West Double Rye$10.50+
- High West Midwinter Dram$36.50Out of stock
- Jack Daniels Bonded Rye$9.50+
- Knob Creek Rye 7yr$11.50+
- Michter's American$14.50+
- Michter's Rye$14.50+
- Pendleton Canadian$7.50+
- Redwood Empire Emerald Giant$10.50+
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.50+
- Russell's Reserve Rye$12.50+Out of stock
- Sagamore 8yr Rye$19.50+
- Sagamore BIB Rye$19.50+
- Sagamore Rum Cask Rye$19.50+
- Sagamore Rye$10.50+
- Wild Turkey 101 Rye$8.50+
- Willett Rye$19.50+
- Woodford Rye$10.50+
- Famous Grouse$7.50+
- JW Black$12.50+
- Ardbeg 10yr$17.50+
- Glengoyne 12yr$19.50+
- Absinthe$17.50
- Amaretto$7.50
- Amaro Nonino$15.50
- Aperol$7.50
- Apple Pucker$5.50
- Averna$9.50
- Bendt Bourbon Cream$7.50
- Campari$9.50
- Chambord$10.50
- Chartreuse$17.50Out of stock
- Yellow Chartreuse$17.50Out of stock
- Fernet Branca$11.50
- Giffard Curacao$7.50
- Grand Marnier$10.50
- Hennessy VS$14.50
- Jager$8.50
- Kahlua$8.50
- Licor 43 Chocolate$8.50
- Luxardo Maraschino$11.50
- Midori$6.50
- Peachtree Schnapps$5.50
- Rumple Minze$8.50
- St. Germain$12.50
- Watermelon Pucker$5.50
- Montenegro Amaro$10.50
Beer
- B - Abita Amber$6.50
- B - Blood & Honey$6.50
- B - Budweiser$4.50
- B - Clausthaler NA$6.00
- B - Coors Banquet$4.50
- B - Corona$6.00
- B - Dos Equis$6.00
- B - Duvel$10.00
- B - Heineken$6.00
- B - Miller High Life$4.00Out of stock
- B - High Life Pony$3.00
- B - Miller Lite$5.00
- B - Lagunitas IPA$6.50
- B - Lakewood Temptress$9.50
- B - Lone Star$4.50
- B - Stella Artois$6.00
- Topo Chico Guava/Strawb$6.00
Wine
Signature Drinks
Cocktails A-Z
Kitchen
Apps
Handhelds
Jack Ruby’s Saloon & Grill 1701 N Record St Location and Ordering Hours
(469) 206-3339
Closed