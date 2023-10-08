LUNCH & DINNER MENU

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Stuffed Shrimp App

$15.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheddar cheese quesadilla served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa and sour cream. Extra topping: add grilled chicken $3 or shrimp $4

Crab Fries

$12.99

Our yummy seasoned fries topped with Old Bay, Parmesan cheese, shredded crab & spicy petal sauce.

Calamari

$11.50

Lightly dusted in an Italian breading, deep fried and served with marinara sauce. $1 more for sweet chili dipped.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.50

Lightly-battered and fried cauliflower florets dipped in medium sauce and topped with jalapenos. Served with either ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Potato Chip Grande

$11.99

It's huge!! Served over homemade potato chips, chili, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese and jalapenos.

Baby Clams

$11.99

Hard shell clams, nice and tender. Served in your choice of garlic butter or marinara.

Jack's Wings

$15.99

Have them dipped or served on the side with your choice of mild, medium, hot hot, bbq, garlic parm or dry rub.

Sweet Fries

$8.99

Tossed with cinnamon, honey and a pinch of salt for a tasty change.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Thick cut and served with petal sauce.

Hush Puppies

$7.99

Homemade delicious hush puppies served with butter the southern way.

Fried Clams

$9.99

Hard shell clams, nice and tender. Served in your choice of garlic butter or marinara.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Pickle spears breaded and fried

Mediterranean Duo

$10.99

Choose two of our delicious dips including creamy hummus or tzatziki. Comes with cucumbers and your choice of chips or pita bread.

Crab Cakes

$13.99

Delicious crab that doesn't crumble drizzled with a spicy mayo sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

A Florida favorite with a wonderful smoky flavor served with crackers. Substitute pita $2. Add pickled jalapenos $1

Combo Appetizer

$14.99

Mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, onion rings and mushroom caps.

Mushroom Cap

$8.59

Filled with crab-meat stuffing and fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Loaded with bacon and cheese, or try them without sweet potato fries or tater tots for an extra $2. Served with ranch dressing

Appetizer Baskets

Boom Boom Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Chicken Fingers Basket

$10.99

They are breaded tenders with Cattleman's gold BBQ sauce.

Grouper Fingers Basket

$14.99

Gulf grouper prepared your way

Oysters Basket

$14.99

Grilled, Fried or Blackened

Scallops Basket

$14.99

Get them grilled, blackened or fried.

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Try them grilled, fried or blackened. Fried with Boom Boom sauce $1

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Your choice of grilled or fried protein, romaine, tomatoes, grated Parmesan and homemade croutons. Substitute spinach $0.99

Chef Salad

$16.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, celery, carrots, red onions, hard boiled egg and your choice of Protein.

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Spinach, bacon, grilled mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes and homemade croutons served with our hot bacon dressing

Taco Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens served in a crispy homemade taco shell with shredded cheddar, diced tomatoes, diced red onions and your choice of protein.

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with carrots, celery, tomato, red onions and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Salad Plate

$12.99

Our homemade chicken salad (diced chicken, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery and mayo) served on a bed of spring mix or in the middle of a whole tomato. Customer choice of salad dressing.

Sandwiches

Clubhouse

$13.99

 Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo served on two slices of whole wheat bread 

Bleu Hen

$11.99

 Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta roll with bacon, grilled onions and mushrooms covered with blue cheese. 

French Dip Supreme

$13.99

 Grilled roast beef, fresh mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with Au-jus for dipping. 

Southern Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar cheese on Texas toast with bacon and tomatoes.

Chicken Walnut

$11.99

Diced chicken mixed with walnuts, craisins, celery and mayo wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. 

Sandwich Wrap

$11.99

Deli Turkey or Roast Beef wrapped up in a tortilla with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey RUEBEN

$13.99

Turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. 

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo served on Texas toast 

Phili

$13.99

 Beef topped with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled onions and melted provolone. 

Chicken PHILI

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, grilled onions and melted provolone. 

Chicken Montery

$13.99

 An 8oz. chicken breast topped with bacon, grilled onions and Swiss cheese. 

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

 Grilled and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo. Served on a ciabatta 

Gator Sausage Hoagie

$13.99

 A great Florida treat. Grilled gator sausage on a toasted hoagie roll topped with grilled peppers, onions and spicy mustard.

Turkey MELT

$13.99

Turkey on rye bread w/ Swiss and homemade coleslaw.

Seafood Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

$13.99

 A crowd favorite; Two tacos on flour tortillas, with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and homemade cole slaw. Served with either haddock or shrimp.  Substitute Mahi, Grouper or Redfish for an additional charge.

Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Grouper Sandwich

$15.99

 6oz. Flaky grouper with your choice of side. Grilled, Fried  or Blackened 

Grouper Melt

$16.99

Grouper with Swiss cheese and homemade coleslaw. 

Grouper Reuben

$16.99

Redfish Sandwich

$13.99

 6oz. Flaky Redfish with your choice of side. Grilled, Fried  or Blackened 

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

 A crispy crab cake on your choice of bread with a drizzle of spicy mayo sauce. 

Fried Po-Boy's

$13.99

 Your choice of shrimp or oysters drizzled with spicy mayo sauce.  Substitute Grouper for Market Price.

Dinners

Oysters Dinner

$21.99

Grouper Dinner

$21.99

Scallops Dinner

$21.99

 A large portion of bay scallops. Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened 

Fish and Chips Dinner

$18.99

A full plate of flaky white fish breaded and fried, served with two sides.

Clam Strips Dinner

$15.99

 We fry them up and serve them with hush puppies 

Stuffed Shrimp Dinner

$22.99

Our own crab-meat stuffing in shrimp, brushed with garlic butter and finished in the oven. 

Redfish Dinner

$21.99

Grilled, Fried or Blackened.

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$14.99

 Homemade breaded tenders served with BBQ sauce. 

Combo Platter Dinner

$20.99

 Your choice of two options: scallops, oysters, grouper, gator, shrimp, haddock or chicken. Choose ONE way you would like them all prepared: Grilled, Blackened or Fried. 

Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$21.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$21.99

Burgers

Bison Burger

$14.99

 Less fat than beef so a great alternative to the traditional. 

Super Burger

$12.99

Western Burger

$14.99

 Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and topped with an onion ring. 

Bacon Burger

$14.99

Applewood Bacon, Swiss cheese and Grilled mushrooms.

Black and Bleu Burger

$14.99

Blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon.

JW Melt Burger

$13.99

 Grilled onions and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of thousand island dressing. 

Fire Cracker Burger

$14.99

 Bacon, pepper jack cheese and Chipotle sauce topped with jalapenos. 

Chili Burger

$15.99

 An open faced burger with a whole lot of chili, cheese and onions. 

Warm Stuff

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

New England style, white and creamy.

Jack's Chili

$5.99+

beef and bean chili, can modify with cheese (.75), onions or sour cream ($1) for up charge

Kids Stuff

All Kids Meals served with French Fries, and Coleslaw or Applesauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Fried Clams

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.99

Dessert of the Month

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

The original style, a bit tart.

Seasonal Dessert

$7.99

Sides

Loaded Fries

$10.99

PINT-Cole Slaw

$5.99

SM-Cole Slaw

$1.99

Wild Rice

$3.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Tator Tots

$6.99

Hush-Puppies

$7.99

French Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Potato Chips

$6.99

Spinach

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

DOG Burger

$7.00

DOG Chicken

$7.00

Retail

Mens Tank S

$22.00

Mens Tank M

$22.00

Mens Tank L

$22.00

Mens Tank XL

$22.00

Mens Tank 2XL

$22.00

Mens Tank 3XL

$22.00

Pink Tank S

$25.00

Pink Tank M

$25.00

Pink Tank L

$25.00

Pink Tank XL

$27.00

Pink Tank 2XL

$27.00

Blue Tank S

$25.00

Blue Tank M

$25.00

Blue Tank L

$25.00

Blue Tank XL

$27.00

Blue Tank 2XL

$27.00

Black Tiki Shirt S

$25.00

Black Tiki Shirt M

$25.00

Black Tiki Shirt L

$25.00

Black Tiki Shirt XL

$27.00

Black Tiki Shirt 2XL

$27.00

Black Tiki Shirt 3XL

$27.00

Blue Tiki Shirt S

$25.00

Blue Tiki Shirt M

$25.00

Blue Tiki Shirt L

$25.00

Blue Tiki Shirt XL

$27.00

Blue Tiki Shirt 2XL

$27.00

Blue Tiki Shirt 3XL

$27.00

Burgundy Fish S

$25.00

Burgundy Fish M

$25.00

Burgundy Fish L

$25.00

Burgundy Fish XL

$27.00

Burgundy Fish 2XL

$27.00

Burgundy Fish 3xl

$27.00

Black Fish S

$25.00

Black Fish M

$25.00

Black Fish L

$25.00

Black Fish XL

$27.00

Black Fish 2XL

$27.00

Black Fish 3XL

$27.00

Blue Staff S

$25.00

Blue Staff M

$25.00

Blue Staff L

$25.00

Blue Staff XL

$27.00

Blue Staff 2XL

$27.00

Blue Staff 3XL

$27.00

Hat

$20.00

Pink Tumbler

$25.00

Purple Tumbler

$25.00

Sauces

Oil n Vin

$1.00

Balsalmic

$1.00

Hot Bacon

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.50

Caesar

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.50

Boom Boom

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Horseraddish

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Petal

$1.00

Maranerra

$1.50

1000 Island

$1.00

Honey Must

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Tarter

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Breads

Garlic Roll

$2.99

Rye

$1.00

Wheat

$1.00

Caibatta

$1.00

Texas Toast

$1.00

Brioche

$1.00

Hoagie

$1.00

NA BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

TONIC

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.75

SPRITE

$3.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

TAP WATER

TEAS

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

WATER/KIDS

sparkling h20

$3.50

flat h2o

$3.50

MILK

$4.50

CHOC MILK

$5.00

NA-FROM THE BAR

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

smoothie

$5.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

REDBULL CAN

$5.00

REDBULL SUGARFREE CAN

$5.00

TONIC

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00