Jackalope Ranch
FOOD MENU
SHAREABLES
COWBOY CAVIAR
Queso, Jalapeno and a delicious blend of black eyes peas, tomatoes, red onions, peppers, roasted corn, black beans, scallions, avocado and poblano salsa.
BRONCO WINGS & DRUMMIES
Beer Braised Wings and Drumsticks with our Lefty’s Barn Burner BBQ Sauce.
HUMMUS- CHARRED BEETS & OLIVES
LOADED POTATO SKINS
Potato skins loaded with choice of Chili, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Scallions
ONION RINGS
STREET TACO PLATTER
2 for $16 Your choice of Al Pastor, Grilled Shrimp, Fish Tempura or Veggie Tacos.
CRISPY CALAMARI
Buttermilk battered rings, strips and tentacles with Chipotle aioli and charred lemon halves
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
Charred romaine lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, point reyes bleu cheese, roasted tomato, anchovies, with a tangy caesar dressing.
RANCH HARVEST BOWL
A medley of Baby spinach, romaine, cabbage, kale, pearled barley, quinoa, carrots, broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, beets and glazed walnuts drizzled with our vegan citrus date vinaigrette.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, roasted corn, shallots and tomtoes drizzled with BBQ ranch dressing and tortilla strips.
GREEK BOWL
Fresh crispy romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, black eye peas, red onions, kalamata olives, pearled barley, feta, oregano, peepers, parsley, and lemon vinaigrette.
COBB SALAD
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, aged cheddar, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
ALBACORE STUFFED AVOCADO SALAD
Albacore tuna salad in avocado halves, tomatoes, egg slices and cucumbers on a bed of mixed greens. Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
WEDGE SALAD
Applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomato, cilantro, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, tortialla strips and Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
DIPPERS
SANDWICHES
RANCH FRIED CHICKEN
ARTISAN CHEESE MELTS
Manchego, aged cheddar and vine ripened tomatoes in grilled sourdough.
NY STEAK SANDWICH
Char-grilled marinated NY steak, topped with mushrooms, onions and sharp cheddar cheese with roasted pepper sauce, served in a baguette.
SMOKED BBQ SLIDERS (3)
OCCOTILLO AVOCADO BLT
Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Oak Smoked Turkey with horseradish aioli and tomatoes in freshly baked baguette.
SAVORY TURKEY CROISSANT
THINLY SLICED SMOKED TURKEY PILED HIGH WITH CREAMY MOZZARELLA CHEESE CRISP LETTUCE JUICY TOMATO SLICES AND FLAVORFUL BAIL PESTO ON A BUTTERED CROISSANT
LOBSTER SLIDERS (2)
WRANGLERS
SMOKED BABY BACK RIBS
Fall o the bone meaty ribs, dry rubbed and smoked for 6 hours.
SMOKEHOUSE CHICKEN
Brined and basted with Mojo Marinara, Smoked for 4 hours.
CHIMICHURRI TRI TIP
Marinated for 24 Hours and grilled medium rare.
BEER BRAISED PULLED PORK
Braised in Mexican Lager and BBQ Sauce for 4 Hours.
TEXAS PRIME BEEF BRISKET
Dry rubbed and smoked for 12 hrs.
BBQ SMOKED BEEF RIB
HOUSE SMOKED TURKEY
STOCKYARD RESERVE
JACKALOPE FAVORITES
VEAL OSSO BUCCO
Bone In slow roasted with ragout vegetables, root parsnips puree and redwine demi glaze.
FISH & CHIPS
Generous portions of Alaskan Cod, in a uy Panko batter, served with Steak Fries, Mustard Coleslaw and Malt Vinegar.
GRILLED COASTAL CATCH
Daily selection of Wild Caught Salmon, Sea Scallops or Gulf Shrimp, served with Lemon Risotto and Aspargus Salmon $37 Scallops $42 Shrimp $32
CIOPPINO
Shrimp, mussels, sh and scallops in a light marinara sauce, with aspargus and basil, served with linguine pasta.
ULTIMATE MAC AND CHEESE
A bowlful of creamy Mac, garlic bread crumbs and corn bread on the side.
WAGYU BEEF MEATLOAF
A ne blend of wagyu beef and game sausages, seasoned and topped with our Ranch mushroom gravy and a side of Garlic mashed potatoes.
SNOW CRAB CLAWS
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Crispy breaded chicken in house marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, served over linguini with a side of sauteed asparagus
LOBSTER LINGUINI
Tender Maine Lobster meat tossed with tomatoes and linguini cognac lobster sauce
HOUSE SALAD
BURGERS
JACKALOPE RANCH BURGER
Wagyu patty with smoked gouda and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli sauce.
THE FIRE BIRD - WAGYU
Wagyu patty topped with roasted ortega chilis, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, served on a Brioche bun.
RODEO BURGER
Waygu Patty with Pepper Jack Cheese, crispy onion straws, lettuce, tomato, grilled Ortega pepper, topped with Lefty’s Barn Burner BBQ sauce on a Brioche bun.
DESERT MELT
Wagyu patty topped with Applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, smoked gouda and cheddar cheese on a grilled mable rye, topped with Lefty’s Burner BBQ sauce.
MOTHER EARTH
Choice of Black bean corn tempeh patty, topped with avocado, cheese cheese and tomato slices, on a 7-grain wheat bun.
SAUSAGES
SIDES
RANCH BEANS
BRONCO FRIES
STEAK FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
JACKALOPE CHIPS
MUSTARD COLESLAW
