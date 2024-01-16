Jackie Ray's Grill
Food
Appetizers
- Potato Skins
Deep-fried skins topped with cheese, bacon, green onion, and side of sour cream$10.00
- Cheesy Bread
Fresh baked bread topped with garlic butter cheese and side of marinara$9.00
- Tenders
White meat tenders lightly breaded and deep-fried$12.00
- Wings
One pound of lightly breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce$15.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Five large shrimp with lemon and Jack's cocktail sauce$14.00
- Cheese Sticks
Deep-fried Italian style mozzarella cheese and side of marinara$10.00
- Stuffed Jalapeño
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with chicken, blue cheese, cream cheese then drizzled in our house buffalo sauce$12.00
- Italian Style Stuffed Mushrooms
Italian sausage, ground beef, sauce, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan cheese, and marinara$12.00
- Jack's Way Stuffed Mushrooms
Seasoned blend of cheese topped with a creamy white sauce$12.00
Salads & Soups
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, house bleu cheese dressing, bacon, egg, red onion, tomato, and crumbled bleu cheese$14.00
- House Salad
Fresh blend of red and green lettuce topped with onion, cucumber, carrots, and tomato$6.00
- French Onion$8.00
- South Beach
Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, and raspberry vinaigrette$14.00
- Salmon Salad
Grilled or blackened on fresh mixed greens, carrots, egg, tomato, and red onion$20.00
- Cup Jack's Corn Crab$4.00
- Bowl Jack's Corn Crab$6.00
- Cup Soup of The Day$4.00
- Bowl Soup of The Day$6.00
Entrées
- Chicken Sacramento
Fresh chicken breast sautéed in a blend of mushroom, spinach, onion, and Alfredo served with mashed potatoes and green beans$19.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce and garlic toast$15.00
- Mushroom Ravioli
Mushroom stuffed pasta covered with our housemade Alfredo sauce served with garlic toast$19.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast over fettuccini and house marinara sauce topped with Parmesan cheese served with garlic toast$19.00
- Lasagna
Generous portion of layered noodles, Italian sausage, ground beef, marinara, parsley, ricotta, cottage cheese, mozzarella, provolone, and Parmesan cheeses. Served with garlic toast$19.00
- Ribeye Steak
Fresh cut beef ribeye lightly seasoned and grilled to desired temperature topped with onion straws, and served with baked potato and green beans$36.00
- Broasted Pork Chop
Fresh boneless pork loin lightly breaded and deep-fried served with mashed potatoes and green beans$19.00
- Salmon
Atlantic salmon prepared with your choice of grilled, blackened, or brown sugar pecan crusted served with mashed potatoes and green beans$20.00
- Fish Chips & Slaw
East Coast haddock lightly breaded served with french fries, tarter sauce, and house coleslaw$16.00
- Traditional Jack's Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta tossed in Jack's creamy cheese sauce served with garlic toast$15.00
- Cromley Jack's Mac & Cheese
Loaded with chicken and bacon$19.00
- Pulled Pork Jack's Mac & Cheese
Topped with slow cooked pulled pork, onions straws and BBQ sauce$19.00
Burgers
- Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche roll$14.00
- Black & Bleu
Blackened with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and onion$16.00
- Cowboy
Smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and onion straws on brioche roll$16.00
- Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Seasoned slow-cooked pork topped with BBQ sauce, onion straws, and coleslaw$15.00
Kids
Sides
Small Pizza
- Small Cheese
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan$12.00
- Small Pepperoni
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni$14.00
- Small Three Way
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and mushroom$14.00
- Small Meat Lovers
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham$14.00
- Small Jack's Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese$14.00
- Small BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese$14.00
- Small Supreme
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olive$14.00
- Small Jack's Cameron
Shrimp, chopped garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, provolone cheese, basil, pineapple, jalapeño, and seasoned salt$14.00
- Small Mayan Pizza
Pepperoni, banana peppers, olive oil, cilantro, chopped garlic, mozzarella, provolone, smoked Gouda cheese, and fresh tomato$14.00
- Small Vegetable
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and fresh tomato$13.00
- Small Hawaiian
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and jalapeño$14.00
- Small Build Your Own
Start with cheese$12.00
- Small Half & Half$14.00
Large Pizza
- Large Cheese
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan$18.00
- Large Pepperoni
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and pepperoni$20.00
- Large Three Way
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and mushroom$24.00
- Large Meat Lovers
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham$24.00
- Large Jack's Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, buffalo ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese$23.00
- Large BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ ranch sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese$23.00
- Large Supreme
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olive$24.00
- Large Jack's Cameron
Shrimp, chopped garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, provolone cheese, basil, pineapple, jalapeño, and seasoned salt$24.00
- Large Mayan Pizza
Pepperoni, banana peppers, olive oil, cilantro, chopped garlic, mozzarella, provolone, smoked Gouda cheese, and fresh tomato$23.00
- Large Vegetable
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, and fresh tomato$23.00
- Large Hawaiian
House sauce, provolone, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and jalapeño$23.00
- Large Build Your Own
Start with cheese$18.00
- Large Half & Half$24.00
Subs
- Jack's Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Italian dressing$11.00
- Ham & Cheese
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and side of mayo$11.00
- Philly Cheese
Sliced beef sautéed with white onion, green peppers, mozzarella, and provolone cheese$14.00
- Meatball
Meatballs, house tomato sauce, cheese, and banana peppers$14.00
Specials
Desserts
Beer
Domestic
- Bud$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Bud Light Lime$4.50
- Busch Light$3.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Michelob Ultra Gold$4.50
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Yuengling Lager$4.50
- Yuengling Light$4.50
- Pacifico$5.00
- Anchor Steam$5.00
- Shiner Bock$5.00
- Fat Tire$5.00
- Goose Island IPA$5.00
- Rhinegeist Truth IPA$6.00
- O'Doules NA$4.50
- PBR$3.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Angry Orchard Red$4.50
- Angry Orchard Green$4.50
- Blue Moon NR$5.00
- White Claw$4.50
Imports
Wine
BTG Red
Red BTL
BTG White
- Champagne Glass
Zonin Prosecco, Italy$8.00
- Chardonnay Glass
Yulupa, California$8.00
- Moscato Glass
Seven daughters, Italy$8.00
- Pinot Grigio Glass
Kris, Italy$9.00
- Riesling Glass
Pacific Rim, Washington State$8.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Matua, New Zealand$9.00
- White Zinfandel Glass
La Terre, California$7.00
- Prosecco Split$8.00