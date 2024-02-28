Jackleg Pizza Company
Pizza
- Build Your Own$15.00
Thick or Thin - choose your sauce & your toppings
- Cheese$15.00
Thick or Thin - red sauce, aged mozz
- Pepperoni$17.00
Thick or Thin - red sauce, aged mozz, pepperoni
- Sausage & Peppers$18.00
Thick or Thin - red sauce, aged mozz, sausage, and roasted bell peppers
- The GOAT$18.00
Thick or Thin - red sauce, aged mozz, pepperoni, pickled jalepenos, and hot honey
- The Bear$18.00
We recomend it thin - red sauce, aged mozz, sausage, and giardiniera (a hot pickled vegetable blend)
- The Meats$22.00
We recomend it thin - red sauce, aged mozz, bacon, pepperoni, & sausage
- Supreme$22.00
We recomend it thin - red sauce, aged mozz, sausage, pepperoni, red onions, roasted bell peppers, black olives
- Mama's Favorite$20.00
We recomend it thick - olive oil base, aged mozz, roasted peppers, sausage and whipped herb ricotta
- Freaky Fungi$20.00
We recomend it thick - garlic white sauce, aged mozz, roasted mushrooms, whipped herb ricotta, finished with truffle oil
- The Green Machine$20.00Out of stock
we recomend it thick - red sauce, aged mozz*, mushrooms, sauteed swiss chard, roasted bell peppers, red onions and pesto drizzle - *VEGAN - substitute truffle for cheese, we promise you won't miss it.
- Half & Half Specialty$22.00
- Half Specialty & Half BYO$22.00
Other
Drink
- Vanilla Cream$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Birch Beer$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Ginger Ale$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Cola$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Black Cherry$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Sasparilla$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Dr. Bills$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Rocket Pop$3.00
Wild Bills Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
- Sicilian Mandarin Soda$3.50
Favuzi Artisinal Italian Beverages
- Sicilian Blood Orange Soda$3.50
Favuzi Artisinal Italian Beverages
- Peach & Cantalope Tea$3.50
Favuzi Artisinal Italian Beverages