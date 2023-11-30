Jack's BBQ Columbia Tower
FOOD
Sandwich
- Brisket SANDWICH$16.00
RR Ranch brisket, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!
- Pork SANDWICH$15.00
Savory, moist pulled pork, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!
- Sausage SANDWICH$15.00
Central Texas style sausage, dab of slaw, butter toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to order a side!
Tacos
Plates
- Brisket Plate$18.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
- Ribs Plate$17.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
- Sausage Plate$16.00
Choice of 2 pork and beef sausages. Jalapeno Cheddar, Original or Both. Comes with your choice of a side.
- Pulled Pork Plate$16.00
Savory, moist and pulled in small batches. Comes with your choice of a side.
- Double Trouble$22.00
Hard time deciding? Choose any 2 of our smoked meats. Comes with your choice if a side.
Ribs
Salads
- Plain Caesar$10.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
- Plain Caesar w/ Brisket$15.00Out of stock
- Plain Ceasar w/ Chicken$15.00Out of stock
- Plain Caesar w/ Pork$15.00Out of stock
- Plain Caesar w/ Sausage$15.00Out of stock
- Spicy Caesar$10.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine, cornbread croutons, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce.
- Spicy Caesar w/ Brisket$15.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy)spiked with Frank's hot sauce, topped with RR Ranch brisket
- Spicy Caesar w/ Chicken$15.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce and smoked pulled chicken
- Spicy Caesar w/ Pork$15.00Out of stock
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce and moist savory pulled pork
- Spicy Ceaser w/ Sausage$15.00Out of stock
- SMALL Caesar (meat option)$10.00Out of stock
half size: crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy) spiked with Frank's hot sauce. Choice of pulled chicken, pork, or brisket