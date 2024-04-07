Welcome to Jack's Late Night!! All our Late Night Food - Available To-Go!!
Jack's Extra Fancy
- Standard Smashburger$10.00
single patty smashburger with kosher pickles, caramelized onions and shallots, dijonnaise & mild cheddar
- DeLux Smashburger$16.00
double patty smashburger with kosher pickles, caramelized onions and shallots, dijonnaise & mild cheddar
- Yes Chef Smashburger$22.00
triple patty smashburger with kosher pickles, caramelized onions and shallots, dijonnaise & mild cheddar
- Chopped Chicken Hoagie$14.00
chicken thigh, peppers + onions, provolone + american cheese, hoagie dressing
- Chicago Dawg$12.00
all beef hot dog, pickle spears, relish, yellow mustard, tomato slices, celery salt, on a poppyseed brioche
Jack's Extra Fancy Location and Ordering Hours
(585) 270-8915
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7:30PM