Jack's Feed Store 241 S MAIN STREET
Snacks
Fried Pickles
Pork Rinds
Pimento Cheese
w/ Flatbread & Celery
Spicy Pimento Cheese App
Smoked Boneless Chicken Thighs
Orange Habanero Glaze, Cole Slaw, Blue Cheese, Scallions
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Sausage Party
Cajun & Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage, Regular & Spicy Pimento Cheese, Pita Chips, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Pickles
Brisket Chili - Bowl
Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos
Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ No Meat
Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions
Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Pork
Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions
Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Chicken
Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions
Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Brisket
Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions
Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Chili
Chili, Queso, Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos
Between The Bread
Bama Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, White Bama BBQ Sauce
Cheeseburger Double
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Cheeseburger Single
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Chopped Beef Brisket
Spicy BBQ Sauce, Texas Toast All Jacked Up Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Cheddar
Pulled Chicken
Pulled Chicken Tossed in KC BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Bun
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun
The Smokin’ Gunn
Spicy Fried Chicken Thigh, Cole Slaw, Hot Honey, Pickles
The “Tex Reubenstein” Brisket
Brisket OR Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread
The “Tex Reubenstein” Turkey
Brisket OR Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey Breast, Toasted Bun
“Cue” Bano Pork
Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, So good it can't be changed
“Cue” Bano Turkey
Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, So good it can't be changed
Flipsecutioner
Chopped Brisket, Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Cole Slaw
Triple B
CAB Patty, Smoked Beef Brisket, AWS Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar
Burnt End Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Bacon, Tomato, Field Greens
Quesa-Birria Brisket Tacos
(2) Quesa-Birria Brisket Tacos with Consomme
The Meltdown
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Spicy Pimento Cheese
Fresh Greens
Little Jack's Club
Ribs-N-Things
Pig Out
FLIPPIN’ GOOD
1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs 1⁄2 lb Burnt Ends or Brisket Choice of 2 Sides, & 1 Slice of Texas Toast
SON OF A GUNN
4oz Smoked Turkey Breast,1 Jalapeño Cheddar or 1 Cajun Smoked Sausage 4oz Pulled Pork 4oz Burnt Ends or Brisket Choice of 2 Sides, & 1 Slices of Texas Toast
HOLY TRINITY
1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs, 1⁄2 lb Brisket, 2 Smoked Sausage Links (1 Cajun , 1 Jalapeño Cheddar), Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Choice of 4 Sides, & 2 Slices of Texas Toast
THE JACK
Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Smoked Chicken (1⁄4 lb each), 1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs, Choice of 4 Sides, & 2 Slices of Texas Toast
Sides
Dessert
Banana Pudding
Banana, Nilla Wafer, Whipped Cream
Banana Pudding Pint
Banana Pudding Quart
BRING HOME A QUART FOR $18
Bowl Of Ice Cream
Coca Cola Cake /Ice Cream
w/ Ice Cream