Snacks

Fried Pickles

$7.00
Pork Rinds

$5.00
Pimento Cheese

$8.00

w/ Flatbread & Celery

Spicy Pimento Cheese App

$8.00
Smoked Boneless Chicken Thighs

$12.00

Orange Habanero Glaze, Cole Slaw, Blue Cheese, Scallions

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00
Sausage Party

$12.00

Cajun & Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage, Regular & Spicy Pimento Cheese, Pita Chips, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Pickles

Brisket Chili - Bowl

$10.00

Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos

Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ No Meat

$11.00

Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions

Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Pork

$15.00

Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions

Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Chicken

$15.00

Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions

Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Brisket

$18.00

Queso, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, KC BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream, Green Onions

Loaded Fried Potatoes w/ Chili

$18.00

Chili, Queso, Cheddar Jack, Sour Cream, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos

Between The Bread

Bama Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, White Bama BBQ Sauce

Cheeseburger Double

$15.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Cheeseburger Single

$11.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

Chopped Beef Brisket

$15.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce, Texas Toast All Jacked Up Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Cheddar

Pulled Chicken

$10.00

Pulled Chicken Tossed in KC BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Bun

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Pulled Pork on a Toasted Bun

The Smokin’ Gunn

$13.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Thigh, Cole Slaw, Hot Honey, Pickles

The “Tex Reubenstein” Brisket

$16.00

Brisket OR Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread

The “Tex Reubenstein” Turkey

$16.00

Brisket OR Turkey, Swiss, Cole Slaw, 1000 Island Dressing, Rye Bread

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Turkey Breast, Toasted Bun

“Cue” Bano Pork

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, So good it can't be changed

“Cue” Bano Turkey

$14.00

Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo, So good it can't be changed

Flipsecutioner

$16.00

Chopped Brisket, Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Cole Slaw

Triple B

$15.00

CAB Patty, Smoked Beef Brisket, AWS Bacon, Lettuce, Cheddar

Burnt End Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, Tomato, Field Greens

Quesa-Birria Brisket Tacos

$14.00

(2) Quesa-Birria Brisket Tacos with Consomme

The Meltdown

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions & Jalapenos, Spicy Pimento Cheese

Fresh Greens

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Egg, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Field Green Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta, Red Onions, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

Pit Master Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Cheddar Jack, Wonton Strips, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Ranch Dressing

Little Jack's Club

Comes w/ chips & a fountain drink* *Drink Dine-In Only**Mac & Cheese served in jumbo-sized bowl & does not come w/ side

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Jr Chix Sandwich

$5.00

Jr. Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Turkey Plate

$7.00

Smoked Meats

Pulled Pork

$5.00+

Pulled Chicken

$5.00+

Turkey

$6.00+

Beef Brisket

$7.00+

Burnt Ends

$7.00+

Ribs-N-Things

Mojo Smoked Wings

$15.00+

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$14.00
Full Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage Link

$4.00

Cajun Sausage Link

$4.00

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$9.00

1/4 Chicken

$6.50

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.50

8oz Grilled Chx

$8.00

Pig Out

so good they can’t be changed

FLIPPIN’ GOOD

$32.00

1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs 1⁄2 lb Burnt Ends or Brisket Choice of 2 Sides, & 1 Slice of Texas Toast

SON OF A GUNN

$29.00

4oz Smoked Turkey Breast,1 Jalapeño Cheddar or 1 Cajun Smoked Sausage 4oz Pulled Pork 4oz Burnt Ends or Brisket Choice of 2 Sides, & 1 Slices of Texas Toast

HOLY TRINITY

$36.00

1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs, 1⁄2 lb Brisket, 2 Smoked Sausage Links (1 Cajun , 1 Jalapeño Cheddar), Pickled Onions & Jalapeños, Choice of 4 Sides, & 2 Slices of Texas Toast

THE JACK

$44.00

Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Smoked Chicken (1⁄4 lb each), 1⁄2 Rack Pork Ribs, Choice of 4 Sides, & 2 Slices of Texas Toast

Sides

Cowboy Beans

$4.00+

Broccoli Salad

$4.00+

Cole Slaw

$4.00+

Collard Greens w/ Pork

$4.00+

Jalapeno Cream Style Corn

$4.00+

Cucumber Salad

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$4.00+

Potato Salad w/ Bacon

$4.00+

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Macaroni Salad

$4.00+

Brisket Chili

$15.00+

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Banana, Nilla Wafer, Whipped Cream

Banana Pudding Pint

$11.00

Banana Pudding Quart

$18.00

BRING HOME A QUART FOR $18

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$5.00
Coca Cola Cake /Ice Cream

$6.00

w/ Ice Cream

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.50

CocaCola Cake ToGo

$5.00

Life Raft - Not Fried Chicken

$5.50

Daydream - Peanut Butter

$9.00

Daydream - GF Vanilla

$9.00

D'Nardys Cheesecake - Snickerdoodle

$9.00

Lemon Chess Pie

$6.00

Nightingale - Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Nightingale - The Classic

$7.00

Nightingale - Chocolate Blackout

$7.00

Nightingale - Cookie Monster

$7.00

Extra Sauce

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50+

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50

KC BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette

$0.50

Mojo Wing Sauce

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

White Bama BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Pepper Vin

$0.50+