Jack's Roadside BBQ Bar & Grill 10816 dixie highway
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
House fried corn chips served with house made hot salsa
Chips and Queso
House fried corn chips with house made queso
Spicy Cheese Curds
Spicy and delicious. Served with ranch
Cheese Sticks
Battered mozzarella and deep fried golden. Served with your choice of sauce
Nachos Reg
House fried corn chips, topped with seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, green pepper and white cheese. Served with house made hot sauce and sour cream extra upon request
BBQ Nacho
House fried corn chips, topped with cheese sauce, choice of meat, jalapeño, onions, BBQ sauce and sour cream
Loaded Fries
Topped with your choice of meat, cheese and BBQ sauce
Onion Rings
Battered and fried. Served golden brown
Mushrooms
Battered button sized mushrooms. Served with your choice of sauce
Jalapeño Poppers
Large jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried. Served with ranch
Tater Kegs
Tater tots on steroids. Stuff with all the goodness. (Ask for current offerings)
Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of sauce
Wings
6 large wings breaded and fried. Served with your choice of sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Served with hot sweet marmalade
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served our way on grilled house baked white bread
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried on a brioche bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle available upon request
Corned Beef Sandwich
Cooked in house with swiss cheese and coleslaw served on grilled rye
Grilled Cheese
American cheese served on our house baked white bread
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Shaved ham & Swiss or American served on our grilled house baked bread
House Club
Bacon, ham, Swiss and American cheese on house-baked white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in a Nashville hot seasoning. Topped with Swiss cheese and special sauce on a brioche bun. Lettuce, onion upon request
Steak Hoagie
6 oz of shaved steak melted swiss cheese on a sesame hoagie with grilled pepper and onion
The Recession
Fried bologna on white bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo comes with moon pie, chips, and PBR or soda
Specialty
House Burger
8 oz grilled patty on a seeded bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle available upon request. Served with chips
Smash Burger
2 patties with grilled onions, American cheese. Topped with onion and specialty sauce. Served with chips
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Pita stuffed with jerk chicken, lettuce, onion, pickle and ranch. Served with chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked for over 14 hours. Served with chips
The Carolina
Pulled pork topped with slaw and BBQ sauce. Served with chips
Brisket Sandwich
Slow-smoked for over 14 hours. Served with chips
Housemade BBQ Salad
Fresh romaine, onion, pickle, cucumber and choice of meat
Chop Chicken Salad
Rice Bowl
Our Cajun rice topped with your choice of meat and our buttermilk ranch
Angela Bowl
Layered with Cajun rice, pit beans, mac and cheese, your choice of meat, onions and specialty BBQ sauce
Loaded Mac
Topped with your choice of meat and BBQ sauce
Platters
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Spirits & Cocktails
Tequila
Bourbon Whiskey
Bib & Tucker 6 yr
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Detroit City Bourbon
Detroit City Rye
Fireball
Glenlivet
Hennessy
Imperial
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Kurvball BBQ Whiskey
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
WELL Whiskey Old Grand Dad
Whicked Pickle
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Yukon Gold
Gin
Liqueurs
Cocktails
Amaretto & Sour
Angry Balls
Black Russian
Bloody Mary Well
Boozy Coffee
Grand marnier, summer rum, kahlua & fresh. Coffee garnished with sugar rim, whipped cream and cherry
Butchers Bloody BBQ Style
Butchers bourbon, roadside BBQ rubbed rim garnish jerky stick, pickle, olive
Butchers Bloody Mary
Butchers bourbon garnish jerky stick, pickle, olive
Cosmopolitan
Dark & Stormy
Detroit 75 Mimosa
Bubbly split with railroad gin choice of cranberry / pineapple / orange
Gimlet
Irish coffee
Long Island
Make Me My Bougie Margarita
Casamigos Blanco with cointreau shot of grand marnier on side
Margarita Well
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Off the Rails Fiz
Railroad gin, cranberry, lime & soda lemon wedge
Old Fashion Well
Peanut Butter & Jelly Martini
Gilded Age vodka, screwball peanut butter with raspberry
Peanut Butter and Jelly Martini
Peanut Butter Cup Martini
Pickle Mary
Side Car
Spicy Peach Margarita
Ghost Blanco tequila with muddled peach rim salt or sugar your choice
The Detroit Mule
DCD Bourbon, rye, glided vodka, or rum, ginger beer, garnished with fresh mint and lime. A splash of cranberry optional
The Famous Smokey Old Fashioned #47
Butcher's cut bourbon, muddled orange peel, and cherry hickory smoked on top
The Spiked Arnold Palmer The John Daly
Gilded Age vodka, iced tea (sweet or unsweetened), lemonade, garnish lemon
Tom Collins
White Russian
Wine & Beer & Seltzers
House Wines
White Wine
GLS Castello Del Poggio Moscato Italy
BTL Castello Del Poggio Moscato Italy
GLS Folonari Pinot Grigio Delle Italy
BTL Folonari Pinot Grigio Delle Italy
GLS Giesen Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand
BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand
GLS Maddalena Monterey Chardonnay CA
BTL Maddalena Monterey Chardonnay CA
GLS La Vieille Ferme Rose France
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose France
Red Wine
GLS High Note Malbec Argentina
BTL High Note Malbec Argentina
GLS Silk and Spice Red Blend, Portugal
BTL Silk and Spice Red Blend, Portugal
GLS Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
BTL Carmenet Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
GLS Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
BTL Daou Cabernet Sauvignon, CA
GLS Luke Merlot Wahluke Slope, WA
BTL Luke Merlot Wahluke Slope, WA
GLS Firesteed Pinot Noir, Oregon
BTL Firesteed Pinot Noir, Oregon
Draft Beers
Bells October Fest
Sierra Rose Blackberry
Old Nation M43
Founders Oktoberfest
Laughing Fish Upperhand
Ludington Bay Summer Fling
Mitten Triple Crown Brown
Arbor Pollination
Keweenaw Widow Maker
A Flight of Beer
PBR Draft
MBC Copper Ale
Labatt Draft
Guinness Draft
Dragonmead Erik The red
Miller Lite Draft
Blue Moon Draft
Bells Two Hearted Draft
Bottle Beer
Bucket of Domestic
Bucket of Premium
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Bud Next
Bud Select
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coor Light
Corona
Corona Premier
Guiness Zero
Heineken
Heineken Zero
Killians
Labatte Lite
MGD
Mich Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Light
Nutrl
Oberon
Stella
Twisted Tea
Catering Menu
Cajun Rice Full pan
Fish dinner 3 pieces of fish, fries & slaw
Cajun Rice 1/2 Full Pan
Fish snack 1 piece of fish, fries & slaw