Available for Pick up
Jacob's Pickles SoNo
Thanksgiving ToGo
Take away the stress and hassle of cooking this holiday and order our classic Jacob's Pickles Thanksgiving feast. Please note: all orders will be ready for pickup between 11am to 1pm on Thanksgiving day, 11/23/23.
- Jacob's Pickles Thanksgiving Feast$200.00
A feast fit for the whole Family! Includes: Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, Classic Mac & Cheese, Biscuits, and Deviled Eggs
- Tray of Turkey with Stuffing$95.00
Roasted Turkey With Chestnut Stuffing
- Tray of Mac & Cheese$55.00
Jacob's Pickles Famous Classic Mac & Cheese
- Tray of Meatballs$60.00
Slow- Cooked Meatballs with house-made Marinara, topped with melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Tray of Mashed Potatoes$55.00
- Tray of Deviled Eggs$50.00
- Tray of Biscuits$55.00
Jacob's Pickles SoNo Location and Ordering Hours
1234567890
Closed • Opens Sunday at 9AM